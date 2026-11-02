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A good hair day, a freshly trimmed beard and skin that feels as good as it looks–there’s something to be said for a well-stocked grooming shelf. From Marc Anthony’s volumizing spray for perfectly tousled hair and Vivier’s tinted mineral sunscreen to the Philips‘ OneBlade 360 for keeping stubble in check, these finds make getting ready feel a little more considered. Whether you’re shopping for him or refreshing your own lineup, read on for eight men’s grooming picks worth making room for beside the sink.

Marc Anthony Beach Volume Sea Salt Texturizing Hair Spray For the guy whose hair looks best when it’s a little undone, this sea salt spray belongs within reach. It adds texture, fuller-looking volume and touchable lift while keeping strands soft and flexible. A little surfer energy, even when the closest beach is several hours away. $11.94 on Amazon $11.94 at Walmart

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Vivier Sheer SPF 30 Mineral Tinted Sunscreen for Face A little sun protection, a little help evening things out. This mineral sunscreen pairs broad-spectrum SPF 30 with a sheer tint for a naturally radiant finish. Antioxidant vitamins round out the formula–an easy addition for someone who likes their morning routine short and sweet. $72 on Amazon

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Brows deserve a spot in the grooming routine, too. This tinted gel uses tiny microfibres to add natural-looking fullness, while the tapered brush helps tame and shape wayward hairs. A few quick sweeps bring everything together, with a buildable, water-resistant formula that stays put. $37 at Sephora

Biotherm Homme Aquapower Advanced Gel For the guy who wants hydrated skin without a lingering layer of cream, meet his next bathroom-shelf regular. This fast-absorbing water-gel helps strengthen the moisture barrier, leaving skin feeling comfortable and looking smoother and more radiant. Massage it onto the face and neck after cleansing, morning and night. $64 on Amazon

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JUST FOR MEN 1-Day Beard & Brow Temporary Colour – $19.98

SEEN Restore Scalp Serum – $53

MANSPOT Manscape Finishing Hair Trimmers – $59.99

Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Whether he’s committed to stubble or constantly changing things up, this rechargeable tool can trim, edge and shave. The flexible 360 blade follows facial contours, while separate face and body blades keep the routine organized. Use it wet or dry, with or without foam–the bathroom mirror can be his barbershop. $67.17 on Amazon (was $87.49)

CeraVe Foaming Face Wash with Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid The dependable first step for a face that’s seen a long day. Made for normal to oily skin, this fragrance-free foaming cleanser removes excess oil without leaving skin feeling over-dried. Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and three essential ceramides help retain moisture, calm skin and support its protective barrier. Nothing flashy, just a very useful bottle. $27.97 on Amazon $20.96 at Walmart

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L'Oréal Paris Men Expert Pure Carbon XXXL Shower Gel For the shower minimalist who appreciates one bottle doing several jobs. This charcoal-infused gel cleanses the body, face, hair and beard, with an invigorating scent to make the morning rinse feel a little more refreshing. The generous one-litre size is particularly welcome when “just one more minute” turns into a very long shower. $16.97 on Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Men Expert Derma Power Correcting Serum For anyone whose afternoon shine arrives well before quitting time, this quick-absorbing serum deserves a closer look. Formulated with niacinamide and salicylic acid, it helps reduce excess oil and improve the appearance of pores, uneven texture and acne marks. The non-greasy finish makes it an easy addition to the daily lineup. $17.97 on Amazon $17.97 at Walmart

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Jack Black Beard Oil – $35

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Happy Nuts Comfort Cream Deodorant – $25.99

Philips Series 3000 Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer – $16.99