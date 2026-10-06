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Sure, it’s nice to pick up something jazzy on a sale day, but have you noticed that the things worth buying during a big sale are almost never the fun ones, but the items you’ve been meaning to replace or upgrade because they’re usually on a fantastic sale? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs October 6 and 7. From the Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum and Sunbeam King Sized Heating Pad to the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000, these are the deals to shop now before time runs out.

Don’t have Amazon Prime yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to shop exclusive Prime deals and take advantage of perks like fast, free delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime and more.

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Check out our Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

The big-ticket item you’ve been waiting to go on sale

I hear this from my audience all the time: I need a new vacuum. And then nobody buys one, because a good one costs four figures and you’re always waiting for it to go on sale. And I get that!

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum I have this vacuum, and it is amazing. I’d put it first on any deals list because it’s a purchase that will entirely change the vacuuming game for you and you’ll be excited about vacuuming even if you’re not ‘that person’. The laser head lights up the floor in front of you and shows you just how dirty the floor you thought was clean really is. It’s got up to 60 minutes of runtime on a charge, plus interchangeable tools for the spaces you normally skip.

The bathroom upgrade your dentist keeps ‘reminding’ you about

Your dentist hands you a free toothbrush on the way out, and we all know what they actually want you using. But you want to buy an electric brush on sale, not at the front desk while you’re paying. And flossing… be honest. Do you floss for the three days before your cleaning and call it a year? After a real talking-to from my dentist, I am a daily floss convert, but it took some serious scare tactics. My gums are definitely in better shape and part of my routine has included using a water flosser as well.

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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Electric Toothbrush Both Philips Sonicare pieces are on sale. The DiamondClean 9000 is a great investment, and Philips rates it at up to 1000% more plaque removal and 100% more stain removal. $124.95 on Amazon (was $249.99)

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 The Cordless Power Flosser 3000 uses its Quad Stream head, which Philips says clears up to 99% of plaque from below the gum line which is the part a brush simply cannot reach. If you’ve never used a water flosser, it’s like taking a shower for your mouth, and it feels unbelievable.

The home office upgrade that’ll lower your blood pressure

Very little raises your blood pressure like a printer that won’t print. You need it urgently, and the only time anyone needs a printer, there’s no doubt it’ll be out of ink, offline, or showing an error message you have no clue how to resolve.

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Brother Work Smart 1360 Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer It’s the boring kind of thrill we all need: a printer that actually prints, scans, copies, and prints both sides without you flipping anything, and is compact enough that it isn’t hogging the entire desk. It ships with four starter ink cartridges, and it’s eligible for a free six-month extended warranty. At half price, it‘s a pretty great find for this sale day.

Brother P-touch PT-N10 Personal Handheld Label Maker Pair it with the Brother P-touch PT-N10 label maker. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: a label maker is a seriously helpful tool to have at home and has made a big difference in keeping my space more organized and functional.

Car care products that go the distance

The automotive aisle is confusing for most people, and that’s fair. But knowing which few things to buy makes a huge difference in how fast a car cleans up and how good it looks when you’re done.

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Chemical Guys V.R.P. Vinyl, Rubber and Plastic Super Shine and Protectant These two live in my own cleaning kit. Chemical Guys V.R.P. is for vinyl, rubber, and plastic. What’s great is that it brings the finish back to everything that’s gone chalky and grey, and it dries to the touch instead of leaving a greasy film. $30.61 on Amazon (was $40.79)

Chemical Guys Lightning Fast Carpet and Upholstery Stain Extractor Chemical Guys Lightning Fast is a carpet and upholstery stain extractor made for fabric, upholstery, car seats, door panels, and mats. Spray, agitate, wipe (no hard scrubbing to lift set-in stains!), and say goodbye to dirt, grease, or grime. $11.37 on Amazon (was $16.39)

The quickest way to warm up this fall or soothe sore muscles

It’s October. The house is cold, the annual thermostat argument has started, and everybody has a different idea of what’s seasonally appropriate. This leads to stolen blankets, and somebody’s feet are always freezing. Add to that sore muscles from workouts, shoveling, or a first day back on the ski hill (coming soon!), and the case makes itself.

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Sunbeam King Sized Heating Pad 12 by 24 inches and super plush and cozy–the large size means it’s big enough to cover a major muscle group without repositioning it every five minutes. You can also place it in a bed to warm the sheets before you climb in, or wrap it around your feet during a movie.

So you can see that none of these deals are rollercoaster-level exciting, which is the point. The fun purchase will still be there in November at full price. The boring one that you know you need to upgrade won’t.