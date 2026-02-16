Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your Family Day plans involve cozying up on the couch, sipping something warm and indulging in a little online browsing between movie marathons and board games, this your sign to start scrolling. The long weekend is one of the best times to score major markdowns across home, beauty, fashion and even outdoor essentials–and these finds are far too good to sleep on. Stock won’t last long (it never does on holiday weekends), so if something catches your eye, don’t wait. From winter-ready bedding to glow-boosting beauty tools and cold-weather must-haves, here are the end-of-season clearance deals worth adding to cart ASAP–from brands like Shark, Wayfair and Kitsch.

Story continues below advertisement

Best home deals

17% off

LANE LINEN 100% Cotton Flannel Sheets There’s nothing better than slipping into warm flannel sheets on a chilly Canadian night. Made from 100% cotton, this brushed flannel sheet set is ultra-soft, breathable and designed to resist pilling, so it gets cozier with every wash. The 15-inch deep pocket fitted sheet easily accommodates thicker mattresses or mattress toppers. It’s a practical (and affordable) bedding upgrade for winter. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

43% off

Sabine Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror Instantly elevate your space with this sleek round accent mirror. Its clean-lined silhouette and contemporary finish make it a statement piece for entryways, bedrooms or living rooms. Bonus: mirrors help bounce light around the room, making smaller spaces feel brighter and bigger. $199.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $349.99)

BOGO 50% off

Original Pillow Meet the pillow designed to please every kind of sleeper. With a supportive inner core and plush outer layer, it strikes that just-right balance between soft and structured. Whether you’re a side, back or combo sleeper, this is the kind of bedding upgrade that makes Sunday sleep-ins even sweeter. $89 at Casper

Story continues below advertisement

Best beauty & personal care deals

20% off

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask Give yourself a spa-level treatment while the rest of the family queues up another movie. This high-tech LED mask uses targeted light therapy to help improve the look of fine lines, breakouts and dullness, while the cooling under-eye feature helps depuff and refresh. It’s a splurge-worthy skincare tool–especially at $100 off. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

20% off

Kitsch XL Microfiber Hair Towel Cut down on blow-dry time and minimize frizz with this ultra-absorbent microfiber hair towel. The lightweight wrap design stays secure (no constant readjusting), making it perfect for post-shower routines. Healthier-looking hair with less heat? Yes, please. $27.19 on Amazon (was $33.99)

Story continues below advertisement

27% off

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush Upgrade your oral-care routine with this sleek, travel-friendly electric toothbrush. Designed with micro-vibrations and soft bristles, it delivers a gentle yet effective clean that feels noticeably fresher than manual brushing. A small swap that makes a big difference. $39.95 on Amazon (was $54.99)

You may also like:

Bodycology Bath Fizzies – $9.99

Native Jefferson Shoes – $64.99

Best outdoor deals

47% off

Snow Joe 13 Inch 10 Amp Motor Ergonomic Electric Snow Shovel with Headlights Winter isn’t over just yet. This compact electric snow shovel makes quick work of driveways, decks and sidewalks without the strain of traditional shovelling. Lightweight, ergonomic and equipped with headlights for early mornings or late evenings, it’s a practical Family Day buy you’ll thank yourself for later. $99.98 at Walmart (was $187.98)

More Recommendations 8 best eye creams to try in 2026

Story continues below advertisement

30% off

Magnetic Rechargeable Hand Warmers Keep hands toasty on winter walks, outdoor skating sessions or while cheering from the sidelines. These rechargeable hand warmers snap together magnetically and slip easily into pockets–an underrated cold-weather essential. $27.89 on Amazon (was $39.99)

20% off

Overmont Full Padded Camping Chair Planning ahead for spring adventures? This fully padded camping chair offers roomy comfort and sturdy support, whether you’re heading to the cottage, a campsite or backyard gatherings. Consider it an early investment in warmer days to come. $85.38 on Amazon (was $107.39)

Story continues below advertisement

Best fashion deals

40% off

Babaton Standout Blazer Polished, structured and endlessly versatile, this tailored blazer instantly pulls together any outfit. Layer it over denim for weekend brunch or pair it with trousers for office-ready polish. It’s a timeless wardrobe staple, now at a rare discount. $148.80 at Aritzia (was $248)

19% off

SHAPERMINT All Day Every Day High Waisted Shaper Shorts Designed for smoothing and all-day comfort, these high-waisted shaper shorts offer supportive compression without sacrificing breathability. Ideal under dresses, skirts or tailored pants for a streamlined silhouette. $32.29 on Amazon (was $39.99)

50% off

Grid Polar Fleece-Lined Soft-Shell Jacket Stay warm without the bulk. This fleece-lined soft-shell jacket combines wind resistance with cozy insulation, making it perfect for brisk outings and everyday errands alike. At half off, it’s the kind of deal that won’t stick around for long. $59.95 at Simons (was $125)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock – $69.99

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker – $139.95

Skylight Calendar: 15-inch Digital Calendar – $359.00