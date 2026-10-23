By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted October 23, 2026 4:28 pm
1 min read
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She has impeccable taste, a well-stocked beauty shelf and a knack for buying herself exactly what she wants. Sound familiar? Finding gifts for the woman who has everything calls for little luxuries that make her everyday feel extra special. From a statement carryall by
Coach to a keepsake bracelet from Birks and a signature-worthy scent by Merit, these thoughtful finds give even the hardest-to-shop-for woman something to swoon over. Consider your gifting dilemma solved.
Meet her next “What are you wearing?” fragrance. Bright pink pepper and honeyed florals unfold into warm woods, incense and musk for a rich, spicy new scent that lingers beautifully.
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Even a well-curated jewellery box has room for this sterling silver beauty. An intricate openwork pattern makes the eight-inch bracelet a graceful statement she can wear on repeat.
A little Chanel goes a long way–especially when it’s tucked into her handbag. This hand cream brings a decidedly chic touch to an everyday ritual.
Her beauty routine just got a hot-and-cold upgrade. Developed with dermatologists, this gua sha-inspired tool pairs warming muscle relief with cooling care to help de-puff, sculpt and soothe.
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A little vintage charm, a lot of everyday appeal. Inspired by a 1969 Bonnie Cashin design, this spacious leather carryall pairs a coin purse-style kisslock closure with a detachable shoulder strap.
Wear your heart on your…handbag? This sculptural, high-polish silver charm adds a playful finishing touch to her favourite chain or carryall–and a sweet reminder of who gifted it.
Consider these her invitation to cancel plans. With sherpa inside and out, a cushy footbed and lightweight EVA lug soles, these plush slippers make lounging–and quick mailbox runs–feel extra cozy.
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For the woman who loves setting the mood, start with scent. This collection of bestselling diffuser blends spans citrusy, herbal and floral aromas to complement whatever kind of evening she has planned.
Her favourite lip treatment deserves its own little perch. This compact holder snaps onto MagSafe-compatible iPhones and cases, keeping her Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint close for touchups.
A little cashmere makes chilly days feel sweeter. This soft Grade-A Mongolian cashmere headband features a chic twist detail–the perfect finishing touch to her bundled-up look.
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Beauty sleep, with a silky finishing touch. This smooth satin pillowcase helps reduce friction against hair, while a zippered closure keeps everything comfortably in place through every toss and turn.
Just add coffee and an empty calendar. Made with soft organic cotton and cotton fibres, this classic button-up set features drawstring bottoms and signature embroidery for a chic take on staying in.
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Her everything-shower lineup deserves a little indulgence. This gift-boxed quartet includes shower cream, hand cream, rich body cream and soap for a comforting shea-filled ritual from start to finish.
A little lash luxury she’ll reach for daily. This buildable, flake-free mascara lifts, curls and lengthens, with a dual-sided brush that helps separate every last lash.
Her afternoon steep deserves a statement piece. With hand-applied floral transfers, a wood handle and a clear glass knob, this stovetop kettle brings a little storybook charm to the kitchen.
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Because her favourite photos deserve a life beyond the camera roll. This compact printer turns smartphone snaps into credit card-sized keepsakes, with app-based frames, filters and collages for extra personality.
The scent equivalent of getting cozy under a blanket. Notes of cardamom milk, spiced cinnamon and toasted almond make this candle-and-diffuser duo a warming addition to her winter nesting routine.
A little rose gold goes the extra mile. These cushioned runners bring comfort and a pretty finishing touch to her walking outfits, errand runs and whatever else the day has in store.
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Good hair, with a chance of clouds. This travel-friendly trio packs heat protector, dry texture spray and a sweet paddle brush into a cloud-shaped kit she’ll love taking along.
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Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum – $110
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