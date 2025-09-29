Don’t leave home without these game-changing travel accessories

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your next trip just got a whole lot easier — and a little more comfortable and refreshed, too! If you haven’t already, it’s time to pack those travel accessories that make vacation life feel effortless. Think: a compact travel toothbrush for on-the-go freshness, a cozy eye mask to help you snooze anywhere, and portable power banks and adapters so you’re never caught without a charge. These handy little extras aren’t just practical, they’re total game-changers. Ready to upgrade your travel routine? Let’s dive into the must-have accessories you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.

Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle Say goodbye to weird tap flavours and plastic-waste guilt with this filtered water bottle that brings fresh, great-tasting water wherever you go. A handy carry loop and a dependable carbon filter (which lasts about two months) guarantee that you’re always ready for hydration, making it an ideal grab-and-go option for all your adventures. $24.99 on Amazon $22.44 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

Apple AirTag You can just throw this tracker in your bag and relax, knowing you can track its location anywhere you go with the Find My app and Apple’s worldwide network. It’s like having a breadcrumb trail for your luggage, which gives you peace of mind and control while you explore. $34.98 on Amazon (was $39) $124.99 for pack of 4 at walmart

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush This powerful electric toothbrush keeps your smile fresh on the go with multiple cleaning modes, a smart timer, and a battery that lasts up to a month. It even comes with a sleek travel case and extra brush heads, making it an easy addition to your packing list. $54.95 on Amazon $49.95 at Walmart

GoDashed Travelpod 5-in-1 Travel Charger Power Bank If you want to keep your devices charged while travelling, consider the GoDashed Travelpod. It has a strong battery, integrated Lightning and USB-C cables, wireless charging, and four universal adapters, eliminating the need for extra chargers. Its compact, foldable design makes it easy to pack. $129.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

SNUGL Neck Travel Pillow – $42.95

Anker Nano Power Bank – $29.98

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler – $46

Proglobe Travel Blanket and Pillow – $36.99

Bagsmart Travel Cable Organizer This nifty organizer tames your tech chaos by keeping all your cords, chargers, and gadgets in one neatly zipped-up spot, so you no longer have to root through your bag every time you need a cable. With its flexible pockets, elastic loops, and durable build, it’s the stress-free sidekick every savvy traveller needs to stay powered up and organized on the go. $17.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Dr. Meter Portable Luggage Scale This handy luggage scale helps you avoid surprise overweight fees by giving you an accurate read before you even leave for the airport. Its compact, easy-to-use design and reliable accuracy provide reassurance and confidence for stress-free packing every time. $14.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Beis On The Go Essential Case This compact travel case organizes your beauty essentials from takeoff to landing, boasting a dual-sided design and a convenient carry handle. It even has a mini-mirror, making it super easy to freshen up wherever you are. $65 on Beis

Musicozy Sleep Headphones and Eye Mask Slip on this ultra-comfy Bluetooth headband and drift off to your favourite beats, podcasts, or white noise — no earbuds digging into your ears mid-nap. It’s stretchy, breathable, and perfect for flights or hotel rooms, letting you tune out and relax wherever your travels take you. $32.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs – $39.95

Story continues below advertisement

Nite Ize Runoff Waterproof Phone Pouch – $68.50

Lamicall Mini Portable Fan – $15.99

Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller – $16.84