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Thanksgiving hosting doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune to make your table feel special. From pretty serving pieces and autumn-inspired accents to practical kitchen tools you’ll reach for all season, these under-$50 finds make it easy to pull together a festive gathering without blowing the budget. You’ll spot a few familiar names along the way, including Le Creuset, Better Homes & Gardens and Simons. Read on for our favourite finds to help you host in style for less.
Make Thanksgiving feel a little more considered with this richly embroidered tablecloth, inspired by the colours and textures of the fall harvest. The terracotta hue lends the table a warm, sophisticated finish—perfect for a long dinner with family and friends.
Bring a little French-inspired charm to the table with this petite Le Creuset cocotte, perfect for individual sides, dips and baked dishes. Its durable stoneware distributes heat evenly, retains temperature beautifully and goes from oven to table for a polished presentation.
For a Thanksgiving table that feels pulled together without spending a lot, the Holden flatware set is an easy addition. With service for four, its simple satin finish and black handles pair easily with your holiday dinnerware.
Michley’s stemless red wine glasses take a classic silhouette and reimagine it in crystal-clear Tritan, a virtually unbreakable material that looks like glass but performs like something far more durable. Designed with a generous bowl to enhance the aromas of full-bodied reds, they make swirling easy and elegant.
Let the Thanksgiving mood begin at the front door with this pumpkin-season doormat, a small detail that makes a memorable first impression. At just $18, it’s an easy addition for hosts who want their entryway to feel as festive as the table inside.
Good cooking starts with the right tools, and this six-piece teak set has everything from a slotted spoon to a salad fork for tackling Thanksgiving prep. Keep these within reach for everything from stirring the gravy to tossing the salad.
This white ceramic plate makes a pretty case for giving everyday tablesetting a little more personality, with its wavy edge and raised polka-dot texture. At 10.75 inches, it’s just the right size for a generous salad, roast or slice of pie—and looks especially beautiful layered with simple white dishes.
A little pumpkin-shaped detail can make a Thanksgiving table feel instantly more festive, and this orange salt and pepper set does just that. The glossy stoneware has a charming vintage feel that looks especially sweet alongside candles, linen napkins and a generous autumn spread.
Add a festive touch to your Thanksgiving desserts with these cute cupcake toppers, featuring colourful fall-themed designs and “Happy Thanksgiving” details. The 24-piece set comes ready to use, making it an easy little finishing touch for cupcakes, cakes or other treats on your holiday table.
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