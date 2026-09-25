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The Curator

The best Thanksgiving hosting finds under $50

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 25, 2026 10:30 pm
1 min read
You’ll spot a few familiar names along the way, including Le Creuset, Better Homes & Gardens and Simons. Read on for our favourite finds to help you host in style for less. View image in full screen
You’ll spot a few familiar names along the way, including Le Creuset, Better Homes & Gardens and Simons. Read on for our favourite finds to help you host in style for less.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Thanksgiving hosting doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune to make your table feel special. From pretty serving pieces and autumn-inspired accents to practical kitchen tools you’ll reach for all season, these under-$50 finds make it easy to pull together a festive gathering without blowing the budget. You’ll spot a few familiar names along the way, including Le Creuset, Better Homes & Gardens and Simons. Read on for our favourite finds to help you host in style for less.

Set the table for fall

Fall Harvest Embroidered Tablecloth
Make Thanksgiving feel a little more considered with this richly embroidered tablecloth, inspired by the colours and textures of the fall harvest. The terracotta hue lends the table a warm, sophisticated finish—perfect for a long dinner with family and friends.
$49.00 at Simons
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The French-inspired finishing touch

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Bring a little French-inspired charm to the table with this petite Le Creuset cocotte, perfect for individual sides, dips and baked dishes. Its durable stoneware distributes heat evenly, retains temperature beautifully and goes from oven to table for a polished presentation.
$48.7 on Amazon (was $59.72)

 

An easy table upgrade

Better Homes & Gardens Holden Stainless Steel 20 Piece Flatware Set
For a Thanksgiving table that feels pulled together without spending a lot, the Holden flatware set is an easy addition. With service for four, its simple satin finish and black handles pair easily with your holiday dinnerware.
$29.88 at Walmart

 

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Raise a glass

Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glasses
Michley’s stemless red wine glasses take a classic silhouette and reimagine it in crystal-clear Tritan, a virtually unbreakable material that looks like glass but performs like something far more durable. Designed with a generous bowl to enhance the aromas of full-bodied reds, they make swirling easy and elegant.
$42.85 on Amazon

 

Start at the front door

Pumkink Season Doormat 40 x 70 cm
Let the Thanksgiving mood begin at the front door with this pumpkin-season doormat, a small detail that makes a memorable first impression. At just $18, it’s an easy addition for hosts who want their entryway to feel as festive as the table inside.
$18 at Simons

 

For the Thanksgiving prep

Wooden Spoons for Cooking
Good cooking starts with the right tools, and this six-piece teak set has everything from a slotted spoon to a salad fork for tackling Thanksgiving prep. Keep these within reach for everything from stirring the gravy to tossing the salad.
$45.99 on Amazon
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Layer in some texture

Embossed Polka Dots Large White Plate
This white ceramic plate makes a pretty case for giving everyday tablesetting a little more personality, with its wavy edge and raised polka-dot texture. At 10.75 inches, it’s just the right size for a generous salad, roast or slice of pie—and looks especially beautiful layered with simple white dishes.
$14 at Simons

 

Make room for dessert

3 Tiered Plastic Serving Tray
Serve up all the festive snacks in this 3 tiered serving tray, designed to perfectly display your treats. From finger foods to holiday desserts, this tray will keep your guests coming back for more.
Buy on Amazon

 

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It’s all in the details

Orange Pumpkin Salt and Pepper Shaker Set
A little pumpkin-shaped detail can make a Thanksgiving table feel instantly more festive, and this orange salt and pepper set does just that. The glossy stoneware has a charming vintage feel that looks especially sweet alongside candles, linen napkins and a generous autumn spread.
$25 at Simons

Finish on a sweet note

24 Pcs Happy Thanksgiving Decoration
Add a festive touch to your Thanksgiving desserts with these cute cupcake toppers, featuring colourful fall-themed designs and “Happy Thanksgiving” details. The 24-piece set comes ready to use, making it an easy little finishing touch for cupcakes, cakes or other treats on your holiday table.
$11.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Home Cloth Napkins – $24.99

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Divided Serving Tray Platter – $35.99

Condiment Server with Lid – $33.98

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