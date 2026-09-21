‘Hot girl summer’ is over: Welcome to warm blanket autumn

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Hot Girl Summer had a good run. But the nights are getting cooler, the days are getting shorter and suddenly staying home sounds pretty good. Welcome to Warm Blanket Autumn – warm feet, cozy corners, something hot in your mug and absolutely no reason to leave the house. Because if we’re going to hibernate, we might as well do it properly.

Wear Your Warmth

Sealy Wearable Electric Blanket Let’s start with full commitment to Warm Blanket Autumn. This isn’t just a heated throw, you actually wear it. The Sealy heated blanket has sleeves, so you can still hold your book, work on your laptop or, let’s be honest, scroll without ever leaving the blanket. And there’s a built-in foot pocket, because once your feet are warm, it’s pretty much game over. It’s flannel on one side, sherpa on the other, with six heat settings and an adjustable auto shut-off. And yes, you can throw it in the washing machine once you disconnect the controls. Basically, put this on and good luck convincing yourself to go anywhere. $95.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

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This Isn’t Your Grandma’s Heating Pad

Electric Foot Warmer Not quite ready to wear your heated blanket? Start with your feet. This oversized heating pad folds up into a cozy foot warmer with enough room for your feet and calves, then opens back up to use as a regular heated blanket. And I have to say, this one might be my favourite. It has nine heat settings, from 30°C to 65°C, plus a timer you can set for up to 12 hours. The inside lining comes out for washing, and the non-slip bottom makes it perfect under your desk, beside the couch or anywhere you tend to get chilly. A heating pad that doubles as a cozy little foot cocoon? Yes, please. $59.99 on Amazon

Your Microwave Just Got a Lot Cozier

REVIX Microwavable Foot Warmers I’ve done some questionable things in the name of staying warm, but putting my slippers in the microwave might be a new one. And I’m completely on board. These REVIX slippers have removable heat packs that you warm up in the microwave, pop back inside and slip onto your feet. They’re soft and adjustable, with a non-slip sole, and because there are no cords or plugs, you can actually wander around the house in them. So warm the slippers, make the popcorn and consider your evening plans sorted. $35.99 on Amazon

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No Chimney Required

Mini Electric Fireplace Now that I’m warm, I want the house to feel warm too. I’m talking full Gilmore Girls fall energy – cozy, glowing and preferably with nowhere I have to be. This little tabletop fireplace gives you the flickering flames and cozy fireplace feel, but here’s the best part: it’s actually a heater. It has two heat settings, 750W and 1500W, and you can even use the flame effect without the heat when you just want the mood. It’s compact enough for a bedroom, home office or that one corner of the house that is somehow always freezing. Basically, it’s your own personal fireplace. No chimney. No chopping wood. Just instant fall energy. $119.99 on Amazon

The 4:30 Problem – Solved

Homelist Candle Warmer Lamp We’ve got the heat, now let’s make it pretty. Because we all know what’s coming, that time of year when you look out the window at 4:30 and somehow it’s already dark. This is a candle warmer lamp, pop your favourite jar candle underneath and the lamp warms the wax from above, releasing the fragrance without having to light the wick. So you get that beautiful warm light, your favourite candle scent and no open flame to worry about. It also has adjustable brightness and a timer, which I love. Dark at 4:30? Fine. We’ll make our own glow. $39.99 on Amazon

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Warm From the Inside Out

Warm From the Inside Out Hot Girl Summer had cocktails. Warm Blanket Autumn has hot chocolate. But we’re not pulling out the old saucepan for this one, we have an actual hot chocolate maker. This little machine turns making hot chocolate into an event. Add your milk and chocolate, and it heats, mixes and froths everything into a smooth, creamy cup. It also doubles as a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos, and the jug comes off for easy pouring and clean-up. The best part is, it’s easy enough for a random Tuesday night but fun enough to pull out when friends come over. Add the good mugs, marshmallows, whipped cream, hot chocolate is officially the new happy hour. And file this one away for the holidays: you know that person who has absolutely everything? I’m willing to bet they don’t have a hot chocolate maker. $47.1 on Amazon (was $52.97)

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