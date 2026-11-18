Send this page to someone via email

Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is sharing fresh insight into how Robert Pattinson was cast as James Bond, revealing he played a role in selecting the British actor.

The decision wasn’t made to cast Pattinson until late last week, Bezos revealed during a speaking engagement at the Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday.

2:15 Licence to thrill: Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

“We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bezos, Amazon’s executive chairman, offered a behind-the-scenes tidbit about a process that is famously secretive, and that followed much discourse since Pattinson’s selection was announced Monday morning.

The Twilight actor will be the seventh actor to play the beloved British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the film franchise from the Broccoli family, which was the driving force behind the series for over six decades.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 26th Bond film, which does not have an official release date, will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

A “big group” of contenders was whittled down to five finalists who performed three scenes each in screen tests, Bezos explained.

“We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists and it was — it was really interesting, you know. Full costume, real sets, other actors with them,” he said, without disclosing the identities of the finalists, but actors reportedly considered for the role included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

“Then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all those screen tests and reviewing all that,” Bezos explained, adding that all the candidates they considered were “extraordinarily talented.”

“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performances. And it was kind of immediately undebated,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The only thing working against Pattinson was his level of fame, Bezos continued, explaining that his casting was a break from tradition whereby lesser-known actors have typically been chosen to fill 007’s shoes.

Previous Bond actors, including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, were little-known or plucked from the stage and small-screen work before taking on the role of James Bond.

View image in full screen This combination of photos shows the actors who have portrayed James Bond: Sean Connery, from left, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. AP Photo

“We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown,” Bezos said. “But in the screening test, it was so obvious, he is James Bond.”

Pattinson is currently the lead in The Batman, starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, had a recurring role in Harry Potter as Cedric Diggory, and more recently fronted The Drama, Die My Love, and gained critical acclaim for his villainous turn in The Odyssey. He also stars in Dune: Part Three.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking on his casting, Pattinson said: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement seen by the Associated Press.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been attached since March 2025.

— with files from the Associated Press