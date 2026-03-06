The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your heart rate spikes mid-run, your steps aren’t counting right, and your sleep tracker keeps giving you confusing data. What you need is a fitness tracker that actually keeps up with your health and workouts. Whether it’s from Apple, Garmin, or Google, we’ve rounded up some of the best options—covering everything from sleek, budget-friendly models to feature-packed devices loved by athletes and personal trainers—that help you track heart rate, oxygen levels, steps, sleep, and more, so you can upgrade your fitness game without the guesswork.

Best advanced

Google Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker is packed with features for serious fitness fans, including built-in GPS, over 40 exercise modes, and real-time heart rate tracking for smarter workouts. It also offers stress management tools, and sleep tracking, so you can see exactly when to push harder or take it easy—making it perfect for anyone who wants precise control over their training and recovery. $198 on Amazon (was $219.95)

Best running

Garmin vívoactive 5 Whether training for a marathon or just hitting your daily jogs, this highly-rated Garmin vívoactive 5 is an essential for every runner. It tracks pace, distance, cadence, and heart rate, while offering customizable workouts and interval training to push your limits. With Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep insights, and up to 11 days of battery life, it helps you train smarter, recover faster, and reach your running goals. $269.99 on Amazon (was $288.99)

Best for beginners

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is perfect for beginners, offering simple, all-day activity and heart rate tracking along with stress management and sleep insights. Lightweight and easy to wear, it helps new users build healthy habits with guided workouts, reminders to move, and personalized daily readiness scores. $99.99 on Amazon (was $126.49)

Best for iPhone users

Apple Watch Series 10 It’s iPhone-ready and always connected. The renewed Apple Watch Series 10 syncs seamlessly with your iPhone for calls, texts, and notifications, tracks your activity, and keeps your health metrics front and center—all with a battery that still holds over 80% of its original charge. $389.99 on Amazon (was $449.75)

Best for android users

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Smartwatch With advanced fitness tracking, a personalized AI assistant, a bright, easy-to-read display, and a sleek, lightweight design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is loved by Android users for its seamless integration, unique health metrics, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to upgrade their smartwatch. $497.99 on Amazon

Best smart ring

Oura Ring 4 Loved for its comfort and sleek style, the Oura Ring 4 is an advanced health tech device packaged into a minimalist ring you can wear 24/7. It tracks over 50 metrics—including sleep, heart rate, stress, and activity—while lasting up to 8 days on a charge, making it one of the most discreet ways to stay on top of your health. You get detailed health insights without ever feeling weighed down by a traditional wearable. $649.99 on Amazon

Best battery

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Looking for something that will last all day? Garmin’s Venu Sq 2 smartwatch has standout battery life—giving you up to 11 days on a single charge—so you can track your health without constantly reaching for a charger. Built-in GPS, 25+ sports apps, and wellness features like sleep and Body Battery monitoring make it an essential accessory for workouts. $209.99 on Amazon

Best value

Amazfit BIP 3 Pro If you’re looking for value, you can’t go wrong with the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro. It features built-in GPS with support for four satellite systems, a large colour display, and over 60 sports modes. It also offers heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, sleep monitoring, and up to 14 days of battery life. Enjoy a wide range of smartwatch and fitness features at a price much lower than many of its competitors. $99.28 on Amazon

