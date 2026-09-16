Kim Kardashian awarded 1 euro by Paris court for 2016 robbery

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A Paris court awarded Kim Kardashian 1 euro ($1.61 CAD) on Tuesday for being the victim of an armed robbery in the French capital in 2016, the amount of compensation she asked for, the Associated Press reported, citing a lawyer involved in the case.

In a joint statement with her stylist Simone Harouche, who was in the same apartment as Kardashian when she was robbed, the SKIMS founder said she was not seeking compensation for the incident, which she described as “the most terrifying experience of my life.”

0:54 Kim Kardashian arrives to court as witness in Paris robbery trial

“The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition,” she said in a statement to The Associated Press.

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“We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal.”

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The court also awarded a former receptionist at the Hôtel de Pourtalès — where Kardashian and Harouche were staying when the gang broke in — 109,516 euros ($176,135 CAD), according to his lawyer.

The receptionist said he had been traumatized by the Oct. 2, 2016, jewel heist during Fashion Week. He had sought 550,000 euros ($884, 570 CAD) in damages.

The court awarded the hotel 50,000 euros ($80,415 CAD) and 1 euro — the amount she had requested — to Harouche.

Nine men and a woman stood accused of carrying out or aiding the crime when the robbers, dressed as police, forced their way into Hôtel de Pourtalès, bound Kardashian, who was in bed, with zip ties and escaped with $6 million worth of her jewelry.

1:58 French police arrest 16 in connection with Kim Kardashian West robbery

The robbery was considered the biggest heist targeting an individual that Paris had seen in decades. The jury of six citizens conducted the trial, along with three magistrates — a procedure in France reserved for the most serious crimes.

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A Paris court found eight people guilty for their roles in the robbery.

Aomar Aït Khedache, the alleged ringleader, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment, but five of those are suspended.

Three others who were accused on the most serious charges got seven years, five of them suspended. With time already served in pretrial detention, none of those found guilty are currently in prison.

Kardashian stated after the ruling was announced that she was “deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice.”

“I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system,” she concluded.

— With files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Katie Scott