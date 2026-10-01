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A kid’s bedroom is more than just a place to sleep, it’s their space to play, hang out, dream and show off a little personality. And while they may have some very definite ideas about what that looks like, creating a room they love doesn’t mean giving up on style, or blowing the budget.

From statement bedding and playful pillows to cozy textures, cool lighting and furniture that can grow with them, here are five easy ways to create a bedroom that feels completely theirs , with a little parent-approved style built in.

Decorating kids’ spaces can be challenging, especially when you have a budding interior designer in the house with LOTS of opinions!

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My philosophy? Let the kids have fun with the things that are easy and affordable to change, and keep the bigger pieces stylish and timeless. That way, the room can grow with them, they get the space they want, and you get a room you’re happy to have in your house.

Start with a theme--not a theme room

Start with something your kid really loves and let that be the jumping-off point for the room , but you don’t need to carry that theme through everything. Bedding is a great place to have some fun because it makes a big impact and it’s easy to change as their tastes change.

Mainstays Kids Glow in the Dark Blue Gamer 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Bedding Set The Glow-in-the-Dark Gamer Bedding Set is perfect for the kid who wants their personality all over the room. It even glows in the dark and it’s reversible, so there’s a little flexibility built in. $54.97 at Walmart

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Mainstays Kids Textured Fairy Garden Comforter Set Or go in a completely different direction with Fairy Garden bedding. It’s whimsical and fun, but rather than turning the whole room into a fairy garden, pull out some of the softer colours and use those as inspiration for the rest of the space. $54.97 at Walmart

Parent-approved tip: Let the bedding do the talking, then keep the bigger pieces a little quieter.

Pile on the personality

This is where I’d let the kids take over a little! Pillows and throws are an easy, affordable way to bring in the things they love without committing the entire room to them.

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A game controller, a monster, a butterfly or a snail–these are the pieces that make the room feel like their room. And because they’re easy to swap out, when their latest obsession changes, the room can change right along with them.

Game Controller Throw Pillow Game on! This plush controller-shaped pillow is a fun addition to a gamer’s bedroom, playroom or reading nook. The soft, huggable design makes it just as cozy for lounging as it is playful for decorating beds, chairs and couches. $16.44 at Walmart

Snail Throw Pillow Add a little personality to their space with this adorable snail-shaped pillow. Made with soft, plush fabric, it’s a cozy companion for reading corners, beds and playrooms, while the whimsical design makes it a fun accent to mix with other colourful pillows. $16.44 at Walmart

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Butterfly Throw Pillow A sweet accent for bedrooms, playrooms and reading nooks, this butterfly-shaped pillow brings a whimsical touch to their space. Its plush, huggable feel makes it great for lounging, while the playful shape adds plenty of personality to a bed or favourite chair. $16.44 at Walmart

Monster Throw Pillow For the kid who likes their decor with a little more personality, this friendly monster pillow is a fun pick. The soft, plush design is made for snuggling during story time or movie nights, while its 3D shape adds a playful accent to beds, chairs and play spaces. $16.44 at Walmart

Dark Green Cozy Plush Throw For movie nights, reading sessions or simply curling up on the couch, this plush throw adds an extra layer of comfort. The 50-by-60-inch blanket comes in a versatile dark green shade that works easily with existing decor and is machine washable for everyday use. $12.88 at Walmart

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Fairy Garden Cozy Plush Throw Bring a little whimsy to their next movie night with this ultra-soft plush throw. The 50-by-60-inch blanket features a charming Fairy Garden design and is lightweight enough to move from the bed to the couch. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy everyday care. $7.88 at Walmart

Light Purple Cozy Plush Throw This soft purple throw is an easy way to add a cozy layer to movie nights, reading sessions or chilly mornings. Measuring 50 by 60 inches, it’s lightweight enough to move around the house and coordinates with other pieces from the Mainstays Kids Fantasy Fun collection. $12.88 at Walmart

Parent-approved tip: Let them go wild with the pillows and throws, they’re a whole lot easier to change than the walls!

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Let there be (cool) light

Lighting is one of the easiest ways to completely change the mood of a room, and this is another place where you can let the kids have some fun.

Merkury Innovations Astronaut Projector Light Show with Sound Sync The Astronaut Projector turns the ceiling and walls into a multicolour light show and even syncs to sound. It gives them that cool factor they want while adding another layer of personality to the room. $29.97 at Walmart

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And think beyond the overhead light. Different sources of light can make a bedroom feel warmer and cozier, and let the room change depending on what they’re doing.

Parent-approved tip: Give them more than one lighting option. Bright for homework, soft for winding down and something fun for hanging out – one room, three completely different moods.

Something great underfoot

Don’t forget the floor! A rug is one of those pieces that can instantly make a bedroom feel warmer, cozier and more finished.

Mainstays White Faux-Fur 5×7 Area Rug This white faux-fur rug adds lots of texture without competing with all the colour and personality happening everywhere else. And because it’s neutral, it can work as their style changes – gamer today, something completely different next year! $119.97 at Walmart

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Parent-approved tip: When there’s lots of colour and personality in the bedding and accessories, keep the rug simple and neutral. It grounds the room and gives all those fun pieces somewhere to shine.

Go grown-up on the big stuff

When it comes to the bigger pieces, this is where I’d think a little longer term. Choose furniture that feels stylish now but doesn’t scream “kid’s room” so you’re not replacing it every couple of years.

Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Full Bouclé Platform Bed — Ivory The ivory bouclé platform bed is a great example. It’s soft and cozy enough for a kid’s room, but the shape and neutral colour feel sophisticated enough to grow right along with them. Then you can keep changing the bedding, pillows and accessories around it as their style changes. $288.00 at Walmart

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Bed Side Table Furniture Piece Give their bedroom a grown-up touch with this walnut-finish bedside table. The ribbed drawer front adds texture, while the open shelf keeps books, toys and bedtime essentials within easy reach. Sleek black metal legs round out the modern design, making it a stylish addition to a kid’s or tween’s room. $79.97 at Walmart

Parent-approved tip: Spend your decorating energy on pieces that can grow with them. Keep the furniture timeless and let all those easy-to-change layers do the trend chasing.

At the end of the day, it’s their room, so let it feel like them! Because creating a room they love doesn’t have to mean a huge makeover or a huge budget. A few smart changes, lots of personality – and a room that can grow right along with them