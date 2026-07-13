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With tennis-inspired fashion continuing to make its way beyond the court, tenniscore is bringing a sporty twist to wardrobes this summer. Rooted in classic athletic wear, the trend combines timeless silhouettes with modern details — from pleated skirts and performance fabrics to retro sneakers and statement accessories. Whether you’re dressing for the court or embracing the polished, preppy aesthetic, these tenniscore finds are ready to serve. Read on for trending picks from lululemon, Artizia, Alo and more.

High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt Long The High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt Long is a lightweight, sweat-wicking tennis skirt designed with four-way stretch Swift fabric and a built-in liner for comfortable coverage and easy movement. Priced at $88, it features a high-rise fit, side pockets, silicone grippers to prevent ride-up, and is available in colours including white, black, club blue, and chameleon. $88 at lululemon

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Match Point Tennis Skirt This classic black Tennis Skirt blends timeless style with modern performance, featuring a chic boxer-inspired waistband, built-in shorts, and a convenient side pocket for effortless functionality. Crafted from lightweight stretch fabric with a flattering swingy mini fit and light compression, it delivers comfort, confidence, and versatility from the court to everyday wear. $88 at Alo

New Balance 530 This classic unisex lace-up sneaker is the perfect retro style. Featuring a breathable mesh upper and midsole cushioning, it delivers a supportive fit and versatile look that goes beyond the traditional “dad shoe” trend. $78 at Alo (was $130)

adidas Women's Club Tennis Climacool 3-Stripes T-Shirt This adidas Women’s Tennis T-Shirt is a lightweight, stretchy tennis top designed for comfort and performance. Made with moisture-wicking fabric and breathable mesh underarm inserts, it helps keep you cool and dry during active days while offering a classic sporty style. $31.12 on Amazon

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Tennis Bag for Women Men Tote Bag This versatile tennis tote bag has a durable design with smart organization, featuring dedicated racket storage, a padded laptop sleeve, shoe compartment, and wet pocket to keep gear protected and separated. Built for the court and beyond, its spacious 42L capacity, sturdy nylon construction, and convenient fence hooks make it the perfect companion for tennis, gym sessions, travel, and everyday adventures. $61.36 on Amazon (was $64.59)

Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Bracelet This elegant Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Bracelet features brilliant sapphires set in durable, hypoallergenic recycled sterling silver. Designed for everyday luxury, it’s a refined tennis-inspired style perfect for any occasion. $548 at Mejuri

Tennis passion charm keychain Celebrate your love for the game with the Tennis Passion Charm Keychain, a playful blend of sporty spirit and standout style featuring a vibrant patterned orange design and unique textured details. Finished with a sleek metallic ring and snap hook, this 9.5 Inch accessory brings a fun tennis-inspired accent to your keys, bag, or daily essentials. $15.00 at Simons

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