12 chic fashion and home finds for March

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’ve been digging yourself out of 35 centimetre snowdrifts (sorry, Ontario) or navigating the almost-biblical torrential downpours of an average day on the West Coast–we can all agree–it’s been a long Canadian winter.

Yoga, but business!

I know, I know. Vancouver has a shady reputation for dressing down and normalizing athleisure for everything from cocktail parties to date night. Trust me, it is not cool. But a high-waisted pant that reads Boss but is secretly built for power yoga? That gets my attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Libin Women's Yoga Pants Machine washable and beautifully contoured, this pull-on ‘yoga pant’ can float between tree pose and a board meeting. $39.99 on Amazon

Form Tank A beachy-taupe one-shoulder Form tank from Vancouver’s Left on Friday will look so chic beneath your sharply cut black power suit. $80 at Left on Friday

Plunge Playsuit Pair riding boots and an oversized blazer with this Plunge playsuit and hit your meeting in style. Model Jen wears their size large. Available in six colours. $160 at Left on Friday

Story continues below advertisement

Women's Gym Bag Work bag or yoga mat carrier? I like the stealth-ness of this carryall, complete with separate shoe storage and a wet compartment. $30.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

You may also like:

Gaiam Yoga Block – $14.30

Hot Yoga Non Slip Yoga Mat Towel – $20.99

Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat – $35.58

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler – $59

Décor space makers

I’m constantly in search of that wabi sabi sweet spot between realistic tidiness and my life’s mission of just having more openness and airiness within a room.

Story continues below advertisement

Stair Basket I used to be suspicious of stair baskets, until I bought one. $27.48 on Amazon

Cable Management Box Finally–a cable and extension cord hotel that’s textured and pretty. $28.99 on Amazon

Lidded Bowl In warmer months, I carry this lidded bowl by Steelwood Design (based on Vancouver’s North Shore) down to the beach for oceanside al fresco. Also awesome for hiding surprise salads before everyone is seated. $310 at Steelwood Design

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer – $17.99

Jewellery Stand Organizer – $22.99

Magic Pants Hangers – $23.99

Temon Teddy Upholstered Storage Bench – $289.99 (was $313.99)

Poolside essentials

Jumping on a jet plane this Spring Break? I’ll see you, poolside!

Women's Tummy Control Swimsuit Who doesn’t heart a little ruffle! This sweet and girly one-piece fits the bill for snowbirds in search of a little upper arm coverage–and it will pair seamlessly with a high-waisted maxi skirt. $43.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Knix Crochet-Knit Beach Skirt I really appreciate the curve-hugging cuteness of this sandy-hued beach skirt from Canadian brand Knix. Fit notes: model has 43-inch hips and wears a Knix size large. $65 at Knix

Floral High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms The high-waisted ruched silhouette continues to be a classic, and these florabunda swim bottoms will mix and match with any number of your black or neutral bikini tops. $29.99 on Amazon

I own the tan-and-hot-pink version of this machine washable upside tote from Turf Living in Kitsilano, and it has travelled with me everywhere from Whole Foods to Hanalei. $64 at Turf

Story continues below advertisement

Men's Swim Trunks Dudes: make sure your phone is a waterproof edition! $36.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Dock & Bay Beach Towel – $37.99

Weweya Pillow Sandals – $29.99

Vanzon V40 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $79.99

Aritzia Amalfi Tote – $82.50