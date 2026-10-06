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It’s not just another Prime event: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here from October 6 to 7–the best time to shop deep discounts on your favourite items. Get ready to *add to cart*–especially these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Grace & Stella and Shark Beauty to Clinique, read on for our top 14 picks.

Don’t have Amazon Prime yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to shop exclusive Prime deals and take advantage of perks like fast, free delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime and more.

Check out our Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

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Youth to the People Superfood Gentle Face Cleanser A green juice for your skin. This pH-balanced gel cleanser blends kale, spinach and green tea to wash away impurities without stripping—leaving your skin fresh, soft and never tight. $41.25 on Amazon (was $55)

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer This cult-favourite styler brings a more personalized approach to at-home styling, using Bluetooth-connected technology to tailor your routine. With attachments for drying, curling and creating waves, it makes switching up your look feel wonderfully easy. $599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

Clinique Moisture Surge This fan-favourite gel-cream floods skin with long-lasting hydration, delivering a plump, dewy glow that wears beautifully under makeup or on its own. $58.1 on Amazon (was $82)

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Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray The sleek sanitizer that doubles as a desk essential. Packed with scent and style, don’t miss this rare markdown. $33.6 on Amazon (was $42)

d'alba Piedmont Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum Infused with Italian white truffle and niacinamide, this vegan, non-comedogenic multitasker works as toner, serum, and setting spray—perfect for a quick skin refresh before makeup or anytime your complexion needs a glow-up. $22.87 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask This advanced skincare device delivers targeted, at-home treatments in minutes. Harnessing red, blue and infrared LEDs, it helps minimize fine lines, firm skin, reduce acne and boost radiance through customized modes–we’re adding to cart now! $379.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

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Pureology Leave In Conditioner Meet your all-in-one hair hero! This lightweight leave-in spray protects and preserves colour while hydrating, detangling and shielding against heat. It boasts less breakage and better shine, leaving strands smooth and healthy. $34.65 on Amazon (was $49.5)

More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day beauty deals:

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener – $18.17

Pureology Leave In Conditioner – $34.65

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $13.99

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Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Made of high-quality satin, these delicate pillowcases will whisk you off to dreamland while promising you smoother strands and supple, acne-free skin. $20.79 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum Bye bye, breakage. This salon-loved serum has been touted to strengthen strands and soothe your scalp–and now it’s on sale. $80.75 on Amazon (was $95)

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10 Be hair-free in preparation for your winter vacay with this Curator-approved at-home laser hair removal device. In just two weeks, you’ll notice smoother limbs with 96.52 per cent less regrowth in treated areas. It’s painless and features dual lights for quick results. $389 on Amazon (was $499)

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Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner The golden glow this mousse delivers is truly magical. Just one application–left on for a couple of hours–gives off that just-spent-a-week-in-the-Mediterranean radiance. No orange tint, no streaks and no telltale self-tan scent–just a delicious tropical blend of mango and guava. $42.75 on Amazon (was $57)

TATCHA The Serum Stick This silky serum stick delivers a quick hit of hydration wherever skin needs it most, from under the eyes to around the mouth. Swipe it over bare skin or makeup to smooth the look of fine lines, soften dryness and add a fresh, subtle glow. $46.2 on Amazon (was $64)

grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Patches This assorted pack of under-eye masks are a morning must. Wake up tired eyes and fake eight hours of sleep at a great price. $13.95 on Amazon (was $19.95)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day beauty deals:

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects – $39.99

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $9.59

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System – $237.49