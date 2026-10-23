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She has impeccable taste, a well-stocked beauty shelf and a knack for buying herself exactly what she wants. Sound familiar? Finding gifts for the woman who has everything calls for little luxuries that make her everyday feel extra special. From a statement carryall by Coach to a keepsake bracelet from Birks and a signature-worthy scent by Merit, these thoughtful finds give even the hardest-to-shop-for woman something to swoon over. Consider your gifting dilemma solved.

Merit New Wave L’Extrait de Parfum Meet her next “What are you wearing?” fragrance. Bright pink pepper and honeyed florals unfold into warm woods, incense and musk for a rich, spicy new scent that lingers beautifully. $125 at Merit

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Birks Dare to Dream Even a well-curated jewellery box has room for this sterling silver beauty. An intricate openwork pattern makes the eight-inch bracelet a graceful statement she can wear on repeat. $1,120 at Birks

Chanel La Crème Main Nourish-Soften-Illuminate A little Chanel goes a long way–especially when it’s tucked into her handbag. This hand cream brings a decidedly chic touch to an everyday ritual. $86 at Holt Renfrew

Shark™ DePuffi™ Instant Contrast Therapy Tool Her beauty routine just got a hot-and-cold upgrade. Developed with dermatologists, this gua sha-inspired tool pairs warming muscle relief with cooling care to help de-puff, sculpt and soothe. $279.99 on Amazon

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Large Kisslock Frame Bag A little vintage charm, a lot of everyday appeal. Inspired by a 1969 Bonnie Cashin design, this spacious leather carryall pairs a coin purse-style kisslock closure with a detachable shoulder strap. $920 at Coach

Art Heart Charm Wear your heart on your…handbag? This sculptural, high-polish silver charm adds a playful finishing touch to her favourite chain or carryall–and a sweet reminder of who gifted it. $98 at Jenny Bird

Women's Plush Sunday Slipper Consider these her invitation to cancel plans. With sherpa inside and out, a cushy footbed and lightweight EVA lug soles, these plush slippers make lounging–and quick mailbox runs–feel extra cozy. $140 ar Bombas

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Best of Saje For the woman who loves setting the mood, start with scent. This collection of bestselling diffuser blends spans citrusy, herbal and floral aromas to complement whatever kind of evening she has planned. $72 at Saje

Snap-on Lip Case Lip Holder with MagSafe Her favourite lip treatment deserves its own little perch. This compact holder snaps onto MagSafe-compatible iPhones and cases, keeping her Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint close for touchups. $69 at Rhode

Mongolian Cashmere Twist Headband A little cashmere makes chilly days feel sweeter. This soft Grade-A Mongolian cashmere headband features a chic twist detail–the perfect finishing touch to her bundled-up look. $35 at Quince

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Kitsch Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set – $24.99

Cricut Explore 4 – $319

De’Longhi La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine – $899.99

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Beauty sleep, with a silky finishing touch. This smooth satin pillowcase helps reduce friction against hair, while a zippered closure keeps everything comfortably in place through every toss and turn. $20.79 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Womens Roots Signature Pajama Set Just add coffee and an empty calendar. Made with soft organic cotton and cotton fibres, this classic button-up set features drawstring bottoms and signature embroidery for a chic take on staying in. $128 at Roots

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Shea Collection Her everything-shower lineup deserves a little indulgence. This gift-boxed quartet includes shower cream, hand cream, rich body cream and soap for a comforting shea-filled ritual from start to finish. $115 at L'Occitane

ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara A little lash luxury she’ll reach for daily. This buildable, flake-free mascara lifts, curls and lengthens, with a dual-sided brush that helps separate every last lash. $40 on Amazon

MACKENZIE-CHILDS Enamel Tea Kettle Her afternoon steep deserves a statement piece. With hand-applied floral transfers, a wood handle and a clear glass knob, this stovetop kettle brings a little storybook charm to the kitchen. $299.95 on Amazon

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Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer Because her favourite photos deserve a life beyond the camera roll. This compact printer turns smartphone snaps into credit card-sized keepsakes, with app-based frames, filters and collages for extra personality. $179.98 on Amazon

Winter Chai Candle And Reed Diffuser Set The scent equivalent of getting cozy under a blanket. Notes of cardamom milk, spiced cinnamon and toasted almond make this candle-and-diffuser duo a warming addition to her winter nesting routine. $128 at Holt Renfrew

Nike Rose Gold V2K Run Sneakers A little rose gold goes the extra mile. These cushioned runners bring comfort and a pretty finishing touch to her walking outfits, errand runs and whatever else the day has in store. $99.95 at Simons

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Mane Cloud Pleaser Stylers Kit Good hair, with a chance of clouds. This travel-friendly trio packs heat protector, dry texture spray and a sweet paddle brush into a cloud-shaped kit she’ll love taking along. $52 at Mane

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Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler – $24.90

Kim and Pom Sugar Cookies Candle – $29.99

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum – $110