Travel-sized must-haves for March break

Getting ready for a much needed getaway this March break? These practical essentials are small in size, but big on convenience. Simply add to cart to enhance your vacay.

Neutrogena All-in-One Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipes Every girl needs a handy pack of makeup wipes and these travel-sized ones can fit into almost any trendy micro bag. A must-have from Neutrogena, they’ll whisk away makeup and dirt in one refreshing swoop, leaving your skin clean and fresh. $9.97 on Amazon (was $11.97)

Ceramic Mini Hair Straightener This mini flat iron packs full-sized charm into a travel-friendly tool, perfect for sleek styles on the go. With its cute storage bag and dual voltage, your hair stays flawless anywhere, anytime. $27.99 on Amazon

Refillable Perfume Bottle These refillable mini perfume bottles are ultra convenient for scent touch-ups so you can feel and smell your best without the hassle of carrying around a heavy glass bottle. Keep one in all your most-used purses and never miss a moment to smell amazing! $7.98 on Amazon

Mini Power Bank A dead phone is never fun, especially when Google Maps is needed! Stay powered up with this mini power bank that is always ready to give you a boost when you’re in a pinch. Available in a variety of cute colours. $34.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)

Four in one Makeup Brush Set This four-in-one travel-size makeup brush set is all you need for flawless looks on the go—compact, cruelty-free, and ready to fit right into your bag! It’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves a little beauty boost wherever they are. $25.99 on Amazon

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Every jewelry lover needs this plush organizer designed to keep all your precious trinkets safe and secure. Featuring multiple compartments for your rings, bracelets and necklaces, you’ll be able to complete all your outfits while on the go. $34.99 on Amazon

Puffer Minimergency Kit Never be caught unprepared again with the Pinch Provisions puffer minimergency kit. This tiny pouch holds 17 clever essentials to keep you fresh and ready for anything, from wardrobe malfunctions to beauty touch-ups and more. $30.00 at Dynamite

Travel Pill Organizer with Eight Compartments Stay organized on the go with this sturdy pill holder, featuring double locks to keep your meds secure and easy to access. With eight compartments and a portable design, it’s perfect for travel and ensures you never miss a supplement. $14.97 on Amazon

Sixteen Piece Men's Essentials Travel Kit With TSA-compliant, travel-sized essentials, this kit will keep your mister fresh and organized whether you’re exploring new cities or heading on a weekend getaway. $34.2 on Amazon (was $38)

Lightweight Foldable Stroller This foldable stroller is a game-changer for traveling moms – lightweight, compact, and ready for any adventure! $79.97 on Amazon

