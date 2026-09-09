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There’s something about the arrival of fall that makes us want to refresh our wardrobes from the ground up–and a new pair of boots is a pretty good place to start. From knee-high silhouettes to everyday Chelsea boots, the right pair can instantly make your favourite jeans and sweaters feel ready for the season. Ahead, seven must-have fall boots from brands including Coach, UGG and Quince, plus a few more styles worth stepping into this season.

The perfect knee-high

DREAM PAIRS Knee High Kitten Heel Boots If you love the look of a knee-high boot but don’t want to spend the day teetering around in towering heels, this pair is promising. The two-inch kitten heel adds a little height, while the cushioned latex insole, soft lining and wide calf make these a comfortable pick for everything from the office to weekend plans. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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The hiking boot

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot A reliable all-rounder for everything from beginner hikes to more rugged adventures, this waterproof Columbia boot delivers comfort, durability and traction at a wallet-friendly price point. The lightweight TechLite midsole cushions every step, while the Omni-Grip outsole keeps you steady on slippery or uneven terrain. $160 on Amazon

The western-inspired boot

Italian Leather Western Chelsea Ankle Boot Western-inspired style is having a moment this fall, but you don’t have to go full cowboy to tap into the trend. Quince’s Italian leather ankle boots take subtle western cues and pair them with the versatility of a classic Chelsea. The supple leather, low-key detailing and comfortable cushioning make these an easy everyday pair to wear with everything from denim to dresses. $230 at Quince

The cool-girl favourite

Women's Tazz II UGG’s Tazz has become a cold-weather staple, and the Tazz II brings the same laid-back appeal with a little extra height. The suede upper is lined with plush sheepskin for that signature cosy feel, while the lightweight sugarcane EVA platform outsole features an enhanced rocker shape designed for easy movement. Pair them with straight-leg jeans, leggings or your favourite fall sweats. $174.96 on Amazon $175 at UGG.com

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The everyday classic

Tall Boot A classic tall boot is one of those fall wardrobe staples you’ll reach for year after year. This Coach style keeps things polished with smooth leather, contrast stitching and a tonal Signature detail at the back. The walkable block heel gives you a little lift without sacrificing wearability, while the slip-on silhouette makes getting dressed that much easier. $230 at Coach

The forever Chelsea for men

558 Chelsea boots When it comes to fall boots for men, it’s hard to beat a classic Chelsea. Blundstone’s 558 is made with tough oiled leather, side elastics and a durable thermo-urethane outsole designed to stand up to whatever the season brings. The removable footbed adds cushioning and arch support, while the minimalist silhouette pairs easily with jeans, chinos or a casual fall jacket. $250 at Simons

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The kid-proof pick

Native Shoes Kensington Chelsea Kids Fashion Boot These Native Shoes Chelsea boots are designed to keep up with puddle-jumping, playground adventures and everything else a busy fall day brings. A water-resistant design, rubber outsole and added traction help protect little feet from the elements, while the elastic panel and heel loop make them easy for kids to pull on themselves. $60.98 on Amazon (was $67.08)

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Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268