SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

6 best sleep accessories of 2026

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted March 10, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
best sleep accessories View image in full screen
It's Sleep Week! Here's how to get the deep sleep you deserve.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s the one thing we all chase. A good night’s sleep is the ultimate act of self-care and one of the most powerful ways to support your overall wellness. From boosting mood and energy to improving focus and skin health, quality sleep can transform how you feel every day. That’s why building a healthy sleep routine–and investing in the right sleep essentials–makes a world of a difference. In honour of Sleep Week, we’re highlighting simple ways and must-have products from Hatch, Lane Linen, Nodpod and beyond that can help you relax, unwind and finally get the deep, restorative sleep you deserve. Let the healing begin, sleepy heads!

 

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock
In addition to the chic greige tone, I love this Hatch Restore sound machine for its 3-sunrise alarm clock and simulator. Worth every cent.  
$195.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hatch Rest+ Baby & Kids Sound Machine
The best present for any parent, anywhere in the world. The Hatch Rest+ Baby & Kids sound machine and sleep trainer has bedtime story, night light and time-to-rise technologies and is also portable and lightweight for sleep on the go. Music to our ears.
$96 on Amazon (was $119.99)

 

BLISSBURY 5.5cm Super Thin Pillow
For my stomach-sleeping, short-necked sleep tribe out there. Hellooo, Blissbury! Premium memory foam makes this pillow irresistible.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99

Story continues below advertisement

Miila 6-Drawer Double Dresser – $1999

Mushroom Lamp – $54.99

 

Love Stories Jamesy Blue Poplin Mini Pyjama Short
Because I just think you’ll sleep better in cute-like-crazy, girl-cut boxers. These cotton blend mini pyjama shorts are the cutest slumber-ready find.
$105 at Simons

 

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheet Set
These organic percale sheets from Lane Linen launder into that wonderful washed cotton feeling – the opposite to its slippery bamboo competitors.
$47.49 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

Story continues below advertisement
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
As someone who struggles with even the tiniest sliver of light, an effective sleep mask is ground zero. I heart this new weighted iteration from nodpod, which ribbons out onto your bed instead of tying.
$53.34 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Heimlove Picture Frame – $45.99

Skylight Calendar: 15-inch Digital Calendar – $359.00

Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree – $109.99 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices