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1 comment

  1. Sean Webb
    November 16, 2026 at 11:05 am

    Robert Pattinson is not my James Bond. He will never be my spy movie daddy. Never. Never. Never. Oh wait. Actually it’s just a casting choice for someone’s movie and this doesn’t impact my life in any meaningful way. That’s fine. Good for him. Moving on.

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Robert Pattinson confirmed as next James Bond in iconic spy franchise

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 11:01 am
2 min read
Robert Pattinson at the the "Primetime" premiere at The 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2026 in Venice, Italy. View image in full screen
Robert Pattinson at the the "Primetime" premiere at The 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2026 in Venice, Italy. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
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Robert Pattinson has been revealed as the next James Bond.

The naming of Pattinson ends years of speculation about who would inherit the role from Daniel Craig, who stepped down after the 2021 release of No Time to Die.

The iconic 007 will return in the 26th Bond film, directed by Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Pattinson will be the seventh actor to play the beloved British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the film franchise.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement seen by the Associated Press.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

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Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been attached since March 2025.

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Before the official announcement, Pascal told Deadline the new Bond would be revealed sooner rather than later.

“I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical,” she told the U.S. publication.

“Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it’s got to be something really different that is a stirring and exciting and different,” she added.

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to a mega-franchise. He is currently the lead in The Batman, starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, had a recurring role in Harry Potter, and more recently fronted The Drama, Die My Love, and gained critical acclaim for his villainous turn in The Odyssey. He also stars in Dune: Part Three.

The actor is currently in production on another iconic role in The Batman Part II.

Since his breakthrough in Twilight, Pattinson has worked largely in more independent, auteur-driven films such as Good Time with the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse and Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17.

Villeneuve said it was a tough choice, but the right one.

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“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” the director said in a statement.

— with files from the Associated Press

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