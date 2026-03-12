Menu

Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson says she never received her ‘American Idol’ prizes

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 11:57 am
2 min read
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in New York. View image in full screen
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Kelly Clarkson claims she’s still waiting for her American Idol prize almost 25 years after winning Season 1 of the singing competition television series in 2002.

While talking with The Traitors winner Rob Rausch, 27, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 43-year-old singer said she could relate “so hardcore” to the fact that Rausch was still waiting to be paid his US$220,800 prize after winning the reality competition show.

“You probably weren’t alive when I was on American Idol,” Clarkson said to Rausch on Tuesday. “I literally was on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars’ or whatever. No, you didn’t. They lied. You did not. It was, like, a million dollars worth of investment in you.”

Click to play video: 'Kelly Clarkson abruptly cancels Las Vegas show; Anne Hathaway opens up about latest gig'
Kelly Clarkson abruptly cancels Las Vegas show; Anne Hathaway opens up about latest gig

Rausch and Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, who was also on the talk show, both appeared shocked by the news.

“They said you get a car, and I needed it because my car was bashed in and I couldn’t afford the deductible,” Clarkson continued. “I did not get a car. And then Clay Aiken, who didn’t win the second season, got a car.”

Clarkson went on to say that Aiken’s mother also received a car.

“I was like, ‘What the f–k?’ I remember Clay telling me that the second season, he’s like, ‘Yeah, they gave my mom one.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to actually kick your ass right now,'” Clarkson remembered.

“There should be some system where if you win something on the first season of something, whatever the prize has become, you should retroactively get that,” Radcliffe suggested.

Clarkson said that it was “supposed to be the prize then, OK? It was supposed to be the prize then.”

She then turned her attention to Rausch and joked that he “might not see” his prize money from The Traitors.

“That’s why I’m saying, you might not see it. You might not see it. But, you know, I hope you got enough TV time,” Clarkson added.

Click to play video: 'Kelly Clarkson claims Country music ‘is gone’'
Kelly Clarkson claims Country music ‘is gone’

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood previously spoke about receiving a Ford Mustang convertible after her Season 4 win in 2005.

During an interview on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Underwood confirmed that she still had the car in March 2023.

“I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol. So I have my blue Mustang. And every once in a while, something will happen where I’ll have my car getting serviced or whatever and I’ll get to drive that car,” she revealed.

“It always makes me want to drive it more, because it was such a pivotal point in my life. That was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee and I’m very, very glad I still have that car.”

Idol showrunners and producers have not publicly commented on Clarkson’s assertions or the prizes from Season 1 of the show.

Global News has reached out to Fremantle, the producers of American Idol, for further information.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

