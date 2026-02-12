Deal alert: Shop these top mattress & bedding sales in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to get a good night’s sleep? It’s something that Canadians don’t get enough of, ranking third globally for most sleep-deprived country. Achieving the recommended seven to nine hours of shuteye may feel like a distant dream, but the right mattress and bedding can certainly bring you closer to that goal. Even better? Many top-rated options are currently on sale. From Casper and Wayfair to Silk&Snow, discover the best mattress and bedding deals guaranteed to deliver your most restful sleep yet.

Top mattress deals

Best cooling mattress

Leesa Original Cooling Memory Foam Mattress If you’re considering a memory foam mattress, this cooling one is a popular choice. It strikes a balance between soft and firm, helps relieve back pain and upholds eco-friendly and non-toxic standards. $1,494 at Article (was $1,569)

Best folding mattress

Folding Mattress Whether you’re hosting overnight guests, heading out on a camping trip or outfitting a dorm room, this tri-fold memory foam mattress is a versatile sleep solution. The six-inch design offers supportive cushioning, while the breathable, washable bamboo fibre cover helps keep things fresh. It folds up easily for storage, making it perfect for small spaces that deserve big comfort. $169.99 on Amazon (was $209.99)

Best twin mattress

ViscoLogic Mattress Designed and made in Canada, this twin mattress delivers cool, supportive comfort at a wallet-friendly price. The gel-infused, medium-firm foam helps regulate temperature while relieving pressure points. Plus, it’s CertiPUR-US certified, so you can rest easy knowing it meets strict standards for quality and safety. $153.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Best firm support mattress

The Casper Mattress (Firm Support) If you share a bed, this mattress is a dream. Individually wrapped seven-zone coils work with gel memory foam and airflow wave foam to contour to your body while minimizing motion transfer, so you won’t feel every toss and turn. The breathable knit cover and medium-firm feel strike the perfect balance of comfort and support for deeper, uninterrupted sleep. $1499 at Casper (was $1274)

Best motion-transfer reduction

With individually wrapped 7-zone coils, gel memory foam, and airflow wave foam, this mattress hugs your curves, reduces motion transfer, and keeps pressure points happy. The breathable 4D knitted cover and medium-firm feel make it perfect for a dreamy, restorative night. $303.99 at Wayfair (was $720.00)

Best overall deal

Kyshann Queen Mattress Scoring a queen mattress at 70% off? That’s the kind of sleep deal we love. This 12-inch mattress combines pocket springs and memory foam for motion isolation, zoned pressure relief and sturdy edge support–all in a convenient mattress-in-a-box design. Medium-firm and fibreglass-free, it’s a budget-friendly way to upgrade your sleep setup without compromising comfort. $299.97 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Top bedding deals

Best goose down pillow

Puredown Goose Feather Down Pillows Drift off in cloud-like comfort with these goose feather and down pillows. Filled with 90% grey goose feathers and 10% down, they offer a plush yet medium-firm feel that supports your head and neck all night long. The cotton shell is soft, breathable and durable, making this bedding deal a serious upgrade for any sleep routine. $71.99 on Amazon (was $95.99)

Best mattress topper

Comfy Mattress Topper If your mattress could use a little glow-up, the Casper Comfy Mattress Topper combines cooling and body-contouring memory foam for comfort that never overheats or sags. With a soft, removable quilted cover, it feels like a five-star hotel every night. $297 at Casper (was $349)

Best bedsheets

LANE LINEN 100% Cotton Flannel Sheets There’s nothing better than slipping into warm flannel sheets on a chilly Canadian night. Made from 100% cotton, this brushed flannel sheet set is ultra-soft, breathable and designed to resist pilling, so it gets cozier with every wash. The 15-inch deep pocket fitted sheet easily accommodates thicker mattresses or mattress toppers. It’s a practical (and affordable) bedding upgrade for winter. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Best bed frame

Dunphy Upholstered Platform Bed with Adjustable Headboard Give your mattress the foundation it deserves with this chic upholstered platform bed. Wrapped in plush velvet with sturdy wooden slats, it offers both style and reliable support. The adjustable headboard accommodates mattresses between 10 and 14 inches, making it a versatile pick for upgrading your bedroom (without blowing your budget). $259.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $1,279.99)

Best weighted blanket

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket For stress-free, deeper sleep, this hand-knit weighted blanket delivers calming comfort without traditional glass beads. Woven from 100% natural cotton, it offers breathable, evenly distributed weight in a chunky knit design that looks as good as it feels. $243 at Silk&Snow (was $270)

Best comforter set

Bedsure Queen Size Comforter Set Prewashed for a smooth, cotton-like feel, this comforter set offers plush, breathable warmth without feeling heavy. Its durable construction resists pilling and holds up wash after wash. $41.99 on Amazon (was $67.99)

