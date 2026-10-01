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A kid’s bedroom is more than just a place to sleep, it’s their space to play, hang out, dream and show off a little personality. And while they may have some very definite ideas about what that looks like, creating a room they love doesn’t mean giving up on style, or blowing the budget.
From statement bedding and playful pillows to cozy textures, cool lighting and furniture that can grow with them, here are five easy ways to create a bedroom that feels completely theirs , with a little parent-approved style built in.
Decorating kids’ spaces can be challenging, especially when you have a budding interior designer in the house with LOTS of opinions!
My philosophy? Let the kids have fun with the things that are easy and affordable to change, and keep the bigger pieces stylish and timeless. That way, the room can grow with them, they get the space they want, and you get a room you’re happy to have in your house.
Start with a theme--not a theme room
Start with something your kid really loves and let that be the jumping-off point for the room , but you don’t need to carry that theme through everything. Bedding is a great place to have some fun because it makes a big impact and it’s easy to change as their tastes change.
Parent-approved tip: Let the bedding do the talking, then keep the bigger pieces a little quieter.
Pile on the personality
This is where I’d let the kids take over a little! Pillows and throws are an easy, affordable way to bring in the things they love without committing the entire room to them.
A game controller, a monster, a butterfly or a snail–these are the pieces that make the room feel like their room. And because they’re easy to swap out, when their latest obsession changes, the room can change right along with them.
Parent-approved tip: Let them go wild with the pillows and throws, they’re a whole lot easier to change than the walls!
Let there be (cool) light
Lighting is one of the easiest ways to completely change the mood of a room, and this is another place where you can let the kids have some fun.
And think beyond the overhead light. Different sources of light can make a bedroom feel warmer and cozier, and let the room change depending on what they’re doing.
Parent-approved tip: Give them more than one lighting option. Bright for homework, soft for winding down and something fun for hanging out – one room, three completely different moods.
Something great underfoot
Don’t forget the floor! A rug is one of those pieces that can instantly make a bedroom feel warmer, cozier and more finished.
Parent-approved tip: When there’s lots of colour and personality in the bedding and accessories, keep the rug simple and neutral. It grounds the room and gives all those fun pieces somewhere to shine.
Go grown-up on the big stuff
When it comes to the bigger pieces, this is where I’d think a little longer term. Choose furniture that feels stylish now but doesn’t scream “kid’s room” so you’re not replacing it every couple of years.
Parent-approved tip: Spend your decorating energy on pieces that can grow with them. Keep the furniture timeless and let all those easy-to-change layers do the trend chasing.
At the end of the day, it’s their room, so let it feel like them! Because creating a room they love doesn’t have to mean a huge makeover or a huge budget. A few smart changes, lots of personality – and a room that can grow right along with them
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