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When the temperatures climb, few pieces get as much wear as a classic white T-shirt. It’s the top you’ll reach for with denim shorts on sunny afternoons, tuck into breezy linen trousers for patio lunches or throw over a swimsuit after a day at the beach–a great white tee serves as the perfect starting point for countless summer outfits. Ahead, eight of the best white T-shirts to shop this season from Aritzia, Lululemon, Quince and beyond.

Quick Pick Summary:

Best everyday essential: Aritzia InterLock Cotton Function T-Shirt, $40

Best under-$20: Uniqlo Crew Neck T-Shirt, $19.90

Best vintage-inspired: Organic Cotton VintageSoft V-Neck T-Shirt, $20

Best relaxed silhouette: Relaxed Fit Off The Shoulder T-shirt, $44

Best organic cotton t-shirt: 100% Organic Cotton Slub Crewneck Tee, $30

Best fitted: Women’s Double Lined Fitted Basic Top, $24.29

Best cap-sleeve: Soft Textured Cap-Sleeve Tee, $69

Best cropped: Organic Cotton Baby Tee, $48

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Best everyday essential

InterLock Cotton Function T-Shirt A classic tee you’ll wear on repeat, this refined crewneck is crafted from 100 per cent cotton with a double-knit construction that feels soft while maintaining its shape. The hip-grazing hem and structured fit make it just as chic tucked into tailored trousers as it is paired with your favourite jeans. $40 at Aritzia

Best under-$20

Crew Neck T-Shirt For the minimalist mover, this wardrobe staple is made from 100 per cent cotton with a timeless silhouette that only gets softer with every wash. At under $20, it’s the kind of everyday basic you’ll want to stock up on. $19.90 at Uniqlo

Best vintage-inspired

Organic Cotton VintageSoft V-Neck T-Shirt Love the look of a perfectly worn-in tee? Gap’s VintageSoft V-neck delivers that lived-in feel from the very first wear. Crafted from 100 per cent organic cotton, it’s breathable, ultra-soft and perfect for everything from weekend errands to relaxed vacation outfits. $20 at GAP (Was $34.95)

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Best relaxed silhouette

Relaxed Fit Off The Shoulder T-shirt For those who prefer a fashion-forward take on the classic tee, this off-the-shoulder style serves elegance. The relaxed fit and soft cotton fabric create a flattering drape that pairs beautifully with wide-leg denim, linen trousers or a sleek satin skirt. $44 at Oak+Fort

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Best organic cotton t-shirt

100% Organic Cotton Slub Crewneck Tee It’s all in the subtle details. This Quince favourite features a lightweight slub texture that gives it a relaxed, lived-in look while the organic cotton construction keeps it breathable and comfortable through every season. $30 at Quince

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Best fitted

YEOREO Women's Double Lined Fitted Basic Top If you love a more sculpted silhouette, this fitted tee is a standout. The double-lined, buttery-soft fabric offers extra coverage without feeling bulky, while the stretchy construction hugs your shape for a sleek, Y2K-inspired look. $24.29 on Amazon (was $26.99)

Best cap-sleeve

Soft Textured Cap-Sleeve Tee A simple white tee doesn’t have to be basic. This elevated style from Simons features soft textured fabric with delicate pleated shoulders and cap sleeves that instantly dress up any outfit. Pair it with tailored shorts or a flowing midi skirt for a sophisticated summer look. $69 at Simons

Best cropped

Organic Cotton Baby Tee A modern take on the classic ’90s baby tee, this cropped staple is made from soft, organically grown cotton with just the right amount of stretch for a flattering, body-skimming fit. Naturally breathable and designed to hold its shape wear after wear, it pairs well with everything from high-waisted denim to breezy linen shorts. $48 at Lululemon

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