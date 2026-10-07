Amazon Prime Big Deal Day: The best tech deals to shop

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For someone who claims to be a wee bit un-tech, I sure do get excited about smart, chic tech that actually helps my life run more smoothly. But what I get even more excited about? Saving! Prime Day deals are here, so plug in your shopping engines to save on that new travel steamer you’ve been considering (and now you have no excuse to not book the trip), trick out your guest room with a single serve Nespresso maker (very luxe) and officially commit to keeping track of your inventory (thank you Life360)!

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Check out our Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

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Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp Simple to charge, simple to move around and delightfully voice controlled – the Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp has LED Color-Changing Light technology (pretty!) and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Control with the Hue App or Voice Assistant. $149.3 on Amazon (was $188.21)

Nespresso Essenza Mini Single Serve Pod Espresso Machine White The sweetest little java engine for your guest room – or for next to your side of the bed. The Essenza Mini Single Serve Pod Espresso Machine is a must, not to mention an ideal buy-ahead holiday gift for pretty much anyone on your list. Ultra compact design and two programmable size settings. $99 on Amazon (was $155)

Rowenta Pure Pop Handheld Steamer You know I love me a portable garment steamer! Rowenta’s cutie pie Pure Pop weighs in at only 1.5 pounds and heats up in just 15 seconds. Giddy Up! $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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Life360 Tile Essentials - Bluetooth Trackers Other than buying myself a Velcro bodysuit, there is no better solution for me to keep track of (and actually find) everything from my keys and wallet to my 7 year-old wandering Shar Pei (Greta) than Life360’s Tile Essentials – IOS and Android-compatible. Bonus: I appreciate Life360’a discreet SOS trigger alert function, just in case. $76.99 on Amazon (was $104.15)

Sonos Era 100 SL Compact Microphone-Free Speaker The Sonos Era 100SL is a compact Bluetooth speaker that is super high quality but still tidy enough for your bedside table (I heart mine for podcasts in the kitchen). $199 on Amazon (was $249)

More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day tech deals:

50% off: Razer Kiyo V2 X webcam – $69.99

40% off: Soundcore Boom 2 portable speaker – $107.99

25% off: Shokz OpenFit 2+ open-ear earbuds – $164.95

47% off: Fujifilm Instax Pal digital camera – $69.00

36% off: Turtle Beach Xbox Rematch wired controller – $34.99