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Sure, it’s nice to pick up something jazzy on a sale day, but have you noticed that the things worth buying during a big sale are almost never the fun ones, but the items you’ve been meaning to replace or upgrade because they’re usually on a fantastic sale? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs October 6 and 7. From the Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum and Sunbeam King Sized Heating Pad to the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000, these are the deals to shop now before time runs out.
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Check out our Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.
The big-ticket item you’ve been waiting to go on sale
I hear this from my audience all the time: I need a new vacuum. And then nobody buys one, because a good one costs four figures and you’re always waiting for it to go on sale. And I get that!
The bathroom upgrade your dentist keeps ‘reminding’ you about
Your dentist hands you a free toothbrush on the way out, and we all know what they actually want you using. But you want to buy an electric brush on sale, not at the front desk while you’re paying. And flossing… be honest. Do you floss for the three days before your cleaning and call it a year? After a real talking-to from my dentist, I am a daily floss convert, but it took some serious scare tactics. My gums are definitely in better shape and part of my routine has included using a water flosser as well.
The home office upgrade that’ll lower your blood pressure
Very little raises your blood pressure like a printer that won’t print. You need it urgently, and the only time anyone needs a printer, there’s no doubt it’ll be out of ink, offline, or showing an error message you have no clue how to resolve.
Car care products that go the distance
The automotive aisle is confusing for most people, and that’s fair. But knowing which few things to buy makes a huge difference in how fast a car cleans up and how good it looks when you’re done.
The quickest way to warm up this fall or soothe sore muscles
It’s October. The house is cold, the annual thermostat argument has started, and everybody has a different idea of what’s seasonally appropriate. This leads to stolen blankets, and somebody’s feet are always freezing. Add to that sore muscles from workouts, shoveling, or a first day back on the ski hill (coming soon!), and the case makes itself.
So you can see that none of these deals are rollercoaster-level exciting, which is the point. The fun purchase will still be there in November at full price. The boring one that you know you need to upgrade won’t.
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