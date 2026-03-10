The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If counting sheep isn’t cutting it, now is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine. Better sleep isn’t just about going to bed earlier–it’s about creating an environment that helps your mind and body truly unwind. From soothing scents and blackout curtains to cozy bedding and calming supplements, the best sleep of your life is right around the corner. The best part? You don’t need to splurge on a luxury mattress or overhaul your entire bedroom. Sometimes a few small swaps–like a satin pillowcase or a white noise machine–can make a surprisingly big difference in the quality of your rest. Ahead, discover 20 under-$100 picks for better sleep from brands like Canadian Down & Feather Company, CanPrev and Saje that will help you wind down faster, stay asleep longer and wake up feeling genuinely refreshed.
A great pillow can transform your entire sleep experience. This plush goose feather set offers breathable, medium support that keeps your neck aligned while delivering hotel-level comfort night after night.
Fill your room with sleep-promoting scents like lavender or eucalyptus. This sleek diffuser complete with colour-changing lights disperses essential oils into a gentle mist, creating a peaceful atmosphere that encourages deeper, more restorative sleep.
A few spritzes of this aromatherapeutic spray on your pillow can help signal to your brain that it’s time to wind down. The calming blend of lavender, chamomile and vetivert essential oils makes bedtime feel like a nightly spa ritual.
Whether you’re blocking street noise or creating a calming environment for travel with your baby, this compact white noise machine produces soothing ambient sounds to help them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Plus, the gentle amber LED night light provides just enough light to see without waking you or baby.
A dry bedroom can make drifting off difficult, but this supersized 4L cool-mist ultrasonic humidifier helps create a more comfortable sleep environment. With whisper-quiet 28dB operation and a convenient top-fill design, it adds soothing moisture to the air while you rest. The large tank delivers hours of continuous mist.
Magnesium bis-glycinate is often recommended as a sleep-support supplement because it helps relax muscles and calm the nervous system before bed. Unwind naturally with these easy-to-swallow vegetable capsules by Canadian brand CanPrev.
Weighted blankets are beloved sleep essentials for a reason. The gentle pressure mimics a calming hug to reduce stress and promote relaxation for better sleep–and this one happens to be a bestseller that won’t break the bank.
Unlike harsh blue light, red light is believed to be gentler on your body’s natural sleep cycle. Swap your bedside bulb for this soft glow to create a nighttime-friendly environment, courtesy of the 670nm red light that mimics the natural tones of sunset.
