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The Curator

Hosting this holiday season? These cookware sets are worth the upgrade

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted October 1, 2026 11:02 pm
1 min read
These picks from Our Place, Lagostina, Cuisinart and more are made to handle everything from bubbling sauces and hearty sides to the main course. View image in full screen
These picks from Our Place, Lagostina, Cuisinart and more are made to handle everything from bubbling sauces and hearty sides to the main course.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hosting this holiday season? If your pots and pans have seen better days, now might be the perfect time for an upgrade before the holiday cooking begins. From durable stainless steel collections to versatile, easy-clean sets from Our Place and Lagostina, these picks are made to handle everything from bubbling sauces and hearty sides to the main course. With generous pots, versatile pans and durable materials, they’re ready for the extra cooking that comes with a holiday feast.

Cookware Selection Guide

Cooktop Type.Best MaterialsWhy It Matters
GasStainless steel, cast iron, carbon steel, copperOpen flame gives strong, uneven heat—durable, responsive materials work best
Electric CoilStainless steel, cast iron, hard-anodized aluminumNeeds flat, stable bottoms for even contact
Glass/Ceramic (Radiant)Stainless steel, aluminum (thick), titaniumSmooth surface requires flat cookware for good heat transfer
InductionMagnetic stainless steel, cast ironRequires magnetic material to generate heat
Oven UseCast iron, stainless steel, carbon steelMust tolerate high, sustained heat
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For the serious holiday host

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 7 Piece Cookware Set
If you’re cooking a full holiday spread and want cookware built to handle years of use, this is the splurge pick. Its tri-ply stainless steel construction with an aluminium core is designed for even heating, while the 600°F oven-safe temperature gives you plenty of flexibility for dishes that start on the stovetop and finish in the oven.
$949.99 on Amazon

 

For easier holiday prep

Calphalon® Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
This is the set to reach for when you want holiday cooking to feel a little less fussy. The 10-piece collection has thoughtful details like measuring marks, pour spouts, straining lids and boil-over prevention inserts, plus a nonstick surface that makes everything from gravy to sauces easier to manage.
$400.46 on Amazon

 

A stainless steel set for the holiday feast

Tramontina 80116/248DS Gourmet 18/10 Stainless Steel Induction-Ready Tri-Ply Clad 10-Piece Cookware Set
With 10 pieces of stainless steel cookware and tri-ply construction, this Tramontina set gives you a lot of versatility without the price tag of a premium collection. The aluminium core helps distribute heat quickly and evenly, making it a practical choice when you have several holiday dishes cooking at once.
$320.99 on Amazon (was $459.95)
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Built for hearty holiday dishes

Lodge L5HS3 Logic Cast Iron Cookware Set, 5-Piece (Black)
For dishes that benefit from serious heat retention, cast iron is hard to beat. This five-piece Lodge set comes pre-seasoned and can go from stovetop to oven — or even over a campfire — making it particularly useful for searing, baking casseroles and serving up hearty holiday sides.
$214.71 on Amazon

 

The all-in-one kitchen upgrade

Our Place Cookware Set
If you’d rather replace several pieces at once, this 13-piece set packs a lot into one collection. The Always Pan and Perfect Pot are joined by useful accessories, with built-in strainers and self-basting lids that can save you a few extra steps when you’re trying to get a holiday meal on the table.
$450 on Amazon

Stainless steel with a little extra style

Lagostina Kitchen Pots and Pans
If your cookware is going to stay on display while you’re hosting, Lagostina brings a little more visual appeal to the kitchen. The stainless steel set has bronze accents, along with fast, even heating and dishwasher-safe pieces for when the holiday meal is over.
$379.99 on Amazon
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A reliable set for the holiday kitchen

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 11-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set
When the holiday menu calls for several pots and pans at once, having a larger collection can make a big difference. This 11-piece stainless steel set gives you plenty of cookware to divide up the workload, from simmering sauces and boiling potatoes to preparing the main course.
$322.91 on Amazon

 

For holiday baking and sides

Our Place Bakeware Set
Holiday meals aren’t just about what’s on the stovetop. This five-piece set is geared toward the oven, with an oven pan, three baking dishes and a reusable oven mat for everything from mac and cheese and roasted vegetables to desserts. The pieces also nest together, which is especially useful if you don’t have room to store a collection of bulky bakeware.
$250 on Amazon

 

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