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The “We Made Too Much” lululemon is a year-round section featuring a rotating of clothing and accessories. New arrivals are added regularly, so the assortment is always changing and worth revisiting often. Now’s your opportunity to discover standout pieces from past collections that may no longer be widely available. You’ll find a range of lululemon gear designed for movement and everyday wear—from high-performance leggings and supportive sports bras to lightweight tops, shorts, jackets, and versatile accessories. Many of these items come in limited colours or sizes, making it a great place to find unique additions to your wardrobe that still deliver the quality and feel lululemon is known for. Read on for curated finds.

Women’s

Define Jacket Nulu If you’re looking for a sleek jacket to keep you warm between reps or errands, the Define Jacket from lululemon is made from buttery-soft, weightless fabric. It features sweat-wicking performance and four-way stretch for all your daily activities or workouts. $79 - $104 at Lululemon (was $138)

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lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28 Inch Now’s your chance to grab a cult favourite—the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant is loved for its signature buttery-soft feel and flattering high-rise fit. Unlike performance leggings that can feel restrictive, Align pants are made to move naturally with your body, making every stretch session feel more comfortable. $49 - $89 at Lululemon (was $108 - $128)

Like a Cloud Longline Bra Light Support, B/C Cup The Like a Cloud Longline Bra is perfect for Pilates and easy movement days, with a soft, weightless feel that keeps you comfortable from start to finish. It’s made for staying supported while you move through your practice at your own pace. $49 - $54 at Lululemon (was $74)

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit It’s the perfect versatile base layer for outfits that need a smooth foundation with soft, comfortable fabrics. The ultra-soft square-neck design makes it easy to style on its own or layer under your favourite pieces for a polished everyday look. $29 - $44 at Lululemon (was $88)

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Men’s

Smooth Spacer Classic-Fit Pullover Hoodie This Smooth Spacer Classic-Fit Pullover Hoodie in Prep Blue is made for easy cooldowns, with a soft, weighty feel that sits comfortably without clinging. Its smooth, quick-drying fabric and relaxed classic fit make it the kind of layer you naturally reach for after workouts or on laid-back days. $89 - $109 at Lululemon (was $148)

Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt With its classic fit, four-way stretch, and quick-drying performance, the Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt is designed to keep up with warm, active days while still feeling relaxed and ready to wear. Made from breathable WovenAir fabric, it stays light and comfortable whether you’re on the move or keeping things low-key. $49 - $54 at Lululemon (was $98)

Men's Daydrift Relaxed-Fit Pleated Trouser Regular The Daydrift Relaxed-Fit Pleated Trouser is designed for casual-to-smart wear, bridging the gap between relaxed clothing and a more tailored style. It’s made for situations where you want to look polished—like going out, commuting, or casual work settings—without giving up comfort. The relaxed fit and straight leg are paired with sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch. $99 at Lululemon (was $148)

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Stretch Ripstop Short 5 Inch The Stretch Ripstop Short 5 Inch is designed for warm-weather, made from durable fabric that’s water-resistant so it can handle whatever your plans throw at it. With a classic fit and comfortable stretch, it’s a reliable everyday short built for movement and summer-ready wear. $49 - $59 at Lululemon (was $78)

Accessories

Everywhere Backpack Nano It’s tiny and cute, designed to keep your smallest essentials like earbuds, cards, or lip balm close at hand. With water-repellent fabric and a clippable D-ring, it easily attaches to your bag for a fun, functional little add-on. $19 at Lululemon (was $28)

Back to Life Sport Bottle 18oz Straw Lid Print The Back to Life Sport Bottle 18oz stands out with its built-in folding straw lid, making one-handed sipping quick and easy compared to traditional screw-top bottles. It also features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks ice-cold and a no-flavour-transfer design so every sip tastes fresh. $34 at Lululemon (was $44)

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Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap Show off your Canadian pride with the Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap, a classic everyday hat made from structured twill fabric that feels soft while keeping its shape. It also features a moisture-wicking interior sweatband to help keep you dry during daily wear. $29 at Lululemon (was $38)

You may also like:

Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks – $14

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie – $84 – $89

Men’s Split Shift Running Shoe – $129 – $149