Summer fashion deals: Best clothing sales to shop now

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Summer is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with warm-weather staples at a fraction of the price. From breezy linen dresses and versatile tanks to comfy skirts, shorts and easy everyday tees, these summer fashion finds are currently on special—so you can make the most of the season while saving on the pieces you’ll wear on repeat. Read on for hot finds from Aritzia, lululemon, Dynamite and more.

Dresses

Regal Dress - PowerLinen Savour every last second of summer with a simple yet versatile dress. This sleeveless button-up piece from Aritzia is made from naturally textured linen so you keep cool while staying on-trend. $103.60 at Aritzia (was $148)

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Livia Satin Midi Dress If you love a sultry moment, don’t skip on a silk dress that drapes in all the right places. This midi dress in dusty coral orange has a plunging v neck and is fully lined. $50.00 at Dynamite (was $99.95)

2-in-1 Bubble-Hem Mini Dress As the warmer weather calls for more outdoor workouts, it’s the perfect excuse to refresh your workout wardrobe. This luxuriously soft, stretchy drop-waist dress is designed to keep up with you—and can even be transformed into a mini skirt by simply rolling down the bodice. $49 at lululemon (was $128)

Tops

Satiny Lace Polkadot T-Shirt Polka-dots have been trending for more than a hot minute, and this satiny lace-trimmed tee is a fun way to embrace the look with a romantic, retro-inspired twist. $29.95 at Simons (was $59.00)

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Nola Sculpt Tank Top This sculpted tank is a wardrobe staple, made from buttery-soft fabric that can be worn casually or dressed up. With so many gorgeous shades to choose from, there’s a colour for every mood and outfit. $25.00 at Dynamite (was $34.95)

Women's T Shirt This classic V-neck tee is the kind of grab-and-go staple you’ll reach for on repeat, thanks to its lightweight, stretchy feel. Pair it with jeans, shorts or leggings for an easy everyday look. $19.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Bottoms

lululemon Align High-Rise Skirt Long Every girl on the go needs a pair of easy-to-wear bottoms that can keep up with workouts, errands and everything in between. Enter: the Align high-rise skirt, made from buttery-soft fabric and available in multiple colours, with built-in shorts and handy pockets. $69 at lululemon (was $78)

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Baby Waffle Pant These soft, stretchy waffle pants are comfy enough for lounging, with a mid-rise fit, elastic drawcord waist and a cute kick-flare silhouette. $51 at Aritzia (was $68)

Hilltop Satin Short These satin shorts are a chic addition to your summer wardrobe, with a high-rise fit, relaxed silhouette and soft elastic waistband. Available in a range of neutral and rich shades, they’re an easy way to add a little shine to your look. $43.99 at Aritzia (was $88)

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