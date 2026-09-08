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The first signs of fall are here, and our wardrobes are already making room. Think Oak+Fort, Coach, Aritzia and plenty of other fashion favourites dropping new-season pieces worth a second look. From oversized layers and wide-leg denim to fuzzy knits and the accessories that pull it all together, these are the fall arrivals on our radar right now.

Vegan Leather Double Collar Leather Jacket A little edge for your fall lineup–this cool-girl oversized vegan leather jacket has a double collar that zips up into a funnel-neck silhouette (very on trend right now). And you’ll love the elasticated cuffs, hem and slash pockets. $188 at Oak+Fort

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Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 A petite take on Coach’s archival 1970s Tabby, this soft leather shoulder bag in brown has a vintage feel that’s perfect for fall. Two detachable straps let you carry it by hand, over the shoulder or crossbody, while the signature hardware brings the finishing touch. $460 at Coach

Heidi High Rise Wide Leg Jeans Wide-leg denim is sticking around for another season, and these jeans are an easy way to wear the trend. Heidi sits high at the waist, hugs the hips and falls into a wide leg from the thigh down. The rigid denim moulds to your shape over time while keeping its structure. $79.95 at Dynamite

Jane Fuzzy Mohair Knit Loose Sweater There’s no shortage of cozy knits come fall, but the fuzzy texture on this mohair-blend sweater makes it particularly tempting. The cropped, relaxed fit has drop shoulders, a classic crew neck and ribbed edging–perfect with jeans or trousers. $260 at Simons

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Gio Ear Cuff This spiral-shaped cuff curves around the ear in a sleek, sculptural gold silhouette, adding a subtle hit of shine without the commitment of another piercing. Wear it solo for a minimalist moment or pair it with your existing ear stack. $98 at Jenny Bird

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Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268

Cotton Cashmere Ribbed Long Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress Because sweater-dress season is almost here! This midi dress combines cotton and cashmere in a light, breathable knit, with ribbed texture and an adjustable tie at the waist. Add boots and a coat and you’re set for a crisp fall day. $95 at Quince

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Aritzia Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Zip Hoodie For the days when getting dressed means reaching for something soft, there’s this oversized zip-up hoodie. It has dropped shoulders, inseam pockets and a roomy bubble shape. Bonus: It’s brushed on the inside for that soft, plush feel you’ll want to live in. $98 at Aritzia

Ophélie Mules Suede shoes just feel right for fall. Made in Portugal, these mules pair a soft suede upper with a leather lining and insole, rubber outsole and 1.8-inch wooden heel. They’ll look especially good with wide-leg denim, a midi skirt or tailored trousers. $365 at Sézane

The Embrace Double-Faced Coat Luxe (Re)Wool A great coat does a lot of the heavy lifting come fall. This relaxed, single-breasted style is made from Luxe (Re)Wool, an exceptionally soft fabric made with 98 per cent recycled wool, and comes with a removable scarf for two ways to wear it–talk about versatile. $475 at Aritzia

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PRETTYGARDEN Women's Short Cap Sleeve Sweater Vest This floral-embellished sweater vest is anything but basic. The relaxed fit and short cap sleeves give it a playful silhouette that works layered over a button-down now and under a jacket once the temperatures dip. $39.99 on Amazon

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Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Coach Cherry Bag Charm – $120