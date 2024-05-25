20 Father’s Day gifts to show dad you care

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Father’s Day will be here before we know it, so now’s the time to start thinking about what to get the dad who seems to have everything. From practical gifts to luxe items he’ll love, we’ve curated a selection of items that Pops will love unwrapping come June 16.

Targhee IV Waterproof Hiking Boot Outdoor dads know the importance of a good hiking boot, but this pair may be the last one he’ll ever need. The Targhee features Keen’s latest glue-free fusion technology, which the company guarantees will prevent delamination. These supportive, waterproof boots are also made from recycled P.E.T. plastic and feature extra cushioning to avoid compression after a long day on the trails. $220 ON KEEN

The Milky Way Galaxy Whether Dad is into Lego, art or space, this newest LEGO set covers all the bases. Plus it just looks fantastic. The kit comes with more than 3,000 colourful pieces to create the ultimate final product: a recreation of the Milky Way that you can hang at home or the office. $259.99 ON LEGO

Story continues below advertisement

ManMade Boxer Brief We had the dads in our lives test these Canadian-made boxers briefs, and they can’t stop raving about the full support and comfortable fit. The term “best boxers ever” was even used. As featured on Dragon’s Den, these briefs were designed by four long-time friends who spent hours curating the perfect underwear. The result is a soft waistband, less friction around sensitive areas, and a cool and comfy fit all day long. $24 per pair or $154 for seven pairs at Manmade

PUTT-A-BOUT Par Three Golf Putting Green Help the father in your life improve his game on the links with a user-approved putting green that he can set up at home in the basement or yard. The putting surface features built-in sand trap cut-outs and three holes for practicing multiple angles, and it rolls up to easily tuck away when not in use. $69.36 on Amazon (was $79.39)

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven Is there anything better than outdoor pizza? What about outdoor pizza at home? Bring that winery feeling to Dad’s backyard with a gas-powered pizza oven that fits in any outdoor space. The compact oven folds up and only weighs 20 pounds, which makes it easy to store or travel with. It also hooks up to gas, heats up in 15 minutes, and cooks crispy, stone-fresh pizza in as little as 60 seconds. $549 ON Ooni

Story continues below advertisement

Mrcrafts Window Bird Feeder It’s a fact: the older you get, the more invested you are in bird watching. If that sounds like the dad in your life, consider this window bird feeder that gives birders an exceptional view. We’ve had this one for a couple of years now, and it attracts all kinds of fluttering beauties right to the window, from cardinals and jays to doves and finches. $27.98 on Amazon (was $39.95)

Cholas Massage Gun Sore muscles aren’t fun, but they are pretty standard as we age. That’s especially true for dads who like to putter, play in beer leagues, and hoist kids on their shoulders. This cordless massage wand can help with its six massage heads, 30 modes and timers. It comes in a case so Dad can bring it on the road, and the powerful motor produces minimal noise while in use. $41.99 on Amazon

Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 The pickleball fascination continues, and if your dad is interested in getting into the game, there’s no time like Father’s Day to gift him a set of paddles and balls. This kit is USA pickleball-approved and has a carrying case to tote everything around. You can also secure paddles in several colours to suit Dad’s personality. $69.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You Like It Darker: Stories by Stephen King The Master of Horror is back with more, and just in time for Father’s Day. In this collection of 12 short stories, Stephen King delves into some of the darker aspects of life, tackling themes of morality, luck and humanity. $27.99 on Amazon (was $39.99) $27.99 ON Indigo

Casina Rossa Truffle and Salt by Nicola de Laurentiis If your dad likes to cook or enjoy the finer things in life, a nice bottle of truffle salt may be a tasty and appreciated gift. This jar, which has been featured in Oprah and Martha Stewart publications, transforms everything from fries and popcorn to eggs and pasta. $39.89 on Amazon

Cocktail Smoker Kit with Torch Whether your dad likes sipping Old Fashioneds or he’s still raving about that Smoky Negroni he sampled during his recent night out, an at-home smoking kit can help craft the best cocktail yet. This kit includes bonus whiskey stones, plus you can select from several wood flavours for a curated taste. $59.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Ronson Multi-Fill Ultra Butane Fuel Don’t forget to grab some butane so Dad can use his new smoking kit immediately. $15.99 on Amazon (was $26.49)

Tile Mate 2-Pack Bluetooth Tracker Some people are great at keeping track of things like keys and wallets. Others… are not. If Dad falls into the latter category, he may appreciate these trackers, which are iOS and Android compatible. They attach to phones, keys and other important things so that you can easily find them in seconds. $53.98 on Amazon

Lululemon Long-Sleeve Golf Half Zip Early tee times in the spring and fall can be a bit breezy, which is why golfing or sporty dads will appreciate this lightweight half-zip. It comes in three colours and features anti-stink technology to help him smell fresh throughout the day — even when he’s getting his sweat on. $128 ON Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

Men’s Curb Bracelet in Sterling Silver Dads deserve pretty things too, and this sterling silver bracelet is a classic. The links are simple but elegant and suited for various styles. Grab one so Dad can add pizazz to his wardrobe and remember his fam every time he flashes his wrist. $209 ON Michael Hill

Zitahli Slim RFID Wallets for Men Bulky wallets that give you a back kink when you sit on them are a thing of the past. These days, there are much slimmer, more practical options to gift dad, such as this beloved Amazon wallet with more than 40,000 positive reviews. It comes in several colours, has an ID window and 12 card slots, plus it features an interior money clip that holds up to 15 bills. It also comes in a snazzy gift box, so half the wrapping is already done for you! $29.95 on Amazon (was $39.99)

USHY Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment It’s no secret that dads spend a lot of time in the bathroom, so they may appreciate a thoughtfully curated gift to match their habits. Enter this bidet attachment, which fits most standard-sized toilets and only takes 10 minutes to install. It can help give Dad that fresh, clean feeling every time thanks to its nozzle adjuster and pressure-control knob. $94 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

BAGAIL 4 Set Compression Packing Cubes Travelling dads don’t always love dragging around extra luggage. In fact, we’d bet he likes to pack as little as possible. That’s why these compression packing cubes will speak to his heart. He can easily fold his clothes up and then use the extra zipper to suck out any air, allowing him to pack for his next voyage more compactly. $33.99 on Amazon

Manscaped All-In-One-Grooming Kit Man-scaping is now an official thing, from a guy’s head to toes. But doesn’t Dad deserve a better grooming kit than the generic tools his pops used? Manscaped has crafted a special bundle to help men feel clean-cut and confident. This kit includes “The Lawn Mower” groin and body trimmer, a “Weed Wacker” for ear and nose hair, and a selection of products to help keep skin smooth and chafe-free. $184.99 ON Manscaped

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler Whether Dad wants to keep his coffee hot or his beverage cool, a Yeti tumbler is always a sleek and sturdy bet. This one is also etched to let your pops know you care, and it comes in several colours to suit his personality. $55 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement