The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It’s the one thing we all chase. A good night’s sleep is the ultimate act of self-care and one of the most powerful ways to support your overall wellness. From boosting mood and energy to improving focus and skin health, quality sleep can transform how you feel every day. That’s why building a healthy sleep routine–and investing in the right sleep essentials–makes a world of a difference. In honour of Sleep Week, we’re highlighting simple ways and must-have products from Hatch, Lane Linen, Nodpod and beyond that can help you relax, unwind and finally get the deep, restorative sleep you deserve. Let the healing begin, sleepy heads!
The best present for any parent, anywhere in the world. The Hatch Rest+ Baby & Kids sound machine and sleep trainer has bedtime story, night light and time-to-rise technologies and is also portable and lightweight for sleep on the go. Music to our ears.
As someone who struggles with even the tiniest sliver of light, an effective sleep mask is ground zero. I heart this new weighted iteration from nodpod, which ribbons out onto your bed instead of tying.
Write a comment