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Quince, As the evenings get cooler and the first hint of fall settles in, it’s time to rethink what’s on your bed. From crisp cotton to airy linen and brushed flannel, each material brings a different feel to your sleep setup — and we’re breaking down what makes each one unique to help you find the right sheets for your sleeping style and the season ahead. Shop these dreamy finds from Silk & Snow Eddie Bauer and more.

Why choose cotton? Cotton is a classic for a reason: breathable, soft and versatile enough to work well throughout the year. The weave makes all the difference — percale feels light and crisp against the skin, while sateen has a smoother, silkier finish. If you want sheets that feel fresh and comfortable without adding too much warmth, cotton is a reliable choice.

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Best for breathable cotton

Bedsure Queen Bed Sheets - PureWoven 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Made from 100% GOTS-certified organic Turkish cotton, these 300-thread-count sheets are breathable, soft and designed to get even softer with every wash. They’re a great pick for fall if you want breathable bedding that feels soft and cosy as temperatures cool, especially if you have sensitive skin or prefer durable sheets with a more luxurious feel. $125.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Best for a crisp feel

Percale Bed Sheets For a cooler, crisper feel, Silk & Snow Percale Cotton Sheet Set is another option. The lightweight, breathable cotton percale is particularly suited to fall’s cooler nights, giving you that fresh, crisp feel without the heavier warmth of flannel or other brushed bedding. $105 at Silk & Snow (was $140)

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Best for soft, silky cotton

Egyptian Cotton Sheets Made from 100% certified Egyptian long-staple cotton, these sheets have a smooth sateen finish that gives them their distinctly soft, silky feel. They’re a good fall choice if you want cotton that feels more substantial and luxurious than crisp percale, without the heavier feel of flannel. $161.50 at Silk & Snow

Best budget-friendly cotton

Amazon Basics Organic Cotton Sheet Set If you prefer lightweight, breathable sheets over thick or silky fabrics, these organic cotton sheets are worth a look. Made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton with a 180-thread count, they have a simple, breathable feel that suits warm sleepers. The Twin XL size is especially useful for dorm beds, and the set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcase. $32.44 on Amazon

Why choose linen?

Linen brings an airy, relaxed feel to the bedroom, with a naturally textured look that gets softer over time. Made from flax fibres, it’s breathable and helps regulate temperature, making it a good choice for warm sleepers who still want some insulation as the nights get cooler. It’s also a nice option if you prefer bedding with a more casual, lived-in look.

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Best for linen lovers

European Linen Stripe Sheet Set Woven from 100% European flax, these linen sheets are a great fall pick for anyone who wants bedding that feels airy and relaxed while still offering insulation as temperatures cool. Unlike heavier cotton or flannel, linen naturally regulates temperature and remains breathable, making it especially well suited to warm sleepers or anyone who likes a lighter layer on crisp autumn nights. $200.00 at Quince

Why choose flannel?

Flannel is made for chilly nights and anyone who likes their bed warm and soft. Its brushed surface creates that fuzzy, cosy feel while helping trap heat, making it warmer than lightweight cotton or linen. If you’re the type to reach for a blanket as soon as the temperature drops, flannel could be your ideal fall bedding.

Best for chilly nights

Eddie Bauer Brushed Cotton Flannel Sheet Set Made from 100% cotton flannel and brushed eight times, these Eddie Bauer sheets have a soft, warm feel that’s especially suited to cold nights. They’re a good pick for anyone who gets chilly while sleeping or prefers a warmer, cosier bed in fall and winter. The fully elasticized fitted sheet stays put, and the set is machine washable for easy care. $62.99 at Wayfair (was $111.99)

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