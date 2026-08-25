Sleep matters: Could Canadian brand Helight be the secret to better sleep?

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Looking to get a good night’s sleep? It’s something Canadians don’t get enough of, ranking third globally among the most sleep-deprived countries. Achieving the recommended seven to nine hours of shuteye can sometimes feel like a distant dream. That’s where Canadian brand Helight comes in. The company has developed a sleep-focused device that uses red light as part of a 28-minute protocol designed to help prepare the body for rest. Don’t mind if we do!

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Rather than simply bathing your bedroom in red light, Helight Sleep uses a specific 630-nanometre wavelength, carefully calibrated intensity and diffusion, and a timed fade-out to create what the brand describes as an environment conducive to relaxation and sleep. Here’s how the technology works, what makes Helight different from a standard red-light device and the features worth knowing before adding it to your nightly routine.

What is Helight Sleep?

Think of Helight Sleep as a wind-down ritual, powered by red light. The compact device uses a patented 28-minute protocol designed to help signal that it’s time to slow down and settle in for the night.

For the first 14 minutes, it emits pure 630nm red light before gradually fading out over another 14 minutes. That slow transition is intentional, creating a softer shift into darkness rather than leaving a light on as you fall asleep.

The technology is based on research into how light interacts with the body, with Helight’s protocol inspired by NASA research. The red light passes through closed eyelids and interacts with photosensitive cells, which can help encourage a more relaxed state. This approach is meant to mimic the natural progression of light at the end of the day–the warmer tones of sunset are interpreted by the brain as a signal that it’s time to wind down.

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Helight recommends using the device every night to get the most from the protocol. According to customer surveys, some users notice changes within the first few nights, while most report better sleep within 21 nights.

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What makes Helight different from other red-light devices?

Not all red-light devices are created with sleep in mind. Helight Sleep takes a more targeted approach, using a precise 630nm wavelength without blue light, along with carefully calibrated intensity, diffusion and timing.

The device follows a 28-minute cycle: red light is emitted for the first 14 minutes, then gradually fades over the next 14 before switching off completely. The idea is to create a gentle transition from light to darkness, rather than simply leaving a red lamp on while you sleep.

In other words, the focus isn’t just on red light itself, but on how the wavelength, intensity and timing work together to support the natural process of winding down for the night.

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The pros

For anyone curious about incorporating red light into their evening routine, here’s why you may want to give the Helight Sleep a try:

A purpose-built 28-minute protocol designed specifically around sleep

Precise 630nm red-light wavelength

Gradual 14-minute fade-out instead of staying on throughout the night

No blue light

No app or subscription required

Rechargeable and portable design

Easy to incorporate into a nightly routine

Two-year manufacturer warranty

The cons

The biggest consideration is that Helight Sleep is designed as a sleep-support tool rather than a cure-all for poor sleep. Sleep can be affected by everything from stress and lifestyle habits to the sleep environment, so a device like this isn’t necessarily going to address the underlying reason someone is struggling to sleep.

It also requires consistency. It is recommended to use the device every night for at least 21 days to give the body time to adapt. And compared with simply switching off the lights at bedtime, it is an additional device to incorporate into a nightly routine—and an investment for anyone who is unsure whether red-light therapy is right for them.

More sleep essentials

850 Loft Hutterite Goose Down Pillow Crafted from premium Canadian goose down, this pillow offers unmatched loft, gentle support, and cloud-like comfort that cradles you through every dream. $300 at Canadian Down & Feather Company

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The S&S Organic Mattress While no mattress is one-size-fits-all, silk&snow’s Organic Mattress in Medium-Firm strikes a nice balance of plush comfort and reliable support. The hybrid design combines latex foam with pocketed coils for a responsive feel without that sinking memory-foam sensation. It’s also made with high-quality organic-certified materials and comes in three firmness levels. Best of all, it’s Canadian-made. Best of all, it’s Canadian-made. $1,700 at silk&snow

Weighted Blanket for Adults A cozy addition to your bed that brings a little extra comfort to bedtime, this 15-lb. weighted blanket pairs ultra-soft sherpa with jacquard fabric and evenly distributed ceramic beads for a soothing, hug-like feel. $62.29 on Amazon (was $65.79)

Deconovo Blackout Curtains 2 Panels For a darker, quieter space, these thermal-insulated blackout curtains are an easy bedroom upgrade. They block 88 to 99 per cent of light while helping reduce outside noise–what’s not to love? $28.99 on Amazon

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