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Cookware Selection Guide
|Cooktop Type.
|Best Materials
|Why It Matters
|Gas
|Stainless steel, cast iron, carbon steel, copper
|Open flame gives strong, uneven heat—durable, responsive materials work best
|Electric Coil
|Stainless steel, cast iron, hard-anodized aluminum
|Needs flat, stable bottoms for even contact
|Glass/Ceramic (Radiant)
|Stainless steel, aluminum (thick), titanium
|Smooth surface requires flat cookware for good heat transfer
|Induction
|Magnetic stainless steel, cast iron
|Requires magnetic material to generate heat
|Oven Use
|Cast iron, stainless steel, carbon steel
|Must tolerate high, sustained heat
For the serious holiday host
If you’re cooking a full holiday spread and want cookware built to handle years of use, this is the splurge pick. Its tri-ply stainless steel construction with an aluminium core is designed for even heating, while the 600°F oven-safe temperature gives you plenty of flexibility for dishes that start on the stovetop and finish in the oven.
For easier holiday prep
This is the set to reach for when you want holiday cooking to feel a little less fussy. The 10-piece collection has thoughtful details like measuring marks, pour spouts, straining lids and boil-over prevention inserts, plus a nonstick surface that makes everything from gravy to sauces easier to manage.
A stainless steel set for the holiday feast
Tramontina 80116/248DS Gourmet 18/10 Stainless Steel Induction-Ready Tri-Ply Clad 10-Piece Cookware Set
With 10 pieces of stainless steel cookware and tri-ply construction, this Tramontina set gives you a lot of versatility without the price tag of a premium collection. The aluminium core helps distribute heat quickly and evenly, making it a practical choice when you have several holiday dishes cooking at once.
Built for hearty holiday dishes
For dishes that benefit from serious heat retention, cast iron is hard to beat. This five-piece Lodge set comes pre-seasoned and can go from stovetop to oven — or even over a campfire — making it particularly useful for searing, baking casseroles and serving up hearty holiday sides.
The all-in-one kitchen upgrade
If you’d rather replace several pieces at once, this 13-piece set packs a lot into one collection. The Always Pan and Perfect Pot are joined by useful accessories, with built-in strainers and self-basting lids that can save you a few extra steps when you’re trying to get a holiday meal on the table.
Stainless steel with a little extra style
If your cookware is going to stay on display while you’re hosting, Lagostina brings a little more visual appeal to the kitchen. The stainless steel set has bronze accents, along with fast, even heating and dishwasher-safe pieces for when the holiday meal is over.
A reliable set for the holiday kitchen
When the holiday menu calls for several pots and pans at once, having a larger collection can make a big difference. This 11-piece stainless steel set gives you plenty of cookware to divide up the workload, from simmering sauces and boiling potatoes to preparing the main course.
For holiday baking and sides
Holiday meals aren’t just about what’s on the stovetop. This five-piece set is geared toward the oven, with an oven pan, three baking dishes and a reusable oven mat for everything from mac and cheese and roasted vegetables to desserts. The pieces also nest together, which is especially useful if you don’t have room to store a collection of bulky bakeware.
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