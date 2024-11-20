Amazon Canada’s Early Black Friday deals are here–shop our faves!

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Canada’s Early Black Friday deals have started, offering great discounts across various categories, including electronics, home essentials, toys, and more. Shop early for holiday gifts and snag fantastic bargains before they’re gone! Sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus get access to Prime video.

For the beauty buff

St. Tropez Self Tan Golden Getaway Kit Your go-to travel companion for a radiant glow: St. Tropez’s hydrating tanning mousse. Perfect for face and body, it offers a customizable tan wherever you are. Get it now for 25% off! $51 on Amazon (was $68)

Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil Infused Hair Dryer The secret to visibly smoother hair? This coconut-oil infused blowdryer from Revlon. This innovative design leaves hair visibly smoother, shinier, and healthier with every use. Get it now for 17% off. $39.97 on Amazon (was $48.26)

Foreo Bear 2 Eyes & Lips Microcurrent Device Enhance your skincare routine with this Foreo Bear microcurrent facial wand. It tones, lifts, and firms while reducing wrinkles and puffiness. Featuring five massage modes and zap-free technology, it improves circulation, boosts collagen, and delivers a radiant, sculpted glow in a pinch. Get it now for 35% off. $194.35 on Amazon (was $299)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige Electric Toothbrush Featuring SenseIQ technology, this electric toothbrush removes 20 times more plaque and improves gum health by 15 times in just six weeks. With a sleek design, touch-interface, and premium travel case, it’s just what you need to achieve a healthier, more confident smile—anytime, anywhere. Get it now for 20% off. $399.95 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Ulike Air 10 Laser Hair Remover Achieve salon-worthy smoothness at home with the Ulike Air 10 IPL Hair Removal Device. Its advanced IPL technology delivers visible results in just two weeks (trust us–we tried it!). Sapphire ice-cooling ensures nearly painless, skin-safe treatments for your entire body. Get it now while it’s on sale for 20% off! $439 on amazon (was $549)

For the fashion-minded

WenVen Women's Winter Waterproof Long Puffer Coat Stay cozy and protected with this women’s winter coat. It features thick insulation, windproof cuffs, and a double enclosure to seal out the cold. With a waterproof shell, detachable faux-fur hood, and fleece-lined pockets, it’s perfect for chilly, drizzly days. Get it now for 27% off! $119.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Under Armour Men's Trainer Sneakers These bestselling men’s sneakers are ideal for everything from the gym to daily walks. Designed for comfort and function, they make the perfect gift. Get them now for 25% off! $75 on Amazon (was $100)

Levi's womens Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Made for true denim lovers, these premium jeans offer timeless style and comfort. They feature a super high rise, button fly, and a slim fit through the hip, thigh, and knee. Crafted from organically grown cotton for a sustainable touch. Get a pair for 30% off! $69.97 on Amazon (was $99.95)

BOSS Men's Boxer Briefs These men’s boxer briefs combine 95% cotton with 5% elastane for breathable comfort and a flexible fit. Featuring a refined waistband and easy-care design, they’re the perfect everyday essential—making them a thoughtful, practical gift. Get them now for 36% off. $38.09 on Amazon (was $59.18)

Fossil Nate Men's Watch Add military-inspired style to your wrist with the stainless steel Nate watch by Fossil. Featuring a bold black dial with white indexes, a chronograph movement, and a durable stainless steel bracelet, it’s polished yet functional. Get it now for 40% off. $167.4 on Amazon (was $279)

For the homebody

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine with Cold Brew The De’Longhi espresso and cold brew machine features a built-in burr grinder with 8 precise settings for perfect coffee extraction. A commercial steam wand crafts silky micro-foam for latte art, while cold brew is ready in under five minutes. Get it now for 22% off. $699.98 on Amazon (was $899.99)

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) offers 66% more vertical coverage, a built-in rechargeable battery, easy installation, real-time alerts, two-way talk, smart notifications, and Alexa integration for enhanced home security. At 42% off, it’s a steal! $74.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop This versatile robot vacuum and mop has a self-emptying base and powerful mopping. It features a mode for deeper carpet cleaning, and advanced mapping with object avoidance. Get it while it’s 36% off. $449.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)

Full-Featured Sewing Machine This sewing machine is easy-to-use and versatile, offering 27 built-in stitches, including decorative and stretch stitches, with automatic features like a one-step buttonholer and thread cutter. It includes six quick-change feet, an instructional DVD, and a 25-year warranty, making it ideal for a variety of sewing projects. Grab it while it’s 42% off! $185 on Amazon (was $220.42)

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream allows you to easily carbonate water at home, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to store-bought sodas while providing customizable flavour options. Get it while it’s 41% off! $99.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

For the wellness enthusiast

Home Beyond & HB Design Weighted Blanket Designed to promote relaxation and deep sleep, this weighted blanket is made from soft microfiber and filled with hypoallergenic glass beads to mimic the feeling of being gently hugged. Get it for 7% off. $55.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy Supplement OLLY Undeniable Beauty gummies support healthy hair, skin, and nails with biotin, keratin, and vitamins C and E, in a delicious grapefruit flavour. They’re gluten-free, free of artificial flavours, and easy to mix with other supplements. Get them while they’re 19% off. $17.98 on Amazon (was $20.97)

Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch The multisport GPS watch features a 1.3-inch display, solar charging lens, built-in LED flashlight, and advanced health tracking like heart rate variability and Pulse Ox, while offering new features like hill score and endurance score to monitor your training progress. Get ti while it’s 29% off. $869.99 on Amazon (was $1219.99)

Digital Scale More than just your typical weight scale, this smart scale offers precise 0.1lb/0.05kg accuracy, tracks 13 key body composition metrics through its app, and securely syncs with fitness platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit, while ensuring privacy with cloud storage and user-friendly setup. Get it while it’s 41% off. $21.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Verilux HappyLight Lumi Plus Boost your wellness with the HappyLight Lumi Plus, a UV-free, LED light therapy lamp that delivers 10,000 lux to improve mood, focus, and energy. Featuring customizable brightness, a timer, and a portable design, it’s perfect for combating winter blues and sleep issues. Get it now for 20% off. $42.39 on amazon (was $52.99)

For the techie

Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro These Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro headphones combine premium sound quality with a sleek, minimalist design inspired by Kims’s signature neutral palette. Grab them while they’re 43% off! $269.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Upgrade your tech gear with this sleek wireless keyboard and mouse, featuring a compact design and quiet, efficient performance for modern workspaces. Available in baby pink, black or white. Get it while it’s 29% off. $49.96 on Amazon (was $69.99)

ASUS Chromebook CX1 Laptop The bestselling ASUS Chromebook combines powerful performance with sleek design. Featuring 8GB RAM and ample storage, it’s perfect for productivity. Its 14-inch FHD NanoEdge display enhances focus, while versatile ports and ChromeOS ensure seamless connectivity. Get it while it’s 50% off. $249 on Amazon (was $499)

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV The TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV delivers vibrant 4K UHD picture quality, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced visuals, and integrates Google TV for easy access to streaming apps and voice control options. Get it while it’s 28% off! $359.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

MSI Pro Acer Monitor The MSI Pro 27-inch Full HD monitor delivers sharp visuals with its IPS panel and smooth 100Hz refresh rate. Featuring eye-care technology, a versatile four-way stand, and multiple connectivity options, it’s perfect for work, gaming, or multitasking on any device. Get it while it’s 24% off. $143.98 on Amazon (was $189.99)

For little ones

Convertible All-in-One Car Seat The EverSlim All-in-One Convertible Car Seat adapts through four stages for children from birth to age 10, fits three across in standard back seats, features a visual chest clip indicator, adjustable base and headrest, and has a machine-washable cover for easy cleaning. Get it while it’s 38% off! $249.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Star Wars Building Toys Set for Kid The Lego Star Wars Ghost & Phantom set lets fans recreate Ahsoka-inspired adventures with buildable starships, 4 minifigures (including General Hera Syndulla), Chopper droid, and detailed features like spring-loaded shooters and detachable parts, perfect for ages 10 and up. Get it while it’s 26% off. $155.3 on Amazon (was $209.99)

Play Tent for Kids This durable teepee play tent is made from natural cotton canvas with thicker pine poles for stability and safety, featuring a padded, non-slip mat, a window for ventilation, two storage pockets, and a closable flap door, offering kids a cozy, private indoor or outdoor play space that’s easy to assemble and fold. Get it while it’s 10% off. $89.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Melissa & Doug Fun at The Fair Play Food Set The Melissa & Doug Carnival Candy Cart lets kids create pretend cotton candy and candied apples, display wooden treats, and learn colors, sorting, and problem-solving through screen-free play; it includes FSC-certified materials and makes a great gift for ages 3 to 5. Get it while it’s 10% off. $51.46 on Amazon (was $57)

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Build the detailed 2,660-piece Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set, featuring iconic towers, rooms, and locations, plus a gold Hogwarts architect statue for a stunning display perfect for Harry Potter fans and collectors. Get it while it’s 25% off. $164.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

For the travel & sports junkie

Spacious Laptop Backpack This bag features dedicated pockets for a 15.6″ laptop and 10.5″ tablet, quick-access compartments for valuables like phones and sunglasses, an organization panel for small items, a spacious secondary compartment with a water-resistant zipped pocket, and a stretchy stuff-it pocket for on-the-go gear storage. Get it while it’s 21% off. $118.95 on Amazon (was $149.95)

4 Piece Midtown Spinner Luggage Set This luggage set includes a 26″ spinner suitcase, a 20″ carry-on, a boarding tote, and a travel kit, all featuring pockets for accessories and 360° mobility with four spinner wheels for easy maneuvering. Get it while it’s 45% off! $149.59 on Amazon (was $271.99)

EcoSmart Metro HD Electric Scooter This battery-powered electric scooter features a bamboo deck, high-torque motor, adjustable seat and handlebars, 16-inch pneumatic tires, rear disc braking, and rear-wheel drive for smooth, emissions-free rides with excellent traction and control. Get it while it’s 50% off! $445 on Amazon (was $883.99)

Compact GPS Cycling Computer Every cyclist needs this advanced GPS computer that offers superior navigation, performance tracking, and smart connectivity with multi-band GNSS technology, up to 42 hours of battery life, personalized coaching, ClimbPro ascent planner, and power guide features for better cycling efficiency. Get it while it’s 32% off. $407.06 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board This 11ft inflatable paddle board offers excellent stability with its 33-inch width and lightweight design, perfect for various water activities like yoga, fishing, and touring, and includes a full package with an adjustable paddle, safety leash, hand pump, and more, supporting up to 330 pounds. Get it while it’s 10% off. $249.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

