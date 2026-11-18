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Grocery retail giant Metro has already converted 10 of its outlets to Food Basics, with more conversions on the way, an executive told investors in an earnings call Wednesday.

In August, the company said it would convert 10 Metro stores in Ontario into Food Basics, to “address our customers’ ongoing search for value and to strengthen our competitive position in targeted markets.”

On Thursday, a Metro executive said nine more stores will be converted in the new year.

“We completed the first of 10 planned Metro to Food Basics conversions in the fourth quarter, with the remaining nine planned during fiscal 2027,” Metro CFO and executive vice president Nicolas Amyot told investors.

In addition to the conversions, Metro is also betting big on discount stores.

“We are also planning the opening of seven new discount stores this coming year, bringing the total to an expected 16 additional stores to our discount network by year-end,” Amyot said.

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The shift is happening because Metro consumers “remain under pressure and highly focused on value,” Metro CEO Marc Giroux said.

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“Consumers are increasingly focused on value, and discount continues to be an important part of how we respond to that need,” he said.

The move is “not a big surprise,” said retail analyst Bruce Winder.

“We’ve seen a massive trend within grocery, not just in Canada but in North America, where shoppers are migrating toward hard discount,” he said.

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While Metro’s decision is a “smart” one, they might be a little late to the party, Winder said.

Many of its competitors, such as Loblaw, are already “significantly expanding” their discount offerings.

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“Loblaw probably has a two-to-three-year head start on them. They kind of read the tea leaves a few years ago and aggressively started allocating capital toward these stores,” he said.

This change has meant that grocery stores have started to look significantly scaled down.

“They’re looking to strip all the amenities out, like butchers and bakers and things of that nature, and try to get by with as little as possible,” he said.

Cheap fresh produce is an especially competitive category, he said, with growing regions around the world coming under climate stress and high diesel costs increasing food prices.

The rise of discount grocery stores has meant a “K-shaped” grocery market in Canada, Winder said, referring to a term economists use to denote an uneven economic recovery.

“It doesn’t mean that full line grocery is going away. It’s actually doing well, but that’s part of the K-shaped economy,” he said.

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Metro earnings dented

A six-month-long labour strike at Metro’s Laval, Que., fresh produce distribution centre dented the grocery retailer’s fourth-quarter results, as many consumers opted to shop elsewhere.

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“Our contingency plan ensured continuity, but certainly affected the business,” Giroux said.

“It created a lot of turbulence and affected freshness, assortment and store, and our ability to compete.”

Workers returned to work on Sept. 27, the first day of Metro’s fiscal 2027.

The strike cost the grocer an estimated $42 million in incremental direct expenses in the fourth quarter, Metro said in a release on Wednesday. It estimates a $132-million hit in fiscal 2026 due to the strike.

“The strike is now over, and the team are now focused on rebuilding our sales,” said the CEO, who also took the helm on Sept. 27.

Giroux said the Laval distribution centre is “back in shape,” while a multi-week plan remains underway for a gradual recovery for stores.

Metro reported it earned $201.9 million or 97 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 26. The result was lower, compared with a profit of $217 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

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On an adjusted basis, Metro earned 97 cents per diluted share compared with an adjusted profit of $1.13 per diluted share a year ago.

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Sales for the quarter totalled $5.18 billion, up from $5.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

Its food same-store sales fell 1.9 per cent.

Bringing back consumers and driving up sales are the “immediate priority,” Giroux said.

–with files from Canadian Press