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Home after a summer on the run? We feel you. The weekday burrata charcuterie boards, the golden hour swims and your Summer 2026 Yacht Rock playlists will soon become iPhone memories. Now is the time to start thinking about tidying up, regaining order, and streamlining your home environment after the best summer ever. Whether it’s finding a gadget that makes life in the kitchen just a little less stressful (see our small-but-mighty funnel-scoop find, below) or lighting the way for easy viewing of your high-use closet or cupboard shelves–there’s something for everyone this week, folks.

Premium Refrigerator Deodorizer No power, no refill and no fuss (and you can say goodbye to that gross ol’ box of baking soda in the fridge). Thanks to ozone synergy, this deodorizer by Miluvee traps and breaks down stale odors throughout your home and turns them into water molecules. Magic! $37.99 on Amazon

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Coffee Scoop with Funnel My protein powder no longer spills all over the counter, the kitchen floor and my morning bathrobe thanks to this thing. Meet the mess-free scoop, level and funnel. $7.19 on Amazon (was $8.99)

Stone Faucet Mat No more gunky mess around the base of your kitchen faucet with this aesthetically arched sink mat, drying tray and splash guard. This is a Want, not a Need – but you will feel joy every time you look at it. $25.99 on Amazon

Pull Out Closet Rods A pull-out closet rod is fantastic for narrow cupboards that still can accommodate clip-style hangers for your skirts, blouses and trousers. $39.99 on Amazon

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Veradek Demi Series Raised Planter – $89.99

Adolfa Landscape & Nature Figurines & Sculptures – $109.99

Govee Smart Light Bulbs – $32.99

Under Cabinet Lighting I’m blaming both contractor and budget fatigue, but I neglected to install any lighting in one of my highest-use closets when I was buttoning up my own reno last year. After two summers of whining about it, I landed on these motion-sensor, chargeable magnetic LED lights. They have been the BEST no drill, no electrician brighten-up solution. $25.78 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Openwork Hanging Wood Baskets Set of 2 Sorry but find me someone who doesn’t appreciate a pretty and functional hanging basket set for their kitchen, closet or laundry room. I’m getting peaceful and pretty Pamela Anderson-at-home vibes here. $30 at Simons

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Fazit Makeup Patches If you took my advice and slathered on SPF and lived under a giant English garden hat all summer, your mug can still look carefree and sun-kissed thanks to these Fazit Makeup Patches. Instant (faux) freckles! $22.42 on Amazon

rhode Pocket Bronze Long-Wearing Cream Bronzer To further support your trickery after a low-sun summer, I like that this long-wearing cream pocket bronzer by beauty behemoth Rhode is novice-friendly. So it’s just a little less pigmented than you might think, allowing you to blend it in for a subtle, sun-kissed hit. I’ve been wearing this exact (newly-dropped) shade called Pebble. $25 at Sephora

L'Oréal Professionnel Mini Absolut Repair Molecular Leave-In Cream for Damaged Hair I don’t use hair masks very often, so I prefer to buy a mini so it doesn’t sit for two years in my hair drawer, post-op. Bring your mane back to life after all that holiday damage with L’Oréal’s Molecular Leave-In Cream for Damaged Hair. $23 at Sephora

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Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76

White Throw Blanket – $25.99

High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99