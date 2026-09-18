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From clever fridge organizers to space-saving storage solutions, these kitchen organization hacks make better use of the space you already have. We found smart, practical picks from brands like Joseph Joseph, Mainstays and Simons to help keep everything from spices and cookware to cutlery and dishwashing essentials neat and within easy reach. Consider this your sign to give your kitchen a little reset — no renovation required.

Use the underside of shelves for extra storage

The hack: Make use of the empty space underneath your cabinet shelves instead of letting it go to waste. An under-shelf basket adds another layer of storage without taking up valuable shelf space.

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Try this: Use it for mugs, tea towels, snacks or smaller pantry items that tend to get lost behind taller things.

Swap paper towels for reusable Swedish dish cloths

The hack: Keep a few reusable dish cloths on hand instead of reaching for a fresh paper towel every time you wipe down the counter. These Swedish dish cloths are absorbent, quick-drying and washable, making them handy for spills, countertops and everyday kitchen cleanups.

Try this: Use the included clips and labels to give each cloth a specific purpose, such as counters, dishes or spills, and keep them within easy reach.

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Organize cutlery vertically to free up drawer space

The hack: If your cutlery drawer is getting crowded, rethink how you store your utensils. Instead of spreading everything across a wide, shallow tray, a stacked organizer uses vertical space and keeps each type of cutlery in its own compartment.

Try this: Group forks, knives, spoons and other everyday utensils into separate sections so you can quickly grab what you need without digging through the drawer.

Give condiments a spin

The hack: Stop losing sauces, oils and jars at the back of deep cabinets or fridge shelves. A turntable keeps everything visible and lets you rotate the whole collection into reach.

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Try this: Group similar items together — like hot sauces, salad dressings or cooking oils — so you can grab what you need with one quick spin.

Make spices easier to find

The hack: Stop losing spices at the back of a cabinet by giving them a dedicated, visible spot.

Try this: A spice rack or shelf lets you see the labels without pulling every jar out.

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Keep pots and pans easy to reach

The hack: Instead of stacking cookware into one heavy pile, use a rack to separate each piece.

Try this: A vertical pan organizer lets you pull out the exact pan you need without moving everything else.

Make more room with a shelf riser

The hack: If there’s a lot of empty vertical space between your shelves, add a riser to create another level.

Try this: Use one for plates, bowls, mugs or canned goods so you can see everything at a glance.

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Give the sink its own station

The hack: Keep your sink area from becoming a pile of soap bottles and sponges by giving everything a designated spot. A compact stand keeps your dishwashing essentials together while taking up minimal counter space.

Try this: Keep your dish soap, sponge and other everyday washing essentials on one stand beside the sink, rather than scattered around the counter.

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Use a lazy Susan for hard-to-reach corners

The hack: Corner cabinets and deep shelves can make it easy to forget what you already have.

Try this: A rotating lazy Susan keeps bottles, condiments and pantry staples accessible from every angle.

Make deep fridge shelves easier to reach

The hack: Stop losing food at the back of your fridge. A pull-out caddy lets you bring everything forward, so you can see and reach items without moving half the shelf.

Try this: Use separate bins for categories like fruit, drinks, snacks or condiments, and adjust the removable dividers to keep smaller items in place.

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