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Plaid, riding boots, chunky knit sweaters–all fall fashion staples. But the sartorial twist we have major heart eyes for this season? Mixed metals. From Mejuri to Birks, Jenny Bird and beyond, jewellery brands are delighting in two-tone designs. Gone are the days of matching your bling to your belt buckle–turns out silver and gold make a pretty pair. Perhaps it was never a faux pas at all. In any case, it’s about time we embraced the mix–for our jewellery collection’s sake.

Sila Ear Cuff Set This versatile ear cuff set makes mixing metals feel wonderfully uncomplicated. Wear them together for a curated look or separately when you desire an understated look. $88 at Jenny Bird

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Birks Dare to Dream Yellow Gold and Sterling Silver Link Bracelet Silver gets a golden moment with this beautiful link bracelet. Crafted in sterling silver with a single 18-karat yellow gold link, its sculptural silhouette serves modern charm bracelet vibes. $1,800 at Birks

Jojo Cuff This sculptural cuff pairs both silver and gold in a sleek, minimalist design that’s made for everyday wear–and its durable stainless-steel construction means it can keep up, too. $248 at Mejuri

Casio Wristwatch Quiet luxury is all in the details, and this classic Casio wristwatch gets the memo. Its two-tone stainless-steel design has a timeless, understated feel, while the petite 22mm case and minimalist three-hand display make it an easy everyday accessory. $61.61 on Amazon (was $71.65)

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Two-Tone Chain Ring Rounded links of silver and gold come together to form the perfect ring for your everyday stack. It’s a simple way to zhuzh up your look. $19 at Simons

Andi Slim Chain A little silver, a little gold and a whole lot of styling potential. This lightweight two-tone chain brings just enough visual interest to your everyday jewellery lineup. Layer it with your favourite necklaces or solo for a moment all its own. $158 at Jenny Bird

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Baby Knot Earrings A tiny knot makes a surprisingly stylish statement. These petite earrings combine gold and silver tones in a softly sculptural design that’s hypoallergenic, tarnish-resistant and easy to wear from morning coffee to dinner plans. $120 at Heaven Mayhem

Organically Shaped Two-Tone Stacking Rings Two rings, two metals, one very good excuse to add to your stack. With sterling silver, 14-karat gold plating and soft, organic curves finished with flush-set stones, this set brings a little sparkle to your everyday rotation. $200 at Pandora

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