How to clean a mattress: Step-by-step guide and how often to clean It

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Your sheets may be getting a regular wash, but what’s underneath them deserves some attention, too. Over time, mattresses can collect dust, hair, dead skin, sweat and odours—and simply changing your bedding won’t remove what has settled into the mattress itself.
The good news? You don’t need a professional cleaning service or a complicated collection of supplies to freshen up your mattress. Here’s a simple routine using products you can find from Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, Febreze and more.
How often should you clean your mattress?
For most mattresses, aim for a surface clean about once a month and a more thorough deep clean every six months. If you have allergies, pets or frequent spills, you may want to vacuum more often.
And if something spills on your mattress, don’t wait for your next scheduled cleaning—spot-clean it as soon as possible to help prevent the stain from setting.
A washable mattress protector can also make maintenance much easier by creating a barrier between your mattress and sweat, spills and other debris.
1. Strip the bed
Remove everything from the mattress, including your sheets, blankets, mattress pad and protector.
Wash your bedding according to its care label. This is also a good opportunity to wash your mattress protector if it’s machine washable. Experts generally recommend washing sheets weekly, which can help keep the mattress cleaner between deeper cleans.
2. Vacuum the entire mattress
Once the mattress is bare, use your vacuum’s upholstery attachment to slowly go over the entire surface, paying particular attention to seams, edges and crevices where dust and debris can collect.
If you’d rather use a dedicated appliance, a cordless mattress vacuum can make the job easier.
3. Freshen it with baking soda
For a simple way to freshen your mattress, sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda over the surface. Let it sit for several hours so it has time to absorb moisture and help neutralize odours. Then vacuum everything up thoroughly. For an easier, no-mess option, you can also use a dedicated mattress odour remover.
Tip: Always check your mattress manufacturer’s care instructions before using any cleaning product. Foam mattresses in particular shouldn’t be saturated with liquid.
4. Spot-clean stains
For visible stains, avoid soaking the mattress. Instead, apply an appropriate stain remover to a cloth and gently blot the affected area.
5. Blot—don’t scrub
Grab a clean microfiber cloth and gently blot the treated area. The goal is to lift the stain without saturating the mattress or aggressively rubbing the fabric.
6. Let it dry completely
Give the mattress plenty of time to dry before putting your bedding back on. Open a window or use a fan to improve airflow if necessary. Don’t cover a damp mattress with sheets or bedding.
7. Give it a final refresh
If you want to add a little extra freshness after cleaning, you can use a fabric refresher.
8. Protect it going forward
Once your mattress is clean and completely dry, put a washable mattress protector over it.
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