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As fall rolls in, cashmere starts making a strong case for a spot in your wardrobe. The soft, insulating fabric instantly makes everyday layers feel a little more luxurious, whether you’re adding a simple beanie to your outfit or investing in an oversized sweater. Ahead, seven cashmere finds from brands including Uniqlo, Quince and Simons, with options for every budget.

The under-$50 find

Cashmere Knitted Beanie A little cashmere can go a long way, especially when it comes in the form of a cozy beanie. This 100 per cent cashmere style keeps things simple with a classic knit texture that adds a little visual interest, while the unisex design makes it an easy pick for anyone. At under $50, it’s an easy way to bring a little luxury to your cold-weather wardrobe. $49.90 at Uniqlo

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The oversized scarf

Mongolian Cashmere Scarf If your ideal winter outfit involves wrapping yourself in something impossibly soft, this oversized cashmere scarf is calling your name. Quince’s Mongolian cashmere is designed to be incredibly warm while remaining lightweight, making this a versatile layer to throw over everything from a wool coat to a chunky sweater. The generous size also means plenty of ways to wear it. $70 at Quince

The everyday luxury

Pure Cashmere Solid Gloves Cold-weather accessories don’t have to be an afterthought. These Simons-exclusive gloves are knitted from 100 per cent cashmere for a soft, insulating feel, with a ribbed elastic cuff that helps keep the cold out. They’re polished enough to pair with your favourite wool coat but cozy enough for everyday errands. $69 at Simons

The elevated crewneck

Mesh Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater This is the kind of sweater that makes everyday dressing feel a little more special. Made from Aritzia’s airy Mesh Cashmere, the 100 per cent cashmere knit has an oversized silhouette and open-knit texture that gives a classic crewneck a more elevated feel. It’s the kind of layer you’ll want to live in all season. $208.50 at Aritzia (was $278)

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The cozy co-ord

LilySilk 100% Cashmere Pants Cashmere pants might sound like the ultimate indulgence–and honestly, they kind of are. This LilySilk pair is made from 100 per cent Grade A cashmere sourced from Inner Mongolia, with a lightweight, soft feel that brings a little luxury to lounging. Wear them at home with a cashmere sweater or style them with a sleek top for an elevated take on off-duty dressing. $389 on Amazon

The short-sleeve staple

Pilcro Kaia 100% Cashmere Short Sleeve Sweater Cashmere doesn’t have to mean a chunky winter sweater. This Pilcro style puts a warmer-weather spin on the classic fabric with elbow-length half sleeves, a relaxed silhouette and a fuzzy brushed finish. The 100 per cent cashmere knit makes it an easy transitional piece to layer now and wear well into the colder months. $188 at Anthropologie

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The splurge-worthy turtleneck

Dove Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck If you’re going to splurge on cashmere, an oversized turtleneck is a pretty compelling place to do it. Reformation’s Dove sweater is designed with an oversized fit, a cozy ribbed trim and the kind of relaxed silhouette that makes even the simplest jeans feel elevated–and we’re obsessed with the ruby red hue. $498 at Reformation

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