Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026: Dates, deals and everything you need to know

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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back October 6–7! The two-day savings event brings exclusive deals across categories, from tech and home essentials to beauty and more. In the meantime, shop these deals and get a jump on the savings before the event officially begins.

Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to unlock exclusive deals, fast, free delivery and perks like Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, Prime Reading and more. Prime members can also take advantage of exclusive shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for exclusive finds. We’ll be rounding up our favourite deals to help you make the most of Prime Big Deal Days.

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What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a membership that bundles shopping, entertainment and other perks into one subscription. In Canada, members get free Prime shipping on more than 20 million items across 35+ categories, including Same-Day, One-Day and Two-Day Delivery on eligible orders.

Prime members also get access to exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, plus perks including Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, Prime Reading, Amazon Photos, Amazon Luna, DashPass and Alexa+. New customers can join Amazon Prime to start enjoying these benefits.

Eligible young adults aged 19 to 24 and college, university and CEGEP students of any age can also try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, followed by a discounted membership rate.

Beauty deals

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device This coveted, FDA-cleared device tones, firms and lifts facial muscles with four types of microcurrent. In just one week, you’ll begin to improve wrinkles, elasticity and skin texture. $349.99 on Amazon (was $429)

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Shark HD430C FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System From sleek waves to bouncy curls, the Shark FlexStyle makes it easy to switch up your look with one versatile styling tool. It comes with auto-wrap curlers, smoothing and volumising brushes, and a concentrator for drying, styling and finishing with less heat exposure. $279.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Nudestix Hydrating Peptide Lip Butter Give your lips a little sugar rush with NUDESTIX’s Hydrating Peptide Lip Butter. This glossy balm has a sheer berry tint, a juicy finish and a dose of hydration with avocado butter, shea butter and 2% peptides. $22.95 on Amazon (was $27)

Retinol Cream A little retinol can go a long way in a skincare routine, and this face cream combines it with hydrating hyaluronic acid and collagen. The lightweight, unscented formula is designed to help smooth the appearance of fine lines while keeping skin feeling moisturised day or night. $19.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

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Home deals

Canoly Cold Press Juicer Extract every drop of nutrition with the Canoly Cold Press Juicer. Its quiet motor, high juice yield, and wide chute make prepping fruits and veggies simple. Designed for easy cleaning and minimal oxidation, it preserves natural flavours and nutrients in every glass. $199.99 on Amazon (was $339.99)

12-Inch High Pressure Rain Shower Head with Handheld Spray Upgrading your shower head makes your daily shower feel more spacious, with better water coverage and more spray options than a standard fixture. This 12-inch rainfall design pairs that fuller coverage with a magnetic handheld and nine spray settings, giving you more control over everything from rinsing shampoo to a quick, powerful clean. $89.95 on Amazon (was $299.99)

Bedsure Sheet Queen Size - 4 Piece 100% Bamboo Rayon Sheet Set These Bedsure bamboo sheets are a dreamy pick for a cooler, more comfortable night’s sleep, thanks to their silky-soft, breathable feel and moisture-wicking fabric. The white set has a crisp, clean look and comes with deep-pocket fitted sheets that fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. $58.78 on Amazon (was $94.99)

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Tech deals

Beats Studio Pro Quality sound meets a seriously cute design with the Beats Studio Pro, finished in a rich Deep Brown that feels a little more fashion-forward than your average headphones. They also feature Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio and up to 40 hours of battery life for listening that looks as good as it sounds. Grab them while they’re 47% off! $249.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Samsung 27-inch FHD Flat Screen IPS Panel 5ms Monitor Give your desk setup a serious refresh with this Samsung 27-inch monitor, featuring a vibrant IPS display and smooth 120Hz refresh rate for everything from everyday work to gaming. The super-slim profile and ultra-thin bezels keep the look sleek while giving you plenty of screen real estate. $128 on Amazon (was $209.99)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 128GB Silver The 11-inch Galaxy Tab A11+ is a handy upgrade for streaming, browsing and video calls, with quad speakers, a sharp display and a headphone jack for easy listening. With 128GB of storage plus microSD support up to 2TB and 25W fast charging, it’s also well-suited for keeping your favourite apps, shows and files close at hand. $269.98 on Amazon (was $349.99)

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Outdoor deals

Cordless Leaf Blower Tackle fall cleanup with this lightweight cordless leaf blower, which can clear leaves, dust and other yard debris from lawns, decks and porches. With two speed settings, two batteries and up to 450 CFM of airflow, it’s a handy pick for keeping your outdoor spaces tidy as the leaves start to pile up. $89.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Sun Joe Corded Electric Garden Tiller & Cultivator with Steel Tines Give your garden beds a refresh this fall with this electric tiller, which helps break up compacted soil and work compost or other organic matter into the ground after the growing season. The 16-inch tilling width makes it a practical pick for preparing beds for next year’s planting. $149.99 on Amazon (was $241.49)

Matte Black Dusk to Dawn Wall Mount Porch Lights Add a welcoming touch to your entryway with these matte black porch lights, featuring ribbed tempered glass and a classic design that works well for fall. The dusk-to-dawn sensor automatically turns the lights on as evening arrives, making them a practical choice for darker fall nights. $26.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

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