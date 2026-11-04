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Kids might be the most fun to shop for—but then you have to live in a house with all that *stuff* long after the last present is unwrapped. (I’ve been known to remove batteries from too-loud toys.) Want gift ideas that will deliver max kiddo joy and zero parent regret? These picks from Gui Gui, Yoto, Fisher-Price and more get the balance right, from stockings to mega sets for the whole fam.

Stocking Stuffers

Magic Jellykins Satisfy their love for surprise-box collectibles with a fun twist: kids add water to the jar, then shake to reveal their food-meets-pet plush. There are 20 to collect—so consider your gift ideas for the next year or two covered. $9.96 on Amazon

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Recommended age: 5+ years

Hot Wheels Bath Bomb Set Anything that gets them into the bath faster, right? My mom slid these bath bombs into all the grandkids’ stockings last Christmas, and my son still talks about them. Needless to say, I’ll be restocking the Hot Wheels fizzers this year. $13.99 on Amazon (was $17.99)

Recommended age: 3+ years

Gui Gui Beautify Your Slime 1 Slime Kit This will keep them busy while you relax/get ready/cook post-presents: scented slime with four steps of fun mix-ins. Think: glitter, beads, charms and more—it’s the ultimate sensory experience. $14.68 on Amazon

Recommended age: 6+ years

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Bombas Sesame Street Socks Set I’m in the camp that stockings should include practical items (please, no more junk!), and these Sesame Street socks check all the boxes. My kids love having Big Bird on their feet, and I can vouch for the quality—Bombas are the only socks that my boys outgrow before wearing holes into them. $63 and up at Bombas

Recommended age: 6M and up

CANVAS Merry Mingle Excavator Ornament Make a tradition of gifting ornaments that your kid will love—it helps them engage with the holidays, and will later remind you of all their different ages and phases. I already have this glass ornament tucked away for my construction-obsessed son. $6.99 at Canadian Tire

Recommended age: N/A (but best handled by a grownup)

For Toddlers

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Baby's Ready To Go Gift Set For the kid that wants to do whatever the grownups do, this cute set includes a travel mug, earbuds and keys (so they can stop stealing yours!). They light up and play sounds, with sensory features like a rattle, squishy bottle (pretend hand sanitizer), and teether badge. $33.38 on Amazon

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Recommended age: 6 months – 3 years

Toniebox Lite Sleepy Set The newest Toniebox is smaller—and more affordable—and still plays all the songs and stories that kids love when a plastic or plush Tonie is placed on top (hello, cause-and-effect learning). The durable, easy-to-use design is great for little listeners, and I love how the beige device doesn’t clash with my home decor (you can buy colourful covers separately). $99.99 at Walmart

Recommended age: 1-12+ years

Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max Ready to feel old? Tickle Me Elmo turns 30 this year. To celebrate, the adorable doll is now supersized (18 inches tall) and more interactive than ever. He’s guaranteed to get big giggles from your toddler, and even my four-year-old son loves tickling Elmo’s feet on repeat. $49.97 at Walmart

Recommended age: 18+ months

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Quince Cozy Robe This one might be more of a gift for you, because there’s truly nothing cuter than a toddler in a bathrobe, and no cozier cuddles. This cozy hooded design (also available in pink) is made with recycled polyester sherpa for a super plush feel. $34.90 at Quince

Recommended age: 2T-12

Little Tikes Ice Cream Scoot ‘n Serve My kindergartener loves making pretend ice cream, and this set offers tons of fun for soft serve and scoops, plus his other passion: riding anything with wheels. And go figure, it was an instant hit with him (and that’s despite being above the target age). $69.97 at Walmart

Recommended age: 1-3 years

For Little Kids

Yoto Mini 4th Gen Picture yourself on vacation; your kid wakes up extra early, but they quietly listen to their Yoto Mini while you snooze. That happened to me recently, and I’ve scored countless screen-free hours at home and in the car, too. The newest version comes with a button that takes your kid straight to a playlist of their fave cards, no physical ones required. $134.99 on Amazon

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Recommended age: 3+ years

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Surprise your kiddo with an interactive cat—and her kittens. After little ones feed and pet the mama, three surprise kittens show up in her basket, one at a time. The cat makes over 15 sounds and reactions, and it can be reset to welcome kittens again and again. $39.97 at Walmart

Recommended age: 4+ years

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Learning Resources Peekaboo Learning Barnyard – $49.99

Primal Hatch Megalodon Hatching Shark Egg – $64.99

Rainbow Loom Spin Studio – $30.60

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter – $24.99

MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers 33-Piece Magnetic Construction Set – $59.99

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PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Megasaurus Dino Vehicle If your kid saw the new Paw Patrol movie—and honestly, even if they didn’t—they’ll go nuts for this two-in-one toy. The Dino Rescue Recycler truck is fun enough on its own, and then there’s the 2.5-foot inflatable dinosaur that can be detached or go along for the ride. $74.71 on Amazon

Recommended age: 3+ years

VTech Count On Me Self-Checkout Cash Register Is it even math practice if you’re running your own grocery store? This cash register includes a real calculator with interactive games, plus money to count and tons of fun food props to take from basket to bag (yay for role-playing fun, too!). $44.93 at Walmart

Recommended age: 3-6 years

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Maxx Action Racer Rescue Wrecker This tow truck has little joysticks on the side that let your child control the boom and winch, with realistic lights and (I promise, not-too-annoying) sounds. With the truck itself and the included sports car, it’s great for playing solo or with a sibling or pal. $39.97 at Walmart

Recommended age: 3+ years

For Big Kids

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X “Golden” Rumi Even though we’re still a few years away from a sequel, KPop Demon Hunters isn’t going anywhere (take all the Rumis this Halloween as a sign). A sure-bet toy for your mini fan is anything from the franchise, especially this “Golden”-singing Barbie-style doll. $44.97 at Walmart

Recommended age: 4+ years

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Recommended age: 8+ years

Blooms by Play-Doh This is already expected to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of the year—and I could see why within seconds of trying it. It’s both satisfying and beautiful as you squeeze Play-Doh through a tube to create real-looking flowers that you can spray to preserve. $44.97 at Walmart

Recommended age: 8+ years

CrunchLabs Turbo Trick Planes NASA-engineer-turned-YouTube-star Mark Rober gets credit for making STEM super fun for millions of kids on his CrunchLabs channel. For a hands-on lesson, this kit lets them dabble in flight dynamics with paper airplanes and a rubber-band launcher, plus a link to a video of Rober explaining the science. $19.97 at Walmart

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Recommended age: 8+ years

Cool Maker Charm'd Accessory Studio Charms are trending, and this kit lets your little crafter design 10 of their own that they can clip onto the included link bracelet, or their backpack, shoelaces or other favourite jewellery. I love that it’s designed to neatly store all the supplies and creations between sessions. $24.97 at Walmart

Recommended age: 6+ years

For the Whole Family

Petit Lem Family-Matching Pyjamas Every Christmas Eve growing up, my mom would give us all matching PJs—even our pets, which she’d tailor from an extra pair. I now keep this favourite tradition going with my family, and this Québec-based brand is my go-to for festive prints in cozy, high-quality fabrics (there’s even a dog bandana—no sewing required!). $30 and up at Petit Lem

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Recommended age: NB and up

Lovevery The Play Every Way Table & Accessories Lovevery’s Montessori toys are always a hit with kids and parents alike (some of the most-used toys across ages in our house). The brand’s latest is a table-meets-easel that can be used as a sensory bin, blackboard, ball run, craft centre and more—and the sleek wood finish looks great in any home, too. $441.34 at Lovevery

Recommended age: 18+ months

Playmobil NHL Hockey Arena Hockey lovers can face off with players that fire shots when you release the lever and goalies controlled by joysticks. The set comes with stickers from every NHL team to keep the fandom going—and I love that you can build on it for future gifts with a zamboni and Stanley Cup sold separately. $109.99 on Amazon

Recommended age: 5+ years

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Air Toobz Meet the building set blowing up my mom chats. Kids (and guaranteed you won’t be able to resist it either) can build a network of tubes, then turn on the air pump to watch the coloured balls fly through their creation. $184.99 on Amazon (was $194.99)

Recommended age: 3+ years

Flip 7: The Grinch Edition We love to pack a card game any time we travel, and this simple one kept us entertained during a family cottage getaway this summer. Now, the draw-or-bust game gets a Grinch update for holiday fun and beyond. $12.69 at Walmart

Recommended age: 8+ years

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LeapFrog LeapMove Active Learning Video Game System – $79.97

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Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 2-in-1 Vacuum with Duster – $34.98

B. toys Mini Doctor Care Kit – $19.58

Polly Pocket x Bluey Compact Playset – $29.24

Crayola Imagination Art Set – $25.92