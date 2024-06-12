Best bug repellents to keep you bite-free this summer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When I was little, my mom used to say I had sugar in my blood. That’s why the mosquitoes liked me so much. So it’s safe to say that I am constantly on the lookout for effective bug-repellent products each summer, especially given I now see my youngest child attracting mosquitos just as much as I do.

That means I jumped at the chance to test mosquito/bug repellents for The Curator. Here’s a look at 9 options to help keep you sting and bite-free this summer.

Sprays

OFF FamilyCare Insect and Mosquito Repellent This might be the nicest-smelling bug repellent, which is effective for three hours, that I’ve ever used. It also kept me bite-free while watching an evening baseball game and I appreciated the “lightness” of the spray which was so fine, it felt akin to using a body spray in my bathroom post-shower. And while it’s safe to apply DEET in concentrations of up to 10 percent in children aged two to 12 years old (see guidelines for those under two years old) and up to 30 percent for those over 12 years old, it’s notable that the product is formulated with only seven percent DEET. $15.34 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Ben's 30% DEET Mosquito, Tick and Insect Repellent While this repellent very clearly marks its DEET level on the front of the can so you can’t miss it, I was comfortable with it given it also acted as a tick repellent. However, it’s likely a better repellent for a deeper walk in the woods instead of just sitting out on your patio or condo balcony with a glass of wine at night. I did like the locking mechanism but it took me a few minutes to sort that out and it also worked well at keeping bugs at bay. $10.44 on Amazon

Deet-free

OFF! Botanicals Deet Free Insect and Mosquito Repellent This plant-based repellent spritz that’s DEET-free was one I felt more comfortable spraying on my teen ball player before his game. Interestingly, it does smell like your standard repellent and it lives up to its name of being a “spritz.” Happily, he made it to home base (and the rest of the game!) bite-free. $24.99 on Amazon

Natrapel Icaridin Insect Repellent 100mL This spray, another DEET-free plant-based option, promised longevity of six hours of coverage before reapplication was needed. It worked–we remained bite-free on an evening lakeside walk and we adjusted quickly to the scent which included oil of lemon and Eucalyptus–however, it was a little sticky to apply. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Stickers

NATPAT Buzz Patch Stickers for Kids (60 pack) While these are a better protection option for babies and kids, I was happy to try a non-spray/lotion option that I would have loved for my kids when they were younger because the large, colorful stickers will not be a hard sell to put on kids. There’s a slight scent when you open the pack but I couldn’t smell them once I adhered the stickers on my shirt. I also remained bite-free though I could see how these would work better coverage-wise on a small body versus an adult. $18.88 on Amazon

Daily Bug Shield Stickers Again, I’m a fan of non-skin application options and these stickers were a little bit more adult-friendly given they’re simply just orange circles (that I ended up tucking into the top of my shirt). It’s also DEET-free–its bug-fighting properties are largely citronella oil but also eucalyptus oil and oleum menthae and it promises 12 hours of protection. Though my evening walk didn’t quite need that, I was happy to get home without a single bite. $16.98 on Amazon

Lotion

Insect Repellent Lotion Rather than the sprays I’m used to, this product is applied like a lotion, similar to how you would use a moisturizer post-shower. It took a bit more time to apply compared to the usual quick few sprays, but it was clear that this is meant for the big guns of the deep woods. It keeps not only ticks, but also black flies, midges, deer flies, stable flies, and more away. It’s definitely one to pack for my sister-in-law’s cottage when black fly season hits every year. $12.74 on Amazon (was $14.29)

Story continues below advertisement

Wipes

Off! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Towelettes Another DEET-free option, I like the idea of these towelettes to stash in the glove compartment of my car for those occasions we forget to pack a bottle of insect repellent. These were easy to apply with minimal, if any smell, and offered protection from both mosquitoes and ticks for up to seven hours. $12.99 on Amazon

Zapper!

5. Solar Bug Zapper, 4200V Mosquito Zapper, Cordless & Rechargeable Bug Zapper Outdoor I loved that I didn’t need to get batteries into this lamp–I cracked open the box, and plugged it in to charge before I headed to a friend’s place for drinks. After surveying the crowd, it looks like no mosquitos managed to bite us. The lamp portion of this bug zapper was also a nice surprise and we could switch the brightness from warm white to cool white and more. Also, what’s not to love about a device that charges with solar energy. Would be a great addition to your next camping trip or cottage weekend! $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)