It’s the one thing we all chase. A good night’s sleep is the ultimate act of self-care and one of the most powerful ways to support your overall wellness. From boosting mood and energy to improving focus and skin health, quality sleep can transform how you feel every day. That’s why building a healthy sleep routine–and investing in the right sleep essentials–makes a world of a difference. In honour of Sleep Week, we’re highlighting simple ways and must-have products from Hatch, Lane Linen, Nodpod and beyond that can help you relax, unwind and finally get the deep, restorative sleep you deserve. Let the healing begin, sleepy heads!

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock In addition to the chic greige tone, I love this Hatch Restore sound machine for its 3-sunrise alarm clock and simulator. Worth every cent. $195.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Hatch Rest+ Baby & Kids Sound Machine The best present for any parent, anywhere in the world. The Hatch Rest+ Baby & Kids sound machine and sleep trainer has bedtime story, night light and time-to-rise technologies and is also portable and lightweight for sleep on the go. Music to our ears. $96 on Amazon (was $119.99)

BLISSBURY 5.5cm Super Thin Pillow For my stomach-sleeping, short-necked sleep tribe out there. Hellooo, Blissbury! Premium memory foam makes this pillow irresistible. $59.99 on Amazon

Love Stories Jamesy Blue Poplin Mini Pyjama Short Because I just think you’ll sleep better in cute-like-crazy, girl-cut boxers. These cotton blend mini pyjama shorts are the cutest slumber-ready find. $105 at Simons

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheet Set These organic percale sheets from Lane Linen launder into that wonderful washed cotton feeling – the opposite to its slippery bamboo competitors. $47.49 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask As someone who struggles with even the tiniest sliver of light, an effective sleep mask is ground zero. I heart this new weighted iteration from nodpod, which ribbons out onto your bed instead of tying. $53.34 on Amazon

