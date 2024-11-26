16 unique gifts for everyone on your list

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Finding the perfect holiday gift can be daunting, but this year, it’s all about the unexpected and delightful. Our curated list has something for everyone. Indulge their taste buds with gourmet hot chocolate, spark their creativity with decorative LEGO sets, or wow them with a sleek temperature-controlling mug. These thoughtful, standout items are sure to make your loved ones feel special—and maybe even inspire a little holiday magic.
This vintage-inspired wireless turntable blends retro charm with modern convenience, making it a standout Christmas gift. Perfect for music lovers, it plays vinyl records and streams digital playlists, offering versatile features like adjustable speeds, multiple sizes and enhanced sound quality.
Delight hot chocolate lovers with this gourmet cocoa variety pack, featuring nine indulgent flavours like Chocolate Cherry and Snickerdoodle. Easy to prepare and perfect for topping with marshmallows, it’s a cozy, gift-ready treat for anyone on your holiday list.
Create a serene ambiance with this hyper-realistic moon lamp, crafted using NASA data. Featuring dual-colour LED lighting and adjustable brightness, it brings celestial charm and a cozy glow to any space, making it an enchanting décor piece.
With its customizable petals and adjustable stems, this lasting LEGO arrangement provides hours of creative entertainment that shows you care. Once built, it can be proudly displayed, serving as a beautiful reminder of your thoughtful gift every time they see it.
For the whiskey lover, the ship decanter set makes a stunning and memorable gift. Complete with a stopper, wooden stand, faucet, and four glasses, it’s perfect for showcasing your spirit collection and enhancing the home bar experience.
This elegant chess set is crafted from high-quality natural marble and hand-polished for a luxurious finish. It’s the perfect gift for chess enthusiasts of all ages, and its timeless design also makes it a stunning home decor piece.
This Dior Saddle Bag dupe offers the same unique, chic shape at a fraction of the price. Crafted from soft, vegan leather, it’s the perfect stylish alternative to the splurge-worthy original, combining luxury-inspired design with a budget-friendly appeal.
Cookware meets quiet luxury with this dreamy pressure cooker. Equipped with four easy modes (Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Sear and Sauté) it’s the perfect hands-free appliance for home cooks with discerning taste.
Made from durable cellulose and cotton, these cutesy Swedish dish cloths offer superior absorbency and a dual-sided design for tough stains and delicate surfaces. Reusable and washable, they outlast paper towels, making them a sustainable, eco-friendly choice.
Got a camper on your list? Gift them this compact, portable fire pit with 360 degree airflow for a low-smoke, high-flame experience. Its durable stainless steel build features a removable ash pan for easy cleanup, making it perfect for outdoor adventures or cozy gatherings.
The perfect unexpected gift that’s sure to come in handy, Poo~Pourri is a natural, non-toxic toilet spray that eliminates odors before they start. Infused with a refreshing blend of lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass essential oils, it’s a chemical-free way to freshen up your bathroom and beyond.
Keep your ID and credit cards handy at all times Made from eco-friendly micro-twill, this MagSafe Wallet features strong magnets for easy attachment to your iPhone and supports Find My for added peace of mind.
Caffeine lovers, rejoice. The Ember Travel Mug 2+ keeps your drink at the perfect temperature for up to three hours, with a spill-proof lid and smart features like Apple Find My. Its durable, easy-to-clean design makes it the ultimate on-the-go mug.
