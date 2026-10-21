The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something about that first sip of coffee before the house wakes up. The warmth of the mug, the quiet of the kitchen, a few minutes that belong entirely to you. It’s a small pleasure, easily missed when the morning begins with a scroll through emails and an already-growing to-do list.

Enter joymaxxing, the trend centred on intentionally making more room for everyday happiness. Think lingering over breakfast, rediscovering a favourite board game or finally putting those family photos somewhere you can actually enjoy them. Ordinary moments become little rituals worth looking forward to.

For digital wellness expert Lisa Chang, that starts with giving yourself 10 minutes before giving everyone else your attention. From a dedicated spot to park your phone to activities that keep everyone around the table a little longer, these finds take inspiration from her approach to slowing down and reconnecting. You can begin with what you already have—these are simply a few ways to help set the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Bamboo Charging Station Your phone has a spot at the dinner table, beside your pillow and, somehow, in your hand before you’re fully awake. Give it a home of its own with this charging station organizer. Set it up outside the bedroom, switch on Do Not Disturb and let your morning begin with something gentler than notifications. Even a few uninterrupted minutes with your coffee can feel like a little luxury. $59.99 on Amazon

Intelligent Change Five Minute Journal A good conversation, a delicious lunch, a sunny spot on the sofa—some of the loveliest parts of a day are also the easiest to forget. The Five Minute Journal uses guided prompts to make space for gratitude and reflection, without the pressure of filling an entire blank page. Keep it beside your favourite chair for a quiet morning ritual or a thoughtful way to close out the evening. $43.11 on Amazon

Skylight Calendar 15-Inch Wall Planner Between appointments, school activities and work commitments, the calendar can start to feel like one long list of obligations. This digital family calendar brings schedules into one shared place, making it easier to see where a little together time might fit. Add Sunday pancakes, an evening walk or a standing date for family dinner. Its meal-planning and recipe features, available with a Calendar Plus subscription, can also help turn a treasured family recipe into a weekly tradition. $449 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

The Game of Life Dinner is finished, the plates are cleared and everyone is about to disappear into their own corner of the house. A board game offers a lovely reason to linger. Choose a familiar favourite like The Game of Life or learn something new together, leaving plenty of room for friendly competition and the occasional questionable strategy. The best part might be the conversations that happen between turns. $24.98 on Amazon (was $33.99)

Skylight Digital Picture Frame Some of your happiest moments are probably sitting several thousand photos deep in your camera roll. A digital picture frame gives them a place in everyday life again. Fill it with holiday snapshots, wonderfully awkward family pictures and the ordinary afternoons you’re glad someone captured. A familiar face or forgotten moment might be all it takes to spark a story—and suddenly, everyone is remembering that day together. $199.99 on Amazon

ATOPSTAR 120 Colors Alcohol Markers Bring out the markers and make a little room for creative time. Colouring together is one of Chang’s suggestions for keeping everyone around the table and engaged in a shared activity. Keep it casual, leave the phones parked and enjoy a few extra moments together. $37.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Cozy Cuties: Coloring Book for Adults A little colouring time can give everyone a reason to stay at the table after a meal. Bring out colouring books for adults and kids, then try a question like “What made you laugh today?” It’s a simple invitation to share more than the usual “fine” when asked about the day. $13.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Sweet Sheets Sage Green Bed Sheets – $75

Novelty Sloth Coffee Mug – $19.99

THE COMFY Original – $64.99