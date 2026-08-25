How to clean a mattress: Step-by-step guide and how often to clean It

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Your sheets may be getting a regular wash, but what’s underneath them deserves some attention, too. Over time, mattresses can collect dust, hair, dead skin, sweat and odours—and simply changing your bedding won’t remove what has settled into the mattress itself.

The good news? You don’t need a professional cleaning service or a complicated collection of supplies to freshen up your mattress. Here’s a simple routine using products you can find from Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, Febreze and more.

How often should you clean your mattress?

For most mattresses, aim for a surface clean about once a month and a more thorough deep clean every six months. If you have allergies, pets or frequent spills, you may want to vacuum more often.

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And if something spills on your mattress, don’t wait for your next scheduled cleaning—spot-clean it as soon as possible to help prevent the stain from setting.

A washable mattress protector can also make maintenance much easier by creating a barrier between your mattress and sweat, spills and other debris.

1. Strip the bed

Remove everything from the mattress, including your sheets, blankets, mattress pad and protector.

Wash your bedding according to its care label. This is also a good opportunity to wash your mattress protector if it’s machine washable. Experts generally recommend washing sheets weekly, which can help keep the mattress cleaner between deeper cleans.

2. Vacuum the entire mattress

Once the mattress is bare, use your vacuum’s upholstery attachment to slowly go over the entire surface, paying particular attention to seams, edges and crevices where dust and debris can collect.

If you’d rather use a dedicated appliance, a cordless mattress vacuum can make the job easier.

8KPa Handheld Mattress Vacuum Cleaner For a deeper clean between washes, this cordless mattress vacuum uses strong suction, high-frequency beating and a purple light to lift dust, hair and fine particles from mattresses, sofas and other fabric surfaces. $26.06 at Walmart

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3. Freshen it with baking soda

For a simple way to freshen your mattress, sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda over the surface. Let it sit for several hours so it has time to absorb moisture and help neutralize odours. Then vacuum everything up thoroughly. For an easier, no-mess option, you can also use a dedicated mattress odour remover.

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Shaker Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Shaker is a handy multipurpose option for freshening and deodorizing your mattress, with a dual-sided dispenser that makes it easy to sprinkle an even layer without creating a mess. $3.47 at Walmart

HG Mattress Odour Remover For a fresher-smelling bed, HG Mattress Odour Remover uses natural enzymes and microbes to tackle the source of unpleasant odours rather than simply masking them, making it a handy refresh between deep cleans. $13.98 on Amazon

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Tip: Always check your mattress manufacturer’s care instructions before using any cleaning product. Foam mattresses in particular shouldn’t be saturated with liquid.

4. Spot-clean stains

For visible stains, avoid soaking the mattress. Instead, apply an appropriate stain remover to a cloth and gently blot the affected area.

OxiClean Multi-Purpose Stain Remover Spray For tougher mattress stains, OxiClean Multi-Purpose Stain Remover Spray is a convenient, chlorine-bleach-free option that’s colour-safe and can help tackle dirt, grease, food and pet stains on upholstery and other household surfaces. $7.47 on Amazon

5. Blot—don’t scrub

Grab a clean microfiber cloth and gently blot the treated area. The goal is to lift the stain without saturating the mattress or aggressively rubbing the fabric.

HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth These microfiber cleaning cloths are a versatile, reusable option for wiping down surfaces, with soft, lint-free fabric that can help clean delicate areas without leaving scratches or streaks. $9.99 on Amazon (was $10.99)

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6. Let it dry completely

Give the mattress plenty of time to dry before putting your bedding back on. Open a window or use a fan to improve airflow if necessary. Don’t cover a damp mattress with sheets or bedding.

7. Give it a final refresh

If you want to add a little extra freshness after cleaning, you can use a fabric refresher.

Febreze Fabric Spray Air Freshener Febreze Fabric Spray in Downy Calm helps fight odours trapped in fabrics while leaving behind a soothing blend of vanilla, sandalwood and fresh florals, making it a convenient way to freshen mattresses, couches, pillows and other hard-to-wash fabrics. $6.99 on Amazon

8. Protect it going forward

Once your mattress is clean and completely dry, put a washable mattress protector over it.

Amazon Basics Waterproof Mattress Protector Give your freshly cleaned mattress an extra layer of defence with the Amazon Basics Waterproof Mattress Protector, which helps guard against spills, accidents and pests while staying quiet and comfortable under your sheets. $17.01 on Amazon

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