Summer fashion deals: Best clothing sales to shop now

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Summer is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with warm-weather staples at a fraction of the price. From breezy linen dresses and versatile tanks to comfy skirts, shorts and easy everyday tees, these summer fashion finds are currently on special—so you can make the most of the season while saving on the pieces you’ll wear on repeat. Read on for hot finds from Aritzia, lululemon, Dynamite and more.
As the warmer weather calls for more outdoor workouts, it’s the perfect excuse to refresh your workout wardrobe. This luxuriously soft, stretchy drop-waist dress is designed to keep up with you—and can even be transformed into a mini skirt by simply rolling down the bodice.
Every girl on the go needs a pair of easy-to-wear bottoms that can keep up with workouts, errands and everything in between. Enter: the Align high-rise skirt, made from buttery-soft fabric and available in multiple colours, with built-in shorts and handy pockets.
These satin shorts are a chic addition to your summer wardrobe, with a high-rise fit, relaxed silhouette and soft elastic waistband. Available in a range of neutral and rich shades, they’re an easy way to add a little shine to your look.
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