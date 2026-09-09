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As fall rolls in, it’s time to give the dining room a little attention before we start inviting our in-laws over for long, lingering dinners around the table. A statement chandelier casting a warm glow, soft linens, pretty plates and seating made for a lively party will have your space ready for its autumn debut, whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner or gathering friends for an impromptu meal. Consider this your cue to shop gorgeous picks from Simons, Article, Cozey and more.

Pull up a chair

The Gourmet Gathering Bundle No dining area is complete without furniture that feels uniquely yours. This Gourmet Gathering Bundle from Article was made for busy lifestyles, taking inspiration from organic, Japandi-style design with a round white oak table and softly curved chairs. It’s warm, casual and chic — perfect for grabbing a quick breakfast or enjoying a quiet dinner at home. $2751 at Article (was $2895)

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Make room for everyone

Ushi Extended Dining Set - 6 chairs Dinner party in progress? No problem — the seamless extension makes it easy to accommodate extra guests. Its sculptural, solid-wood design and distinctive curved base feel just as stylish for entertaining as they do in everyday life. $1,950 at Cozey

Shine on

Farmhouse Chandelier This farmhouse-style chandelier pairs a classic muted-gold finish with soft white fabric shades, making it an easy fit with a range of décor styles. The five-light design adds warm, ambient light over a kitchen island or dining table. $149.99 on Amazon

Window dressing

Heavyweight European Linen Curtain - Single Panel These linen-textured curtains add a soft, natural feel to your space, with an easy neutral shade that works beautifully with a range of decor styles. $125.00 at Quince

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Put your best plate forward

Embossed Polka Dots Large White Plate These embossed white plates are a hosting essential, featuring a softly wavy shape and raised polka-dot detailing. Made from glossy ceramic, they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so they’re practical for both everyday meals and entertaining guests. $14.00 at Simons

Light the fall mood

Pumpkin Spice Scented Soy Candle To kick off fall right, this pumpkin spice candle fills your home with notes of cinnamon, caramel, vanilla, brown sugar and nutmeg. Hand-poured in Montreal with natural soy wax, it makes a festive addition to a table centrepiece or perched on a cabinet for a little extra autumnal aroma. $31.00 at Simons

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Table talk

Fall Colours Woven Table Runner If you’re looking to embrace the hosting season, this copper-and-ochre table runner is a fun way to bring rich fall colours to your dining table. Made from 100% recycled cotton, it features fringed edges that are perfect for autumn dinner parties and weekend hosting. $39.00 at Simons

Fold into fall

Ruvanti Cloth Napkins Set of 12 Add these 12 reusable napkins to the table for a practical yet pretty finishing touch. They’re an easy pick for everything from Thanksgiving dinners to casual fall get-togethers. $33.66 on Amazon

Branching out

Cluster Berry Branch Vase Filler This Cluster Berry Branch Filler is the perfect autumn-inspired decorative arrangement with its delicate clustered berry design. At $52, it’s an easy way to add seasonal colour and texture without the upkeep of fresh branches. $52 at Pottery Barn

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Spread the love

HOMKULA Small Wooden Trays and Platters, Charcuterie Boards, 6 Pack These rustic acacia wood trays are perfect for serving everything from charcuterie and cheese to appetizers, while their simple design also makes them handy for setting out drinks or styling the table. Bon appetit! $59.99 on Amazon

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Springform Pan Set of 3, Nonstick Cheesecake Pans – $21.99

Sweejar Porcelain Tea Sets British Royal Series – $120.99

Wooden Spoons for Cooking – $64.99