Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If counting sheep isn’t cutting it, now is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine. Better sleep isn’t just about going to bed earlier–it’s about creating an environment that helps your mind and body truly unwind. From soothing scents and blackout curtains to cozy bedding and calming supplements, the best sleep of your life is right around the corner. The best part? You don’t need to splurge on a luxury mattress or overhaul your entire bedroom. Sometimes a few small swaps–like a satin pillowcase or a white noise machine–can make a surprisingly big difference in the quality of your rest. Ahead, discover 20 under-$100 picks for better sleep from brands like Canadian Down & Feather Company, CanPrev and Saje that will help you wind down faster, stay asleep longer and wake up feeling genuinely refreshed.

Story continues below advertisement

For blissfully quiet nights

Loop Dream If snoring partners, city noise or paper-thin walls are sabotaging your rest, these comfortable earplugs help block out distractions so you can drift off faster and stay asleep longer. $69.95 on Amazon $97 at Loop

For cloud-like comfort

Story continues below advertisement

For a calming bedtime ritual

ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Fill your room with sleep-promoting scents like lavender or eucalyptus. This sleek diffuser complete with colour-changing lights disperses essential oils into a gentle mist, creating a peaceful atmosphere that encourages deeper, more restorative sleep. $29.99 on Amazon

For light-blocking comfort

Manta Sleep Mask This ultra-comfy sleep mask blocks out every hint of light with adjustable eye cups that won’t press against your lashes. $55 on Amazon $55 on mantasleep.ca

For spa-like relaxation

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray A few spritzes of this aromatherapeutic spray on your pillow can help signal to your brain that it’s time to wind down. The calming blend of lavender, chamomile and vetivert essential oils makes bedtime feel like a nightly spa ritual. $42.97 on Amazon (was $46.63)

Story continues below advertisement

For total darkness

Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Curtains Light pollution can seriously interfere with melatonin production. These blackout curtains help keep your bedroom dark and cozy–an easy upgrade for better sleep. $60.79 on Amazon

For background sounds that help soothe babies

Yogasleep Hushh Portable White Noise Sound Machine For Baby Whether you’re blocking street noise or creating a calming environment for travel with your baby, this compact white noise machine produces soothing ambient sounds to help them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Plus, the gentle amber LED night light provides just enough light to see without waking you or baby. $49.98 on Amazon $50.84 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

For little sleepers

Kyte Baby Unisex Rayon of Bamboo Sleeping Bag for Babies Soft, breathable bamboo fabric helps regulate baby’s temperature throughout the night, making this cozy sleep sack a parent-favourite for keeping little ones comfortable and safe. $72.99 on Amazon

For a comfortable sleep environment

DREO 4L Humidifier A dry bedroom can make drifting off difficult, but this supersized 4L cool-mist ultrasonic humidifier helps create a more comfortable sleep environment. With whisper-quiet 28dB operation and a convenient top-fill design, it adds soothing moisture to the air while you rest. The large tank delivers hours of continuous mist. $59.99 on Amazon

For muscle relaxation

CanPrev Pure Magnesium Bis-Glycinate Magnesium bis-glycinate is often recommended as a sleep-support supplement because it helps relax muscles and calm the nervous system before bed. Unwind naturally with these easy-to-swallow vegetable capsules by Canadian brand CanPrev. $35.99 on Amazon $35.99 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – $32.50

Dream Water Sleep Aid Drink – $24.98

Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress – $238.75

For anxiety-soothing pressure

JOLLYVOGUE Weighted Blanket Weighted blankets are beloved sleep essentials for a reason. The gentle pressure mimics a calming hug to reduce stress and promote relaxation for better sleep–and this one happens to be a bestseller that won’t break the bank. $46.79 on Amazon (was $51.99)

For circadian rhythm support

Revive 670nm Red Light Bulb Sleep Therapy by Gamma Unlike harsh blue light, red light is believed to be gentler on your body’s natural sleep cycle. Swap your bedside bulb for this soft glow to create a nighttime-friendly environment, courtesy of the 670nm red light that mimics the natural tones of sunset. $45.12 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

For breathable bedding

100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Cool, breathable sheets are essential for comfortable sleep. This Egyptian cotton set feels soft against the skin and helps regulate temperature throughout the night. $89.99 on Amazon

For a pocket-sized sleep boost

Sleep Well Restful Sleep Remedy Roll-On Swipe this aromatherapy blend onto your wrists or temples before bed. Calming valerian root, lavender and vetiver essential oils help promote relaxation and make drifting off feel a little easier. $34 at Saje

Story continues below advertisement

For fluffy comfort

Bare Home Duvet Insert Comforter A cozy duvet insert can instantly upgrade your bed. This plush option delivers hotel-style comfort without trapping too much heat–ideal for year-round better sleep. $80.99 on Amazon (was $93.99)

For easier breathing

Breathe Right Nasal Strips These simple strips can make a surprisingly big difference in sleep quality by gently opening nasal passages. The result? Easier breathing, quieter nights and potentially less snoring. $27.2 on Amazon (was $30.99) $28.97 at Walmart

For smoother hair and skin

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase This silky pillowcase helps reduce friction that can cause frizz and skin creases overnight, making it a beauty and sleep essential in one. $25.99 on Amazon $28 at mykitsch.ca

Story continues below advertisement

For full-body support

Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow Side sleepers and pregnancy sleepers alike love a supportive body pillow. It helps align your spine and relieves pressure points for more comfortable, uninterrupted rest. $35.11 on Amazon (was $39.99)

For a calming bedtime drink

Traditional Medicinals Organic Nighty Night Extra Herbal Tea Swap late-night caffeine for this soothing herbal tea. With relaxing botanicals like valerian and lemon balm, it’s a comforting way to wind down before bed. $5.47 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

For a comfier & cooler sleep

Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper If your mattress feels a little too firm, this memory foam topper adds an extra layer of cushioning and support with cooling gel infusions for your most comfortable sleep yet. $73.78 on Amazon (was $81.17)

You may also like:

Silk & Snow Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets – $162

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock – $69.99

Olly Sleep Gummy Supplement – $15.97