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Looking for a Christmas tree without the upkeep of a real evergreen? From lifelike firs to snow-covered branches and space-saving designs, we’ve rounded up artificial Christmas trees from brands like Simons, Balsam Hill and Wayfair to suit different styles, spaces and budgets. Whether you prefer a classic full silhouette or a tree that makes the most of a smaller room, there’s an option to suit your holiday setup. Read on to find your perfect holiday greenery.

Traditional, realistic Christmas trees

BH Balsam Fir® Christmas Tree Featuring semi-flat tips and upward-sloping branches inspired by real balsam firs, this top-tier BH Balsam Fir® Christmas Tree has a traditional shape for a classic holiday aesthetic. Available in multiple heights, shapes and lighting options, it comes with a tree stand, storage bag and protective gloves. $699 at Balsam Hill (was $999)

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Artificial Fir Christmas Tree With its full branches and classic fir shape, this artificial Christmas tree makes a traditional centrepiece for your holiday décor. The unlit design also gives you the freedom to decorate it with your own lights and ornaments. $329.99 at Wayfair

Tree Classics Burke Spruce Christmas Tree by Balsam Hill If you love a traditional Christmas tree but want more control over its shape, the Burke Spruce has a mix of polyethylene and PVC branches for a varied look, while the posable tips let you fluff out the silhouette and arrange ornaments exactly where you want them. $794 - $1,049 at Pottery Barn

Snowy artificial Christmas trees

Frosted Yukon Spruce With snow-kissed branches, clear micro LED lights and an organic shape, the Frosted Yukon Spruce brings a wintry look to your holiday décor. It’s designed to showcase your favourite ornaments while adding a soft glow to your living room. $1,049 at Balsam Hill (was $1,499)

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Snowy artificial light-up Christmas tree 228.5 cm tall Looking for a stunning piece that will remind you of a winter wonderland? This artificial tree from Simons mimics Fraser fir with a snowy finish. It features 470 built-in LED lights. $598.00 at Simons

Compact artificial Christmas trees

Mrinb 45CM Small Christmas Tree with Lights This adorable 45 cm mini Christmas tree adds a bit of holiday cheer to your desk, dining table, or shelf. It comes with a star tree topper, ornaments like balls, bows, gift boxes, and pine cones, realistic pine needles, and battery-powered LED string lights. $35.99 on Amazon

Lit Bottlebrush Trees For a more unexpected take on Christmas greenery, these lit bottlebrush trees have delicate, textured branches and tiny LED lights. Available in two sizes, they make a charming accent on a mantel, shelf or side table. $113 at Pottery Barn

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Slim artificial Christmas trees

SHareconn 6ft Prelit Artificial Hinged Slim Pencil Christmas Tree This pre-lit 6-foot pencil Christmas tree comes with 200 incandescent lights and realistic snow-covered branches, creating a cozy and festive holiday atmosphere. Its slim, space-saving design, durable PVC branches, and easy-to-assemble sections make it perfect for any home, office, or party décor. $119.99 on Amazon

Affordable artificial Christmas trees

Costway 7 FT Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree With 1,130 branch tips, the Costway 7 FT Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree gives a full, realistic appearance at a more budget-friendly price than many premium models. Its 380 warm white LED lights feature eight different settings, so you can switch between effects like slow fade and steady-on without adding separate string lights. $177.99 at Walmart (was $323.99)

You may also like:

Christmas Snowflake Winter Garland with Lights – $29.99

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Flameless Pillar Candles – $30.99

Artificial Christmas Wreath – $54.99

Christmas tree accessories and décor

Mountain Meadow Foliage Featuring lifelike evergreens accented with natural elements, this garland or wreath option from Balsam Hill’s Once Upon a Winter Meadow collection is gorgeous for indoor or covered outdoor celebrations. $199 at Balsam Hill (was $359)

SHareconn 80Pcs Assorted Christmas Tree Ornament This 80-piece Christmas ornament set includes 15 different designs in assorted shapes and sizes, making it easy to put the finishing touches on your tree. Made from lightweight, shatterproof plastic, the ornaments are easy to hang and can also be used to decorate wreaths and garlands. $49.99 on Amazon

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Christmas Tree Topper For those who love a rustic holiday touch – this tree topper features a 5-point star wrapped in gold wires and adorned with 10 warm LED lights. Its sturdy base, battery-powered operation with two lighting modes, and unique crossed hollow design make it (quite literally) the star of the show. $25.99 on Amazon (was $27.99)

You may also like:

Tree Ornament 2025 – $10.79

Home Cloth Napkins – $24.99

Divided Serving Tray Platter – $35.99