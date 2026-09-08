Best duvets in Canada: How to choose the right one

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A good duvet is one of life’s little luxuries. Whether you love that fluffy, hotel-style feel or prefer something light and breathable, we’ve rounded up some of the best duvets in Canada, from lofty down to plush alternatives, to help you find your perfect match. Shop these dreamy duvet finds from Simons, Quince, Casper and more.

Quick pick summary

Best luxury duvet: Brooklinen Down Comforter: Brooklinen Percale Duvet Cover

Best for natural down: Canadian Down & Feather Co. Summer Weight White Goose Down

Best for hot sleepers: Simons Maison Lightweight Boreal Duvet

Best value luxury duvet: Quince Premium Down Duvet Insert

Best cooling duvet: Casper Humidity-Fighting Duvet

Best down alternative duvet: Endy Duvet

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Best luxury duvet: Brooklinen Down Comforter

Brooklinen Percale Duvet Cover If you’re dreaming of that classic, five-star-hotel-bed feeling, consider a down comforter from Brooklinen’s. This one is filled with certified Canadian down with a 750 fill power and an 85% down/15% down-feather-fibre fill. Its silky-smooth sateen shell feels soft without that crinkly noise, and extra loops and ties help keep everything perfectly in place inside your duvet cover. $371.78 on Amazon

Best for natural down: Canadian Down & Feather Company

Canadian Down & Feather Co. - Summer Weight White Goose Down For shoppers who want a quality Canadian-made down duvet, Canadian Down & Feather Co. offers a range of natural-fill options in different weights, from lightweight summer duvets to warmer winter styles. Its white goose down duvets are especially appealing if you love that lofty, fluffy feel, and the variety of fills and warmth levels makes it easy to find one suited to your sleep style. $312 on Amazon (was $390)

Best for hot sleepers: Simons Maison Lightweight Boreal Duvet

Lightweight Boreal duvet Certified responsible down If you’re guilty of shedding your duvet in the middle of the night, go light. Made in Montreal, this lightweight duvet is designed to give hot sleepers the coziness of down without the extra bulk or warmth. Its 500 fill-power white duck down and breathable 280-thread-count organic cotton cover were made to help you feel comfortable on warmer nights. $219.00 at Simons

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Best value luxury duvet: Quince Premium Down Duvet Insert

Lightweight Premium Down Duvet Insert Quince’s Premium Down Duvet Insert gives you that plush, elevated feel you’d expect from a luxury duvet, with 650 fill-power premium white down and a 100% cotton sateen shell. With lightweight, all-season and ultra-warm options, it offers a lot of luxury for the price. $230.00 at Quince

Best cooling duvet: Casper Humidity-Fighting Duvet

Humidity-Fighting Duvet The Casper Humidity-Fighting Duvet uses moisture-wicking organic merino wool to help regulate your temperature as you sleep. Its fluffy, all-season fill helps release excess moisture rather than trapping it, making it a great choice for hot sleepers and anyone prone to waking up sweaty. $399 at Casper

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Best down alternative duvet: Endy Duvet

Endy Twin Comforter – 100% Cotton Shell, Down Alternative Fill The Endy Duvet is a great down-alternative option for anyone who wants the plush feel of down without using animal-derived fill. Its hypoallergenic, vegan fill and soft cotton shell make it a great choice for allergy sufferers or anyone who prefers a lower-maintenance alternative to traditional down. $205 on Amazon

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