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The Competition Bureau is launching an investigation into Old Navy and Gap over allegations that the retail giants have made “fake or misleading claims” in their marketing campaigns.

The Competition Bureau said it has obtained a court order to “gather information and advance an ongoing investigation into potentially false or misleading claims made by Old Navy and Gap.”

The probe aims to determine whether Old Navy and Gap violated the deceptive marketing provisions of the Competition Act, however the Competition Bureau added that there was no evidence of wrongdoing from either brand at this time.

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“The Bureau’s investigation includes an examination of whether regular prices are genuine when products are advertised as being on sale,” the Competition Bureau said in a statement.

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The Competition Bureau said it is examining:

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urgency cues, such as limited time offers, countdown timers or clocks.

messages suggesting products were in short supply, such as ”Selling Fast” or ”Only a Few Left’.’

popularity representations indicating consumer interest, such as the number of people viewing or purchasing a product.

claims about past prices or discounts, such as ”Price Drop” or ”Best Deal in 30 days”.

Both companies will be required to produce records and written information as part of the investigation, the Competition Bureau said.