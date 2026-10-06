‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Robert Kelker-Kelly dead at 62

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Robert Kelker-Kelly, known for his roles on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Another World, died Saturday in Missouri at the age of 62.

The St. Peters Police Department told Variety and Deadline that they responded to a report of an unconscious male who was not breathing.

Police said that he had reportedly complained of chest pain shortly before becoming unresponsive and the circumstances appeared consistent with a medical event, according to the outlets.

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Authorities reportedly attempted life-saving measures at the scene but they were unsuccessful, TMZ reports.

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Kelker-Kelly was best known for playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995, replacing actor Peter Reckell.

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He made his acting debut in 1987 playing Sam Fowler in Another World.

“At the time I got cast on Another World I was homeless, sleeping in my Jeep, or on anyone’s floor that I could, and working as a secretary for a headhunter’s office in L.A.,” Kelker-Kelly told We Love Soaps in 2013.

After leaving the soap opera in 1990, he returned as Dr. Shane Roberts in 1996 and appeared on more than 400 episodes of Another World.

Kelker-Kelly also played Stavros Cassadine on Port Charles and General Hospital from 1997 until 2003. He later reprised the role on General Hospital from 2013-2014, which was his final onscreen role, according to IMDb.

In 1995, Kelker-Kelly shared the Hottest Soap Couple award at the Soap Opera Digest Awards with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who played Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992-1995, before reprising the role several times.

View image in full screen ‘Days of Our Lives’, from left: Kristian Alfonso, Robert Kelker Kelly, Lisa Rinna. Gary Null/©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Kelker-Kelly later became a professional pilot following his acting career and worked in the field from 2003 to 2015, Deadline reports.