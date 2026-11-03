The ultimate beauty lovers’ gift guide: From cult favourites to holiday exclusives

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Shopping for a beauty lover? The fun is in finding something they haven’t already treated themselves to. From PHLUR’s limited-edition fragrance wardrobe and Dior’s party-ready glow palette to Shark’s high-tech LED mask, these beauty gifts deserve a spot on their wish list–and possibly even yours. Read on for 15 finds worth making room for, from little stocking treats to the splurge they’ll want to open first.

L'Occitane Instant Golden Glow with Almond Shimmering Body Oil A little shimmer feels especially right this time of year. This lightweight body oil pairs nourishing sweet almond, sunflower and castor oils with a subtle sheen that catches the light beautifully. It absorbs quickly without a greasy finish, leaving behind soft skin and a warm almond scent. Just add a party dress. $74 at Sephora

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Kitsch Satin Pillowcase with Zipper For the friend whose hair routine continues long after the blow-dryer switches off, a satin pillowcase is a thoughtful bedtime extra. The smooth fabric creates less friction than cotton to help reduce tangles, frizz and breakage, while a zippered closure keeps everything neatly in place. $25.99 on Amazon

Chanel Le Lift Flash Eye Patches Chanel under the tree–and under their eyes. These cooling patches bring a little ceremony to skin prep, with a hyaluronic acid-enriched formula that helps the eye area look smoother, firmer and more luminous. $158 at Holt Renfrew

DIOR Backstage Glow Maximizer Face Palette This multi-use palette brings together highlighter and blush shades in pearlescent, metallic, glitter and duochrome finishes. The ultra-fine powders blend into a buildable glow for cheeks, eyes and décolleté–making it especially tempting for the holiday party circuit. $65 at Sephora

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GUERLAIN Rouge G Customizable Satin & Velvet Matte Lipstick A lipstick with a little keepsake appeal. Choose their signature nude, pink or red in a satin or velvet matte finish, then pair it with one of Guerlain’s decorative cases, complete with a hidden double mirror. Our favourite? This rhinestone-studded version brings a little extra sparkle to every touch-up. $51 at Sephora

PHLUR The Body Mist Edit Sampler Gift Set For someone whose fragrance choice changes with their outfit, five little bottles are considerably more fun than one. This limited-edition set includes Vanilla Skin, Heavy Cream, Matcha Milk, Beach Skin and Paradise Nectar in 30 mL sizes. They can wear each alone or experiment with layering–sweet and creamy today, somewhere sun-soaked tomorrow. $57 at Sephora $57 at Phlur

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Gold Ceramide Capsules Good things come in little gold capsules. For the skincare devotee who enjoys an evening routine, this ceramide serum brings some extra attention to the face and neck, helping support the skin’s moisture barrier and improve the look of firmness and smoothness. $124 on Amazon (was $139.91)

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BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Style/Switch – $247.50

Clinique Moisture Surge – $81.90

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $11.19

Mane x Love Shack Fancy Pink Bow Hair Clips For the beauty lover who believes getting ready deserves its own outfit, these pink bow clips fit right in. The limited-edition collaboration pairs Mane’s setting clips with LoveShackFancy’s signature romantic touch. With two in the set, they can keep their hair back during makeup and make the whole process a little prettier. $30 at Sephora

Olaplex No. 3PLUS Hair Treatment & No.7 Hair Oil Frizz Control Gift Set For the friend whose hair has been through a few colour appointments, meet a thoughtful holiday duo. This limited-edition set includes a full-size, three-minute pre-shampoo treatment to help repair damage, plus a full-size hair oil for shine and heat protection. Two welcome additions to their next everything-shower lineup. $64 at Sephora

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OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish I'm a Bubble Bunny If Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath already have permanent places in their manicure rotation, this is an easy little win. OPI brings the two favourites together in a sheer, milky pink that feels just as lovely with holiday sparkle as it does with January knits. Tuck it into a stocking for their next at-home mani. $15.99 on Amazon

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask The splurge for someone who considers skincare an evening event. Red, blue and deep infrared light treatments target the look of fine lines and blemishes, while built-in under-eye cooling adds a refreshing finishing touch. $499.99 at Sharkninja.ca $499.99 at Sephora

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter Their face gets the serums, masks and meticulous attention–consider this a little something for the rest of them. With botanical oils, shea butter, glycerin and squalane, this whipped body butter helps soften and moisturize dry skin without a heavy, greasy feel. Especially welcome when bare-leg season feels very far away. $29.50 at Sephora

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rhode The Peptide Lip Tint Set For the friend who keeps a lip tint in every bag, four more feels entirely reasonable. This customizable set lets you choose four shades of rhode’s nourishing, glossy formula, each delivering moisture with a hint of colour. Pick their everyday favourites or sneak in a shade they haven’t tried yet. One is bound to become the new handbag regular. $108 at rhodeskin.com

BURBERRY Goddess Amber Vanilla Eau de Parfum Intense with Maple Syrup & Amber For the gourmand fragrance lover, something delicious to unwrap. Maple syrup, roasted vanilla and a warm ambery accord give this scent its indulgent character, while lavender adds an aromatic balance. The amber-gradient bottle deserves a good spot on their dresser–and it’s refillable, should this become their go-to fragrance. $246 at Sephora

Snow Fairy Magic For the person who waits all year for Snow Fairy’s return, this is the big pink moment. Inside are 12 cotton candy- and bubblegum-scented treats, including a bath bomb, bubble bar, body lotion, shower gel, hair primer and candle. Made in Canada, it’s a generous invitation to turn a quiet night at home into a very sweet occasion. $170 at Lush

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You may also like:

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum – $80.75

Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler – $20.99

Lighted Makeup Mirror – $21.99