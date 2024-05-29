How to create the perfect at-home coffee station

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Curious about creating a coffee station or nook? This is one stylish and functional home reno that you can achieve with minimal time, cost and supplies.

And if you’re a fan of starting your day with coffee at home, you’re in good company. Fifty-five per cent of Gen Xers and 66 per cent of Baby Boomers choose coffee as their preferred breakfast drink.

On average, Canuks drank 2.7 cuppas per day in 2022 in 2022, with 33 per cent of those surveyed preferring to make their own coffee at home because it’s more affordable.

So, if you want the ease and convenience of enjoying your beverage first thing, without having to leave the house, here are some tips to set up perfect space to enjoy your hot beverages:

Starting out

Creating a coffee station means dedicating an area exclusively for preparing and enjoying hot beverages. You may be lucky enough to have the counter space or a built-in area that you can simply update, but if not, consider ordering a kitchen utility rack that can store not only the coffee maker and grinds but also has room and shelving for mugs, sugar and all the other supplies you’ll need.

VASAGLE Coffee Bar This sturdy unit features adjustable upper and lower shelves meaning you can keep everything organized and tidy in one place, with room to spare. $97.49 on Amazon (was $169.99)

MUTIN Kitchen Baker’s Rack Or, if you’ve got a long rather than tall space, try this wide and sturdy rack. Slide this one against the wall in a kitchen or open space by the dining room table and use the top shelf for a coffee machine and features four shelves plus a cabinet with doors to stash extra supplies like napkins and stir sticks. $139.99 on Amazon

Ninja Dualbrew Combination Coffee Maker Java enthusiasts are particular when it comes to how to make their favourite beverage. This combo maker allows for both pods and grounds brew and can cater to everything from just enough for a travel mug to a full carafe, and everything in between. $269.99 at Rona

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker As we enter the summer months, consider changing up your coffee routine and make cold brew instead. This inexpensive Bodum is a go-to for your morning iced coffee. The night before, pour cold water over your grinds in the Bodum. Place in the fridge overnight, press the grounds in the morning and pour for a delicious cup. Conveniently comes with a lid for the fridge and another with a plunger. $21.97 on Amazon $21.97 at Walmart

Fumax coffee mat Once you’ve decided on a coffee maker and a spot to store your accessories and equipment, keep it clean and modern with this sleek grey mat and keep drips and stains at bay. Its surface absorbs spills which means less clean up, and the rubber backing means it won’t slip on the counter or coffee bar. $15.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Nifty Coffee Pod Carousel If you’ve got a pod-type coffee machine, display them proudly with a stylish pod rack. Compatible with all K-cup style coffee pods, having a carousel like this provides an easy way for you or guests to pick their favourites, and, because it holds up to 35 at once, everyone will have lots to choose from. $55.05 on Amazon

Coffee grinder Freshly ground beans always make for a better brew. This Black and Decker version is incredibly easy to use – just pour your choice of beans into the dispenser, hit the one-touch grind button and you’re done. The sturdy, steel-blade grinder can handle up to 12 cups’ worth of beans at a time, and as an added bonus, can chop up nuts or spices. $19.98 on Amazon $24.99 at Canadian Tire

Coffee mug storage rack Change up the look of your java station, and provide a convenient and space-saving area to grab a quick cup by placing a storage rack on the counter. Able to hold up to eight mugs, but narrow enough to fit in the space between a coffee maker and your cream and sugar set. $26.99 on Amazon

Counter Organizer This option is perfect for a smaller nook because you can shape the shelves in any way that fits your space. The solidly built bamboo shelves can be adjusted to an L or straight shape so they could fit nicely into a corner to fit espresso cups, a sugar bowl or coffee spoons. $78.59 on Amazon

Vintage metal coffee menu Once you’ve got your dedicated space picked out, painting the wall behind the station or adding art can tie the space together. Add a touch of whimsy and a coffee shop feel with a vintage looking, chalkboard-style beverage menu. $12.99 on Amazon

Or, advertise your unique coffee station in neon:

Coffee Cup and Flower wall sticker If you’d rather change up the decor from time to time, removable wall stickers are the way to go. Inexpensive but made from high quality PVC vinyl, this sticker features a pretty design and covers a decent amount of wall space, as it’s approximately 50 cm tall. Once you’re tired of it, simply peel off and choose something new! $9.99 on Amazon