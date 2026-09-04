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Plaid, riding boots, chunky knit sweaters–all fall fashion staples. But the sartorial twist we have major heart eyes for this season? Mixed metals. From Mejuri to Birks, Jenny Bird and beyond, jewellery brands are delighting in two-tone designs. Gone are the days of matching your bling to your belt buckle–turns out silver and gold make a pretty pair. Perhaps it was never a faux pas at all. In any case, it’s about time we embraced the mix–for our jewellery collection’s sake.
Quiet luxury is all in the details, and this classic Casio wristwatch gets the memo. Its two-tone stainless-steel design has a timeless, understated feel, while the petite 22mm case and minimalist three-hand display make it an easy everyday accessory.
A little silver, a little gold and a whole lot of styling potential. This lightweight two-tone chain brings just enough visual interest to your everyday jewellery lineup. Layer it with your favourite necklaces or solo for a moment all its own.
A tiny knot makes a surprisingly stylish statement. These petite earrings combine gold and silver tones in a softly sculptural design that’s hypoallergenic, tarnish-resistant and easy to wear from morning coffee to dinner plans.
Two rings, two metals, one very good excuse to add to your stack. With sterling silver, 14-karat gold plating and soft, organic curves finished with flush-set stones, this set brings a little sparkle to your everyday rotation.
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