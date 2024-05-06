Our honest review of Amazon Basics’ new ceramic cookware set

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’ve been using the same pots and pans for a few years now, you’re not alone. My pots have been with me through two big moves, and my latest Teflon pan is so scratched up it has zero non-stick function left. It was time to upgrade.

So when Amazon Basics released a new ceramic non-stick cookware set, I knew I wanted to try it. I’ve used the set to cook for my family of four for two weeks now, and here’s my honest review.

What it includes

11- Piece Cookware Set The Amazon Basics Ceramic Non-Stick 11-Piece Cookware Set comes with two frying pans (a mini 4.8-inch pan and an 8-inch pan), two saucepans with lids (1 and 2 quarts), a 3-quart sauté pan with lid, a 5-quart casserole pot with lid, and a folding steamer insert. $104.79 on Amazon (was $111.03)

What are the benefits of ceramic cookware?

I’ve wanted to try ceramic cookware for some time now, having grown up using Teflon, cast iron pans, and steel pots. Like Teflon, ceramic is non-stick, which means you don’t need to use as much oil or butter in the pan. It’s also free of synthetic coating and heavy metal, features better heat transfer, and can handle higher heat for searing.

This set features a ceramic coating and an aluminum body to make it a little more durable. It has a black silicone polyester exterior. The lids are tempered glass, and the handles are coated in plastic to stay cool to the touch.

The Good

This set was reasonably priced at just over $100, especially considering everything you get. I wasn’t expecting a lot for that price point, but this set has definite benefits. Food barely stuck to the surface, whether I was making eggs, sauce, oatmeal, rice, veggies, meat or quesadillas.

I also love the white bottoms because I can easily see when butter is turning brown or pancakes need to be flipped. I’ve never owned white cookware before, and now that I have, I don’t think I can go back to the dark side.

The steamer basket was foreign to me (I’m that mom who steams veggies in the microwave), and I could not figure out how to open it without help from Google. Once I got it, I could steam an entire head of chopped broccoli in about 10 minutes.

Cleanup was a breeze. Even after the surfaces cooled off, I could wipe food away easily. At one point I used a pot to make a simple syrup for mocktails, and even with some of the sugar water spilling over and burning, it was easy to clean. If you really, really hate dishes, these pieces are dishwasher safe, but I found it quicker to clean this set by hand.

The Bad

I didn’t love some things about this set, such as the fact that the lids don’t fit onto the frying pan. The plastic features also meant I couldn’t put the pieces in the oven above 350℉, which is low for almost anything I’d cook throughout the week.

The frying pans were both incredibly small. I could only make two pancakes at a time in the 8-inch one, and the mini pan was so comically small that it was more of a novelty piece. I can see how someone making a single egg would use it, but that’s not something I’d do with my family. Perhaps it would be suitable for a small brie wheel or appetizer dip? But again, you wouldn’t be making very much.

The 5-quart pot was ideal for boiling pasta, and I could make a good soup in it. However, it’s not big enough for batch cooking, which is something else I definitely do, given all of the conflicting schedules in our house.

Another minor issue with this set was how awkwardly it stacked (or didn’t stack) together. Even though it is small and lightweight, it took up more surface area in my cupboard than I wanted.

The Bottom Line

For the price, this is a great set that cooks well and doesn’t stick. The ceramic coating helped me cut down on oil and butter while cooking my weeknight meals faster, and the dishes were a breeze. I wish the set were bigger (a 10- and 12-inch pan would have been excellent), that it was designed for better storage, or that it had a higher heat capacity in the oven. But overall, I love the look and how easy cleaning and cooking with these pots and pans was.

Who Will Love This Set

Anyone getting into cooking, singles and couples, or someone who wants a smaller set to take to the cottage/trailer/work should invest in this Amazon Basics set. Although it has some flaws, the set comes at a terrific price point and is super easy to cook with and clean.

Who Should Consider Another Set

Larger families, people with induction ovens, those who batch cook or cook often.

